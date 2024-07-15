Company Release - 7/15/2024

ADDISON, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE: GNTY) (the "Company"), the parent company of Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. (the "Bank"), today reported financial results for the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2024. The Company's net income available to common shareholders was $7.4 million, or $0.65 per basic share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to $6.7 million, or $0.58 per basic share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 and $9.6 million, or $0.82 per basic share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. Return on average assets and average equity for the second quarter of 2024 were 0.95% and 9.91%, respectively, compared to 0.85% and 8.93%, respectively, for the first quarter of 2024 and 1.17% and 12.87%, respectively, for the second quarter of 2023. The increase in earnings during the second quarter of 2024 compared to the first quarter of 2024 was primarily due to the $1.2 million reversal of the provision for credit losses during the second quarter. The decrease in earnings in the second quarter of 2024 compared to the second quarter of 2023 was primarily due to a decrease in noninterest income in the current quarter compared to the prior year quarter.

"Second quarter 2024 results were good and consistent with our expectations. Net interest margin continued to improve from 3.16% in the first quarter to 3.26% in the second quarter. Deposit balances have remained stable as we've strategically shrunk the balance sheet and repaid an additional $30.0 million in FHLB advances during the quarter, as well as purchased some higher-yielding investment securities. Credit quality overall remains manageable with low past-due and charge-off percentages. That, along with lower loan balances, resulted in a $1.2 million reverse provision for credit losses during the quarter. However, we are closely monitoring and working with a handful of one-off borrowers that are experiencing financial difficulties and have adjusted their risk ratings and loss reserve amounts accordingly. We believe our balance sheet is strong and positioned to go on the offensive as the economy improves and the Bank continues to provide consistent earnings results for our shareholders," said Ty Abston, the Company's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

QUARTERLY HIGHLIGHTS

Growing Earnings and Improving NIM. Net interest margin, on a fully taxable equivalent basis, continued to improve in the second quarter, increasing to 3.26%, compared to 3.16% in the first quarter and 3.19% in the prior year quarter. Earnings also improved compared to the prior quarter, due to the improved net interest margin, reverse credit loss provisions, and lower employee and compensation expenses. The net interest improvements resulted primarily from a slow-down in deposit cost increases, while earning assets have continued to reprice upward.





There was a reverse provision to the allowance for credit losses of $1.2 million during the second quarter, in addition to the $250,000 reverse provision in the first quarter. Changes to historical and qualitative factors have been minimal during the first half of 2024, therefore the decrease in the allowance for credit losses is due primarily to the decreases in outstanding loan balances of $107.6 million, or 4.6%, since January 1, 2024, which were partially offset by an increase in special mention and substandard loans during the same period as we continue to work with some stressed borrowers.



Nonperforming assets consist of both nonaccrual loans and other real estate owned (ORE). Nonaccrual loans represent 0.28% of total outstanding loan balances as of June 30, 2024 and consist primarily of smaller dollar consumer and small business loans. In the first quarter, we foreclosed on a multi-purpose commercial real estate loan in a vibrant location in the South Austin area and recorded other real estate owned of $14.9 million. As the property was prepared for sale and marketing in the second quarter, management applied a more conservative capitalization rate to estimate current value and applied a $900,000 valuation allowance during the quarter, which is included in other noninterest income on the income statement and explains the quarter-over-quarter decrease in that balance. During the second quarter, we also foreclosed on a single-family residential property with a fair value of $1.2 million. At this time, we do not expect additional valuation allowances or losses on the ORE.



Commercial real estate (CRE) loans, particularly office related loans, have received increased scrutiny in recent months. As of June 30, 2024, our CRE loans and real estate C&D loans represent 40.6% and 10.4% of the total loan portfolio, respectively, and office-related loans represent 5.5% of the total loan portfolio with an average balance of $551,000.





Interest rates paid on deposits during the quarter stabilized with minimal increases. Despite the decrease in DDA during the quarter, noninterest-bearing deposits still represent 31.2% of total deposits. Our cost of interest-bearing deposits increased seven basis points during the quarter from 3.25% in the prior quarter to 3.32%. This increase was primarily due to renewals of maturing certificates of deposit into new CDs paying higher rates and the shift from noninterest-bearing balances to interest-bearing. Our cost of total deposits for the second quarter of 2024 increased five basis points from 2.23% in the prior quarter to 2.28% † .





† Non-GAAP financial metric. Calculations of this metric and reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

Net interest income, before the provision for credit losses, in the second quarter of 2024 and 2023 was $23.9 million and $24.7 million, respectively, a decrease of $823,000, or 3.3%. The decrease in net interest income resulted from an increase in interest expense of $2.8 million, or 20.0%, compared to the prior year quarter, which was partially offset by an increase in interest income of $2.0 million, or 5.1%, from the same quarter in the prior year. The increases in both interest income and expense resulted primarily from higher rates during the period. Interest expense was also somewhat impacted by a shift from noninterest-bearing to interest-bearing deposit accounts, which resulted in increased expense in the second quarter of 2024 compared to the prior year quarter. Our noninterest-bearing deposits to total deposits were 31.2% and 35.2% as of June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively.

Net interest margin, on a fully taxable equivalent basis, for the second quarter of 2024 and 2023 was 3.26% and 3.19%, respectively. Net interest margin, on a fully taxable equivalent basis, increased seven basis points primarily due to increases in interest earned on loans and available for sale securities during the period. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased 61 basis points from the prior year quarter, while interest-earning asset yields increased 57 basis points. The increase in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities was due primarily to an increase in the cost of interest-bearing deposits from 2.41% to 3.32%, a change of 91 basis points, in the second quarter of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023. The increases in cost were partially offset by increases in yield on the loan portfolio from 5.70% to 6.29%, or 59 basis points, as well as 97 and 14 basis point increases in yield on AFS and HTM securities, respectively. Although the cost of interest-bearing liabilities have repriced more quickly during this period, the weighted average yield on $73.5 million in new loans originated in the second quarter was 8.26%.

Net interest income, before the provision for credit losses, increased $293,000, or 1.2%, from $23.6 million in the first quarter of 2024 to $23.9 million in the second quarter of 2024. The increase in net interest income resulted primarily from an decrease in interest expense of $332,000, or 1.9%, compared to a decrease in interest income of only $39,000, or 0.1%.

Net interest margin, on a fully taxable equivalent basis, increased from 3.16% for the first quarter of 2024 to 3.26% for the second quarter of 2024, an increase of 10 basis points. The increase in net interest margin, on a fully taxable equivalent basis, was primarily due to an increase in loan yields from 6.21% for the first quarter of 2024 to 6.29% for the second quarter of 2024, a change of eight basis points, and a decrease in total interest-earning assets during the second quarter of 2024. This increase was partially offset by an increase in the cost of interest-bearing deposits from 3.25% in the first quarter of 2024 to 3.32% in the second quarter of 2024, a change of seven basis points.

We recorded a reverse provision for credit losses of $1.2 million and $250,000 during the second and first quarters of 2024, respectively. Our gross loan balances decreased by $50.3 million during the second quarter and by $107.6 million during the first half of 2024, while overall credit quality trends and economic forecast assumptions remained relatively stable. As of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, our allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans was 1.32% and 1.33%, respectively.

Noninterest income decreased $3.3 million, or 41.6%, in the second quarter of 2024 to $4.6 million, compared to $7.9 million for the second quarter of 2023. The decrease from the same quarter in 2023 was primarily due to a one-time gain on the sale of nonmarketable correspondent bank stock of $2.8 million in the prior year quarter and a $900,000 ORE valuation allowance during the second quarter of 2024 (described further in the Quarterly Highlights above).

Noninterest expense increased $131,000, or 0.6%, in the second quarter of 2024 to $20.6 million, compared to $20.5 million for the second quarter of 2023. The increase in noninterest expense in the second quarter of 2024 was driven primarily by an increase in other noninterest expense of $393,000, or 32.5%, due to $222,000 in ORE expenses during the current quarter, as well as a $123,000 increase in losses sustained due to fraudulent check activity during the current quarter. Additionally, the Bank saw an increase in software and technology expense of $122,000, or 8.0%. These were partially offset by a $216,000, or 1.8%, decrease in employee compensation and benefits and a $144,000, or 14.6%, decrease in legal and professional fees compared to the second quarter of 2023.

Noninterest income in the second quarter of 2024 decreased by $659,000, or 12.5%, from $5.3 million in the first quarter of 2024. The decrease was primarily due to a decrease in other noninterest income of $1.1 million, or 94.3%, primarily the result of a $900,000 ORE valuation allowance during the second quarter of 2024. Additionally, there was $499,000 in prior write-down recoveries on receivables related to SBA loans during the first quarter of 2024 that were not present in the second quarter of 2024.

Noninterest expense decreased $90,000, or 0.4%, in the second quarter of 2024, from $20.7 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. The decrease resulted primarily from a $714,000, or 5.7%, decrease in employee compensation and benefits. There was a $287,000 higher expense in the first quarter related to our executive compensation program, which is primarily funded by the Company during the first quarter of each year. Payroll tax-related expense decreased by $192,000 from the first quarter to the second quarter due to bonus-related taxes paid during the first quarter. Bonus expense was decreased in the second quarter compared to the first quarter by $125,000 as production-related incentives are expected to be lower than originally accrued for. These decreases were partially offset by a $177,000, or 6.4%, increase in occupancy expenses, a $176,000, or 28.9%, increase in ATM and debit card expense and a $164,000, or 11.4%, increase in other noninterest expense during the second quarter of 2024 compared to the first quarter of 2024.

The Company's efficiency ratio in the second quarter of 2024 was 72.34%, compared to 62.84% in the prior year quarter and 71.74% in the first quarter of 2024.

FINANCIAL CONDITION

Consolidated assets for the Company totaled $3.08 billion at June 30, 2024, compared to $3.13 billion at March 31, 2024 and $3.21 billion at June 30, 2023.

Gross loans decreased by $50.3 million, or 2.2%, during the quarter resulting in a gross loan balance of $2.21 billion at June 30, 2024, compared to $2.27 billion at March 31, 2024. Our decline in loans resulted primarily from tighter underwriting due to the current economic environment and from lower demand from potential borrowers.

Gross loans decreased $118.9 million, or 5.1%, from $2.33 billion at June 30, 2023. The decrease in gross loans during the second quarter of 2024 compared to the second quarter of 2023 resulted from tightened credit underwriting standards and loan terms, along with fewer borrower requests in response to higher interest rates and project costs.

Total deposits decreased by $1.7 million, or 0.1%, to $2.63 billion at June 30, 2024, compared to $2.63 billion at March 31, 2024, and increased $23.3 million, or 0.9%, from $2.60 billion at June 30, 2023. The decrease in deposits during the second quarter of 2024 compared to the first quarter of 2024 was the result of a decrease in noninterest-bearing deposits of $8.4 million, offset by an increase in interest-bearing deposits of $6.7 million. The increase in deposits during the current quarter compared to the prior year quarter resulted primarily from an increase in interest-bearing deposits of $118.4 million, partially offset by a decrease in noninterest-bearing deposits of $95.0 million.

Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total loans were 0.98% at June 30, 2024, compared to 0.94% at March 31, 2024 and 0.15% at June 30, 2023. Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets were 0.71% at June 30, 2024, compared to 0.68% at March 31, 2024, and 0.11% at June 30, 2023. The Bank's nonperforming assets consist primarily of other real estate owned and nonaccrual loans. The increase in nonperforming assets compared to the prior year quarter was primarily due to the increase in other real estate owned, which is described in the Quarterly Highlights above.

Total equity was $308.6 million at June 30, 2024, compared to $305.9 million at March 31, 2024 and $297.4 million at June 30, 2023. The increase in total equity compared to the prior quarter and prior year quarter resulted primarily from net income of $7.4 million during the second quarter and a positive shift in our net unrealized losses on securities compared to the prior periods. These increases were somewhat offset by the payment of dividends of $2.7 million during the second quarter of 2024, and a higher volume of stock share repurchases of $4.1 million during the second quarter of 2024 compared to prior quarters.

As of 2024 2023 (dollars in thousands) June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 45,016 $ 43,872 $ 47,744 $ 47,922 $ 47,663 Federal funds sold 40,475 24,300 36,575 73,275 44,950 Interest-bearing deposits 4,721 4,921 5,205 8,980 4,738 Total cash and cash equivalents 90,212 73,093 89,524 130,177 97,351 Securities available for sale 242,662 228,787 196,195 178,644 166,596 Securities held to maturity 347,992 363,963 404,208 408,308 437,292 Loans held for sale 871 874 976 2,506 795 Loans, net 2,185,247 2,234,012 2,290,881 2,286,163 2,300,882 Accrued interest receivable 12,397 11,747 13,143 11,307 11,110 Premises and equipment, net 57,475 56,921 57,018 56,712 56,151 Other real estate owned 15,184 14,900 - - - Cash surrender value of life insurance 42,369 42,119 42,348 42,096 41,830 Core deposit intangible, net 1,206 1,312 1,418 1,524 1,633 Goodwill 32,160 32,160 32,160 32,160 32,160 Other assets 53,842 67,550 56,920 80,816 60,396 Total assets $ 3,081,617 $ 3,127,438 $ 3,184,791 $ 3,230,413 $ 3,206,196 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Deposits Noninterest-bearing $ 820,430 $ 828,861 $ 852,957 $ 903,391 $ 915,462 Interest-bearing 1,805,732 1,798,983 1,780,289 1,754,902 1,687,355 Total deposits 2,626,162 2,627,844 2,633,246 2,658,293 2,602,817 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 25,173 39,058 25,172 19,366 20,532 Accrued interest and other liabilities 32,860 33,807 32,242 31,218 30,701 Line of credit - - 4,500 2,000 12,000 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 45,000 75,000 140,000 175,000 195,000 Subordinated debentures 43,852 45,819 45,785 47,752 47,719 Total liabilities 2,773,047 2,821,528 2,880,945 2,933,629 2,908,769 Equity attributable to Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. 308,043 305,371 303,300 296,226 296,862 Noncontrolling interest 527 539 546 558 565 Total equity 308,570 305,910 303,846 296,784 297,427 Total liabilities and equity $ 3,081,617 $ 3,127,438 $ 3,184,791 $ 3,230,413 $ 3,206,196

Quarter Ended 2024 2023 (dollars in thousands, except per share data) June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30 STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS Interest income $ 40,713 $ 40,752 $ 40,796 $ 39,818 $ 38,734 Interest expense 16,833 17,165 16,983 16,516 14,031 Net interest income 23,880 23,587 23,813 23,302 24,703 Reversal of provision for credit losses (1,200 ) (250 ) - - - Net interest income after provision for credit losses 25,080 23,837 23,813 23,302 24,703 Noninterest income 4,599 5,258 4,796 4,939 7,873 Noninterest expense 20,602 20,692 21,402 20,514 20,471 Income before income taxes 9,077 8,403 7,207 7,727 12,105 Income tax provision 1,654 1,722 1,341 1,437 2,529 Net earnings $ 7,423 $ 6,681 $ 5,866 $ 6,290 $ 9,576 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest 12 7 12 7 5 Net earnings attributable to Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. $ 7,435 $ 6,688 $ 5,878 $ 6,297 $ 9,581 PER COMMON SHARE DATA Earnings per common share, basic $ 0.65 $ 0.58 $ 0.51 $ 0.54 $ 0.82 Earnings per common share, diluted 0.65 0.58 0.51 0.54 0.81 Cash dividends per common share 0.24 0.24 0.23 0.23 0.23 Book value per common share - end of quarter 26.98 26.47 26.28 25.64 25.58 Tangible book value per common share - end of quarter(1) 24.06 23.57 23.37 22.72 22.67 Common shares outstanding - end of quarter(2) 11,417,270 11,534,960 11,540,644 11,554,094 11,603,167 Weighted-average common shares outstanding, basic 11,483,091 11,539,167 11,536,878 11,568,897 11,735,475 Weighted-average common shares outstanding, diluted 11,525,504 11,598,239 11,589,165 11,619,342 11,756,512 PERFORMANCE RATIOS Return on average assets (annualized) 0.95 % 0.85 % 0.73 % 0.78 % 1.17 % Return on average equity (annualized) 9.91 8.93 7.93 8.43 12.87 Net interest margin, fully taxable equivalent (annualized)(3) 3.26 3.16 3.11 3.02 3.19 Efficiency ratio(4) 72.34 71.74 74.81 72.64 62.84 (1) See Non-GAAP Reconciling Tables. (2) Excludes the dilutive effect, if any, of shares of common stock issuable upon exercise of outstanding stock options. (3) Net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis is equal to net interest income adjusted for nontaxable income divided by average interest-earning assets, annualized, using a marginal tax rate of 21%. (4) The efficiency ratio was calculated by dividing total noninterest expense by net interest income plus noninterest income, excluding securities gains or losses. Taxes are not part of this calculation.

As of 2024 2023 (dollars in thousands) June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30 LOAN PORTFOLIO COMPOSITION Commercial and industrial $ 264,058 $ 269,560 $ 287,565 $ 292,410 $ 295,864 Real estate: Construction and development 231,053 273,300 296,639 317,484 345,127 Commercial real estate 899,120 906,684 923,195 901,321 891,883 Farmland 180,126 180,502 186,295 188,614 187,105 1-4 family residential 526,650 523,573 514,603 504,002 496,340 Multi-family residential 47,507 44,569 44,292 42,720 44,385 Consumer 53,642 54,375 57,059 58,294 59,498 Agricultural 12,506 12,418 12,685 13,076 13,447 Overdrafts 335 276 243 328 252 Total loans(1)(2) $ 2,214,997 $ 2,265,257 $ 2,322,576 $ 2,318,249 $ 2,333,901 Quarter Ended 2024 2023 (dollars in thousands) June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30 ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES Balance at beginning of period $ 30,560 $ 30,920 $ 31,140 $ 31,759 $ 31,953 Loans charged-off (115 ) (310 ) (242 ) (644 ) (224 ) Recoveries 37 200 22 25 30 Reversal of provision for credit loss expense (1,200 ) (250 ) - - - Balance at end of period $ 29,282 $ 30,560 $ 30,920 $ 31,140 $ 31,759 Allowance for credit losses / period-end loans 1.32 % 1.35 % 1.33 % 1.34 % 1.36 % Allowance for credit losses / nonperforming loans 470.4 496.0 552.9 1,148.2 894.6 Net charge-offs / average loans (annualized) 0.01 0.02 0.04 0.11 0.03 NONPERFORMING ASSETS Nonaccrual loans $ 6,225 $ 6,161 $ 5,592 $ 2,712 $ 3,550 Other real estate owned 15,184 14,900 - - - Repossessed assets owned 331 236 234 250 - Total nonperforming assets $ 21,740 $ 21,297 $ 5,826 $ 2,962 $ 3,550 Nonaccrual loans as a percentage of total loans(1)(2) 0.28 % 0.27 % 0.24 % 0.12 % 0.15 % Nonperforming assets as a percentage of: Total loans(1)(2) 0.98 % 0.94 % 0.25 % 0.13 % 0.15 % Total assets 0.71 0.68 0.18 0.09 0.11 (1) Excludes outstanding balances of loans held for sale of $871,000, $874,000, $976,000, $2.5 million, and $795,000 as of June 30 and March 31, 2024 and December 31, September 30, June 30, 2023, respectively. (2) Excludes deferred loan fees of $468,000, $685,000, $775,000, $946,000, and $1.3 million as of June 30 and March 31, 2024 and December 31, September 30, June 30, 2023, respectively.

Quarter Ended 2024 2023 (dollars in thousands) June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30 NONINTEREST INCOME Service charges $ 1,098 $ 1,069 $ 1,123 $ 1,131 $ 1,056 Net realized loss on securities transactions - - - - (322 ) Net realized gain on sale of loans 227 272 196 218 473 Fiduciary and custodial income 657 649 624 637 630 Bank-owned life insurance income 250 251 249 267 211 Merchant and debit card fees 2,122 1,706 1,760 1,752 2,121 Loan processing fee income 136 118 116 128 142 Mortgage fee income 43 41 30 46 50 Other noninterest income 66 1,152 698 760 3,512 Total noninterest income $ 4,599 $ 5,258 $ 4,796 $ 4,939 $ 7,873 NONINTEREST EXPENSE Employee compensation and benefits $ 11,723 $ 12,437 $ 12,715 $ 11,944 $ 11,939 Occupancy expenses 2,924 2,747 2,757 2,960 2,754 Legal and professional fees 841 772 954 902 985 Software and technology 1,653 1,642 1,740 1,490 1,531 Amortization 142 143 145 147 149 Director and committee fees 198 200 186 192 201 Advertising and promotions 208 169 352 288 269 ATM and debit card expense 785 609 763 803 739 Telecommunication expense 159 173 175 178 171 FDIC insurance assessment fees 365 360 321 363 522 Other noninterest expense 1,604 1,440 1,294 1,247 1,211 Total noninterest expense $ 20,602 $ 20,692 $ 21,402 $ 20,514 $ 20,471

NON-GAAP RECONCILING TABLES

Tangible Book Value per Common Share

As of 2024 2023 (dollars in thousands, except per share data) June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30 Equity attributable to Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. $ 308,043 $ 305,371 $ 303,300 $ 296,226 $ 296,862 Adjustments: Goodwill (32,160 ) (32,160 ) (32,160 ) (32,160 ) (32,160 ) Core deposit intangible, net (1,206 ) (1,312 ) (1,418 ) (1,524 ) (1,633 ) Total tangible common equity attributable to Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. $ 274,677 $ 271,899 $ 269,722 $ 262,542 $ 263,069 Common shares outstanding(1) 11,417,270 11,534,960 11,540,644 11,554,094 11,603,167 Book value per common share $ 26.98 $ 26.47 $ 26.28 $ 25.64 $ 25.58 Tangible book value per common share(1) 24.06 23.57 23.37 22.72 22.67 (1) Excludes the dilutive effect, if any, of shares of common stock issuable upon exercise of outstanding stock options.

Net Unrealized Loss on Securities, Tax Effected, as a Percentage of Total Equity

(dollars in thousands) June 30, 2024 Total equity(1) $ 308,570 Less: net unrealized loss on HTM securities, tax effected (25,019 ) Total equity, including net unrealized loss on AFS and HTM securities $ 283,551 Net unrealized loss on AFS securities, tax effected 15,110 Net unrealized loss on HTM securities, tax effected 25,019 Net unrealized loss on AFS and HTM securities, tax effected $ 40,129 Net unrealized loss on securities as % of total equity(1) 13.0 % Total equity before impact of unrealized losses $ 323,680 Net unrealized loss on securities as % of total equity before impact of unrealized losses 12.4 % Total average assets $ 3,131,584 Total equity to average assets 9.9 % Total equity, adjusted for tax effected net unrealized loss, to average assets 9.1 % (1) Includes the net unrealized loss on AFS securities, tax effected, of $15.1 million.

Cost of Total Deposits

Quarter Ended (dollars in thousands) June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 June 30, 2023 Average interest-bearing deposits Certificates and other time deposits $ 736,394 $ 724,248 $ 556,022 Other interest-bearing deposits 1,059,564 1,064,871 1,097,215 Total average interest-bearing deposits $ 1,795,958 $ 1,789,119 $ 1,653,237 Adjustments: Noninterest-bearing deposits 818,290 823,638 948,083 Total average deposits $ 2,614,248 $ 2,612,757 $ 2,601,320 Deposit-related interest expense Certificates and other time deposits $ 8,215 $ 7,820 $ 4,511 Other interest-bearing deposits 6,609 6,639 5,435 Total deposit-related interest expense $ 14,824 $ 14,459 $ 9,946 Average cost of certificates and other time deposits 4.49 % 4.34 % 3.25 % Average cost of other interest-bearing deposits 2.51 % 2.51 % 1.99 % Average cost of interest-bearing deposits 3.32 % 3.25 % 2.41 % Average cost of total deposits 2.28 2.23 1.53

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Certain of the financial measures and ratios we present, including "tangible book value per common share", "net unrealized loss on securities, tax effected, as a percentage of total equity" and "cost of total deposits" are supplemental measures that are not required by, or are not presented in accordance with, U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). We refer to these financial measures and ratios as "non-GAAP financial measures." We consider the use of select non-GAAP financial measures and ratios to be useful for financial and operational decision making and useful in evaluating period-to-period comparisons. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance by excluding certain expenditures or assets that we believe are not indicative of our primary business operating results or by presenting certain metrics on a fully taxable equivalent basis. We believe that management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our performance and when planning, forecasting, analyzing and comparing past, present and future periods.

These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP and you should not rely on non-GAAP financial measures alone as measures of our performance. The non-GAAP financial measures we present may differ from non-GAAP financial measures used by our peers or other companies. We compensate for these limitations by providing the equivalent GAAP measures whenever we present the non-GAAP financial measures and by including a reconciliation of the impact of the components adjusted for in the non-GAAP financial measure so that both measures and the individual components may be considered when analyzing our performance.

A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures is included at the end of the financial statement tables.

About Guaranty Bancshares, Inc.

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. is the parent company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. Guaranty Bank & Trust has 33 banking locations across 26 Texas communities located within the East Texas, Dallas/Fort Worth, Houston and Central Texas regions of the state. As of June 30, 2024, Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. had total assets of $3.1 billion, total loans of $2.2 billion and total deposits of $2.6 billion. Visit www.gnty.com for more information.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This communication contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to, among other things, future events and our results of operations, financial condition and financial performance. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "may," "should," "could," "predict," "potential," "believe," "will likely result," "expect," "continue," "will," "anticipate," "seek," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "projection," "would" and "outlook," or the negative version of those words or other comparable words of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our industry, management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond our control. Accordingly, we caution you that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, without limitation, the "Risk Factors" referenced in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and other risks and uncertainties listed from time to time in our reports and documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We can give no assurance that any goal or plan or expectation set forth in forward-looking statements can be achieved and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this communication, and we do not intend, and assume no obligation, to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events or circumstances, except as required by applicable law.

