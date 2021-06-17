Log in
GUARANTY BANCSHARES, INC.

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. : Declares Quarterly Dividend

06/17/2021 | 02:16pm EDT
Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNTY), the parent company of Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A., yesterday announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend in the amount of $0.20 per share of common stock. The dividend will be paid on July 14, 2021 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on June 28, 2021.

About Guaranty Bancshares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company that conducts commercial banking activities through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. As one of the oldest regional community banks in Texas, Guaranty Bank & Trust provides its customers with a full array of relationship-driven commercial and consumer banking products and services, as well as mortgage, trust, and wealth management services. Guaranty Bank & Trust has 31 banking locations across 24 Texas communities located within the East Texas, Dallas/Fort Worth, greater Houston and Central Texas regions of the state. As of March 31, 2021, Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. had total assets of $2.9 billion, total loans of $1.9 billion and total deposits of $2.5 billion. Visit gnty.com for more information.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 117 M - -
Net income 2021 37,7 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,6x
Yield 2021 2,22%
Capitalization 442 M 442 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,78x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,83x
Nbr of Employees 467
Free-Float 58,8%
Technical analysis trends GUARANTY BANCSHARES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 42,00 $
Last Close Price 36,65 $
Spread / Highest target 14,6%
Spread / Average Target 14,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 14,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Tyson T. Abston Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Kirk L. Lee President & Director
Clifton A. Payne Chief Financial Officer, Director & Senior VP
Carl Johnson Independent Director
William D. Priefert Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GUARANTY BANCSHARES, INC.22.37%442
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-3.17%174 061
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.21.69%73 831
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.20.27%70 553
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED27.40%62 973
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-5.69%55 232