ADDISON, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE: GNTY) (the "Company"), the parent company of Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. (the "Bank"), today reported financial results for the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2024. The Company's net income available to common shareholders was $7.4 million, or $0.65 per basic share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to $6.7 million, or $0.58 per basic share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 and $9.6 million, or $0.82 per basic share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. Return on average assets and average equity for the second quarter of 2024 were 0.95% and 9.91%, respectively, compared to 0.85% and 8.93%, respectively, for the first quarter of 2024 and 1.17% and 12.87%, respectively, for the second quarter of 2023. The increase in earnings during the second quarter of 2024 compared to the first quarter of 2024 was primarily due to the $1.2 million reversal of the provision for credit losses during the second quarter. The decrease in earnings in the second quarter of 2024 compared to the second quarter of 2023 was primarily due to a decrease in noninterest income in the current quarter compared to the prior year quarter.

"Second quarter 2024 results were good and consistent with our expectations. Net interest margin continued to improve from 3.16% in the first quarter to 3.26% in the second quarter. Deposit balances have remained stable as we've strategically shrunk the balance sheet and repaid an additional $30.0 million in FHLB advances during the quarter, as well as purchased some higher-yielding investment securities. Credit quality overall remains manageable with low past-due and charge-off percentages. That, along with lower loan balances, resulted in a $1.2 million reverse provision for credit losses during the quarter. However, we are closely monitoring and working with a handful of one-off borrowers that are experiencing financial difficulties and have adjusted their risk ratings and loss reserve amounts accordingly. We believe our balance sheet is strong and positioned to go on the offensive as the economy improves and the Bank continues to provide consistent earnings results for our shareholders," said Ty Abston, the Company's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

QUARTERLY HIGHLIGHTS

  • Growing Earnings and Improving NIM. Net interest margin, on a fully taxable equivalent basis, continued to improve in the second quarter, increasing to 3.26%, compared to 3.16% in the first quarter and 3.19% in the prior year quarter. Earnings also improved compared to the prior quarter, due to the improved net interest margin, reverse credit loss provisions, and lower employee and compensation expenses. The net interest improvements resulted primarily from a slow-down in deposit cost increases, while earning assets have continued to reprice upward.

  • Good Asset Quality. We have experienced some risk rating downgrades as we work with certain borrowers that are experiencing cash flow and other challenges. However, we believe overall credit quality remains strong and the expected losses on deteriorating credits are low primarily due to the Bank's equity position and/or strong guarantor support. Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets were 0.71% at June 30, 2024, compared to 0.68% at March 31, 2024 and 0.11% at June 30, 2023. Net charge-offs (annualized) to average loans were 0.01% for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to 0.02% for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, and 0.03% for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.

    There was a reverse provision to the allowance for credit losses of $1.2 million during the second quarter, in addition to the $250,000 reverse provision in the first quarter. Changes to historical and qualitative factors have been minimal during the first half of 2024, therefore the decrease in the allowance for credit losses is due primarily to the decreases in outstanding loan balances of $107.6 million, or 4.6%, since January 1, 2024, which were partially offset by an increase in special mention and substandard loans during the same period as we continue to work with some stressed borrowers.

    Nonperforming assets consist of both nonaccrual loans and other real estate owned (ORE). Nonaccrual loans represent 0.28% of total outstanding loan balances as of June 30, 2024 and consist primarily of smaller dollar consumer and small business loans. In the first quarter, we foreclosed on a multi-purpose commercial real estate loan in a vibrant location in the South Austin area and recorded other real estate owned of $14.9 million. As the property was prepared for sale and marketing in the second quarter, management applied a more conservative capitalization rate to estimate current value and applied a $900,000 valuation allowance during the quarter, which is included in other noninterest income on the income statement and explains the quarter-over-quarter decrease in that balance. During the second quarter, we also foreclosed on a single-family residential property with a fair value of $1.2 million. At this time, we do not expect additional valuation allowances or losses on the ORE.

    Commercial real estate (CRE) loans, particularly office related loans, have received increased scrutiny in recent months. As of June 30, 2024, our CRE loans and real estate C&D loans represent 40.6% and 10.4% of the total loan portfolio, respectively, and office-related loans represent 5.5% of the total loan portfolio with an average balance of $551,000.

  • Granular and Consistent Core Deposit Base. As of June 30, 2024, we have 89,370 total deposit accounts with an average account balance of $29,385. We have a historically reliable core deposit base, with strong and trusted banking relationships. Total deposits decreased slightly by $1.7 million during the second quarter. DDA balances decreased $11.1 million, savings and MMDA balances decreased $21.9 million while time deposits increased $31.3 million. Excluding public funds and Bank-owned accounts, our uninsured deposits as of June 30, 2024 were 25.7% of total deposits.

    Interest rates paid on deposits during the quarter stabilized with minimal increases. Despite the decrease in DDA during the quarter, noninterest-bearing deposits still represent 31.2% of total deposits. Our cost of interest-bearing deposits increased seven basis points during the quarter from 3.25% in the prior quarter to 3.32%. This increase was primarily due to renewals of maturing certificates of deposit into new CDs paying higher rates and the shift from noninterest-bearing balances to interest-bearing. Our cost of total deposits for the second quarter of 2024 increased five basis points from 2.23% in the prior quarter to 2.28% .

  • Healthy Capital and Liquidity. Our capital and liquidity ratios, as well as contingent liquidity sources, remain very healthy. During the second quarter of 2024, we repurchased 138,427 shares of our common stock, or 1.21% of our average shares outstanding during the period, at an average price of $29.56 per share. Our liquidity ratio, calculated as cash and cash equivalents and unpledged investments divided by total liabilities, was 13.6% as of June 30, 2024, compared to 12.9% as of June 30, 2023. Our total available contingent liquidity, net of current outstanding borrowings, was $1.3 billion, consisting of FHLB, FRB and correspondent bank fed funds and revolving lines of credit. Finally, our total equity to average quarterly assets as of June 30, 2024 was 9.9%. If we had to recognize our entire net unrealized losses on both AFS and HTM securities, our total equity to average assets ratio would be 9.1% , which we believe represents a strong capital level under regulatory requirements.

Non-GAAP financial metric. Calculations of this metric and reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

Net interest income, before the provision for credit losses, in the second quarter of 2024 and 2023 was $23.9 million and $24.7 million, respectively, a decrease of $823,000, or 3.3%. The decrease in net interest income resulted from an increase in interest expense of $2.8 million, or 20.0%, compared to the prior year quarter, which was partially offset by an increase in interest income of $2.0 million, or 5.1%, from the same quarter in the prior year. The increases in both interest income and expense resulted primarily from higher rates during the period. Interest expense was also somewhat impacted by a shift from noninterest-bearing to interest-bearing deposit accounts, which resulted in increased expense in the second quarter of 2024 compared to the prior year quarter. Our noninterest-bearing deposits to total deposits were 31.2% and 35.2% as of June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively.

Net interest margin, on a fully taxable equivalent basis, for the second quarter of 2024 and 2023 was 3.26% and 3.19%, respectively. Net interest margin, on a fully taxable equivalent basis, increased seven basis points primarily due to increases in interest earned on loans and available for sale securities during the period. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased 61 basis points from the prior year quarter, while interest-earning asset yields increased 57 basis points. The increase in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities was due primarily to an increase in the cost of interest-bearing deposits from 2.41% to 3.32%, a change of 91 basis points, in the second quarter of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023. The increases in cost were partially offset by increases in yield on the loan portfolio from 5.70% to 6.29%, or 59 basis points, as well as 97 and 14 basis point increases in yield on AFS and HTM securities, respectively. Although the cost of interest-bearing liabilities have repriced more quickly during this period, the weighted average yield on $73.5 million in new loans originated in the second quarter was 8.26%.

Net interest income, before the provision for credit losses, increased $293,000, or 1.2%, from $23.6 million in the first quarter of 2024 to $23.9 million in the second quarter of 2024. The increase in net interest income resulted primarily from an decrease in interest expense of $332,000, or 1.9%, compared to a decrease in interest income of only $39,000, or 0.1%.

Net interest margin, on a fully taxable equivalent basis, increased from 3.16% for the first quarter of 2024 to 3.26% for the second quarter of 2024, an increase of 10 basis points. The increase in net interest margin, on a fully taxable equivalent basis, was primarily due to an increase in loan yields from 6.21% for the first quarter of 2024 to 6.29% for the second quarter of 2024, a change of eight basis points, and a decrease in total interest-earning assets during the second quarter of 2024. This increase was partially offset by an increase in the cost of interest-bearing deposits from 3.25% in the first quarter of 2024 to 3.32% in the second quarter of 2024, a change of seven basis points.

We recorded a reverse provision for credit losses of $1.2 million and $250,000 during the second and first quarters of 2024, respectively. Our gross loan balances decreased by $50.3 million during the second quarter and by $107.6 million during the first half of 2024, while overall credit quality trends and economic forecast assumptions remained relatively stable. As of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, our allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans was 1.32% and 1.33%, respectively.

Noninterest income decreased $3.3 million, or 41.6%, in the second quarter of 2024 to $4.6 million, compared to $7.9 million for the second quarter of 2023. The decrease from the same quarter in 2023 was primarily due to a one-time gain on the sale of nonmarketable correspondent bank stock of $2.8 million in the prior year quarter and a $900,000 ORE valuation allowance during the second quarter of 2024 (described further in the Quarterly Highlights above).

Noninterest expense increased $131,000, or 0.6%, in the second quarter of 2024 to $20.6 million, compared to $20.5 million for the second quarter of 2023. The increase in noninterest expense in the second quarter of 2024 was driven primarily by an increase in other noninterest expense of $393,000, or 32.5%, due to $222,000 in ORE expenses during the current quarter, as well as a $123,000 increase in losses sustained due to fraudulent check activity during the current quarter. Additionally, the Bank saw an increase in software and technology expense of $122,000, or 8.0%. These were partially offset by a $216,000, or 1.8%, decrease in employee compensation and benefits and a $144,000, or 14.6%, decrease in legal and professional fees compared to the second quarter of 2023.

Noninterest income in the second quarter of 2024 decreased by $659,000, or 12.5%, from $5.3 million in the first quarter of 2024. The decrease was primarily due to a decrease in other noninterest income of $1.1 million, or 94.3%, primarily the result of a $900,000 ORE valuation allowance during the second quarter of 2024. Additionally, there was $499,000 in prior write-down recoveries on receivables related to SBA loans during the first quarter of 2024 that were not present in the second quarter of 2024.

Noninterest expense decreased $90,000, or 0.4%, in the second quarter of 2024, from $20.7 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. The decrease resulted primarily from a $714,000, or 5.7%, decrease in employee compensation and benefits. There was a $287,000 higher expense in the first quarter related to our executive compensation program, which is primarily funded by the Company during the first quarter of each year. Payroll tax-related expense decreased by $192,000 from the first quarter to the second quarter due to bonus-related taxes paid during the first quarter. Bonus expense was decreased in the second quarter compared to the first quarter by $125,000 as production-related incentives are expected to be lower than originally accrued for. These decreases were partially offset by a $177,000, or 6.4%, increase in occupancy expenses, a $176,000, or 28.9%, increase in ATM and debit card expense and a $164,000, or 11.4%, increase in other noninterest expense during the second quarter of 2024 compared to the first quarter of 2024.

The Company's efficiency ratio in the second quarter of 2024 was 72.34%, compared to 62.84% in the prior year quarter and 71.74% in the first quarter of 2024.

FINANCIAL CONDITION

Consolidated assets for the Company totaled $3.08 billion at June 30, 2024, compared to $3.13 billion at March 31, 2024 and $3.21 billion at June 30, 2023.

Gross loans decreased by $50.3 million, or 2.2%, during the quarter resulting in a gross loan balance of $2.21 billion at June 30, 2024, compared to $2.27 billion at March 31, 2024. Our decline in loans resulted primarily from tighter underwriting due to the current economic environment and from lower demand from potential borrowers.

Gross loans decreased $118.9 million, or 5.1%, from $2.33 billion at June 30, 2023. The decrease in gross loans during the second quarter of 2024 compared to the second quarter of 2023 resulted from tightened credit underwriting standards and loan terms, along with fewer borrower requests in response to higher interest rates and project costs.

Total deposits decreased by $1.7 million, or 0.1%, to $2.63 billion at June 30, 2024, compared to $2.63 billion at March 31, 2024, and increased $23.3 million, or 0.9%, from $2.60 billion at June 30, 2023. The decrease in deposits during the second quarter of 2024 compared to the first quarter of 2024 was the result of a decrease in noninterest-bearing deposits of $8.4 million, offset by an increase in interest-bearing deposits of $6.7 million. The increase in deposits during the current quarter compared to the prior year quarter resulted primarily from an increase in interest-bearing deposits of $118.4 million, partially offset by a decrease in noninterest-bearing deposits of $95.0 million.

Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total loans were 0.98% at June 30, 2024, compared to 0.94% at March 31, 2024 and 0.15% at June 30, 2023. Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets were 0.71% at June 30, 2024, compared to 0.68% at March 31, 2024, and 0.11% at June 30, 2023. The Bank's nonperforming assets consist primarily of other real estate owned and nonaccrual loans. The increase in nonperforming assets compared to the prior year quarter was primarily due to the increase in other real estate owned, which is described in the Quarterly Highlights above.

Total equity was $308.6 million at June 30, 2024, compared to $305.9 million at March 31, 2024 and $297.4 million at June 30, 2023. The increase in total equity compared to the prior quarter and prior year quarter resulted primarily from net income of $7.4 million during the second quarter and a positive shift in our net unrealized losses on securities compared to the prior periods. These increases were somewhat offset by the payment of dividends of $2.7 million during the second quarter of 2024, and a higher volume of stock share repurchases of $4.1 million during the second quarter of 2024 compared to prior quarters.

As of

2024

2023

(dollars in thousands)

June 30

March 31

December 31

September 30

June 30

ASSETS

Cash and due from banks

$

45,016

$

43,872

$

47,744

$

47,922

$

47,663

Federal funds sold

40,475

24,300

36,575

73,275

44,950

Interest-bearing deposits

4,721

4,921

5,205

8,980

4,738

Total cash and cash equivalents

90,212

73,093

89,524

130,177

97,351

Securities available for sale

242,662

228,787

196,195

178,644

166,596

Securities held to maturity

347,992

363,963

404,208

408,308

437,292

Loans held for sale

871

874

976

2,506

795

Loans, net

2,185,247

2,234,012

2,290,881

2,286,163

2,300,882

Accrued interest receivable

12,397

11,747

13,143

11,307

11,110

Premises and equipment, net

57,475

56,921

57,018

56,712

56,151

Other real estate owned

15,184

14,900

-

-

-

Cash surrender value of life insurance

42,369

42,119

42,348

42,096

41,830

Core deposit intangible, net

1,206

1,312

1,418

1,524

1,633

Goodwill

32,160

32,160

32,160

32,160

32,160

Other assets

53,842

67,550

56,920

80,816

60,396

Total assets

$

3,081,617

$

3,127,438

$

3,184,791

$

3,230,413

$

3,206,196

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

Deposits

Noninterest-bearing

$

820,430

$

828,861

$

852,957

$

903,391

$

915,462

Interest-bearing

1,805,732

1,798,983

1,780,289

1,754,902

1,687,355

Total deposits

2,626,162

2,627,844

2,633,246

2,658,293

2,602,817

Securities sold under agreements to repurchase

25,173

39,058

25,172

19,366

20,532

Accrued interest and other liabilities

32,860

33,807

32,242

31,218

30,701

Line of credit

-

-

4,500

2,000

12,000

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

45,000

75,000

140,000

175,000

195,000

Subordinated debentures

43,852

45,819

45,785

47,752

47,719

Total liabilities

2,773,047

2,821,528

2,880,945

2,933,629

2,908,769

Equity attributable to Guaranty Bancshares, Inc.

308,043

305,371

303,300

296,226

296,862

Noncontrolling interest

527

539

546

558

565

Total equity

308,570

305,910

303,846

296,784

297,427

Total liabilities and equity

$

3,081,617

$

3,127,438

$

3,184,791

$

3,230,413

$

3,206,196

Quarter Ended

2024

2023

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

June 30

March 31

December 31

September 30

June 30

STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS

Interest income

$

40,713

$

40,752

$

40,796

$

39,818

$

38,734

Interest expense

16,833

17,165

16,983

16,516

14,031

Net interest income

23,880

23,587

23,813

23,302

24,703

Reversal of provision for credit losses

(1,200

)

(250

)

-

-

-

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

25,080

23,837

23,813

23,302

24,703

Noninterest income

4,599

5,258

4,796

4,939

7,873

Noninterest expense

20,602

20,692

21,402

20,514

20,471

Income before income taxes

9,077

8,403

7,207

7,727

12,105

Income tax provision

1,654

1,722

1,341

1,437

2,529

Net earnings

$

7,423

$

6,681

$

5,866

$

6,290

$

9,576

Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest

12

7

12

7

5

Net earnings attributable to Guaranty Bancshares, Inc.

$

7,435

$

6,688

$

5,878

$

6,297

$

9,581

PER COMMON SHARE DATA

Earnings per common share, basic

$

0.65

$

0.58

$

0.51

$

0.54

$

0.82

Earnings per common share, diluted

0.65

0.58

0.51

0.54

0.81

Cash dividends per common share

0.24

0.24

0.23

0.23

0.23

Book value per common share - end of quarter

26.98

26.47

26.28

25.64

25.58

Tangible book value per common share - end of quarter(1)

24.06

23.57

23.37

22.72

22.67

Common shares outstanding - end of quarter(2)

11,417,270

11,534,960

11,540,644

11,554,094

11,603,167

Weighted-average common shares outstanding, basic

11,483,091

11,539,167

11,536,878

11,568,897

11,735,475

Weighted-average common shares outstanding, diluted

11,525,504

11,598,239

11,589,165

11,619,342

11,756,512

PERFORMANCE RATIOS

Return on average assets (annualized)

0.95

%

0.85

%

0.73

%

0.78

%

1.17

%

Return on average equity (annualized)

9.91

8.93

7.93

8.43

12.87

Net interest margin, fully taxable equivalent (annualized)(3)

3.26

3.16

3.11

3.02

3.19

Efficiency ratio(4)

72.34

71.74

74.81

72.64

62.84

(1) See Non-GAAP Reconciling Tables.

(2) Excludes the dilutive effect, if any, of shares of common stock issuable upon exercise of outstanding stock options.

(3) Net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis is equal to net interest income adjusted for nontaxable income divided by average interest-earning assets, annualized, using a marginal tax rate of 21%.

(4) The efficiency ratio was calculated by dividing total noninterest expense by net interest income plus noninterest income, excluding securities gains or losses. Taxes are not part of this calculation.

As of

2024

2023

(dollars in thousands)

June 30

March 31

December 31

September 30

June 30

LOAN PORTFOLIO COMPOSITION

Commercial and industrial

$

264,058

$

269,560

$

287,565

$

292,410

$

295,864

Real estate:

Construction and development

231,053

273,300

296,639

317,484

345,127

Commercial real estate

899,120

906,684

923,195

901,321

891,883

Farmland

180,126

180,502

186,295

188,614

187,105

1-4 family residential

526,650

523,573

514,603

504,002

496,340

Multi-family residential

47,507

44,569

44,292

42,720

44,385

Consumer

53,642

54,375

57,059

58,294

59,498

Agricultural

12,506

12,418

12,685

13,076

13,447

Overdrafts

335

276

243

328

252

Total loans(1)(2)

$

2,214,997

$

2,265,257

$

2,322,576

$

2,318,249

$

2,333,901

Quarter Ended

2024

2023

(dollars in thousands)

June 30

March 31

December 31

September 30

June 30

ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES

Balance at beginning of period

$

30,560

$

30,920

$

31,140

$

31,759

$

31,953

Loans charged-off

(115

)

(310

)

(242

)

(644

)

(224

)

Recoveries

37

200

22

25

30

Reversal of provision for credit loss expense

(1,200

)

(250

)

-

-

-

Balance at end of period

$

29,282

$

30,560

$

30,920

$

31,140

$

31,759

Allowance for credit losses / period-end loans

1.32

%

1.35

%

1.33

%

1.34

%

1.36

%

Allowance for credit losses / nonperforming loans

470.4

496.0

552.9

1,148.2

894.6

Net charge-offs / average loans (annualized)

0.01

0.02

0.04

0.11

0.03

NONPERFORMING ASSETS

Nonaccrual loans

$

6,225

$

6,161

$

5,592

$

2,712

$

3,550

Other real estate owned

15,184

14,900

-

-

-

Repossessed assets owned

331

236

234

250

-

Total nonperforming assets

$

21,740

$

21,297

$

5,826

$

2,962

$

3,550

Nonaccrual loans as a percentage of total loans(1)(2)

0.28

%

0.27

%

0.24

%

0.12

%

0.15

%

Nonperforming assets as a percentage of:

Total loans(1)(2)

0.98

%

0.94

%

0.25

%

0.13

%

0.15

%

Total assets

0.71

0.68

0.18

0.09

0.11

(1) Excludes outstanding balances of loans held for sale of $871,000, $874,000, $976,000, $2.5 million, and $795,000 as of June 30 and March 31, 2024 and December 31, September 30, June 30, 2023, respectively.

(2) Excludes deferred loan fees of $468,000, $685,000, $775,000, $946,000, and $1.3 million as of June 30 and March 31, 2024 and December 31, September 30, June 30, 2023, respectively.

Quarter Ended

2024

2023

(dollars in thousands)

June 30

March 31

December 31

September 30

June 30

NONINTEREST INCOME

Service charges

$

1,098

$

1,069

$

1,123

$

1,131

$

1,056

Net realized loss on securities transactions

-

-

-

-

(322

)

Net realized gain on sale of loans

227

272

196

218

473

Fiduciary and custodial income

657

649

624

637

630

Bank-owned life insurance income

250

251

249

267

211

Merchant and debit card fees

2,122

1,706

1,760

1,752

2,121

Loan processing fee income

136

118

116

128

142

Mortgage fee income

43

41

30

46

50

Other noninterest income

66

1,152

698

760

3,512

Total noninterest income

$

4,599

$

5,258

$

4,796

$

4,939

$

7,873

NONINTEREST EXPENSE

Employee compensation and benefits

$

11,723

$

12,437

$

12,715

$

11,944

$

11,939

Occupancy expenses

2,924

2,747

2,757

2,960

2,754

Legal and professional fees

841

772

954

902

985

Software and technology

1,653

1,642

1,740

1,490

1,531

Amortization

142

143

145

147

149

Director and committee fees

198

200

186

192

201

Advertising and promotions

208

169

352

288

269

ATM and debit card expense

785

609

763

803

739

Telecommunication expense

159

173

175

178

171

FDIC insurance assessment fees

365

360

321

363

522

Other noninterest expense

1,604

1,440

1,294

1,247

1,211

Total noninterest expense

$

20,602

$

20,692

$

21,402

$

20,514

$

20,471

Quarter Ended June 30,

2024

2023

(dollars in thousands)

Average
Outstanding
Balance

Interest
Earned/
Interest
Paid

Average
Yield/ Rate

Average
Outstanding
Balance

Interest
Earned/
Interest
Paid

Average
Yield/ Rate

ASSETS

Interest-earning assets:

Total loans(1)

$

2,237,469

$

35,009

6.29

%

$

2,363,158

$

33,591

5.70

%

Securities available for sale

245,309

2,267

3.72

175,447

1,205

2.75

Securities held to maturity

356,922

2,332

2.63

455,626

2,831

2.49

Nonmarketable equity securities

23,243

280

4.85

28,931

301

4.17

Interest-bearing deposits in other banks

58,341

825

5.69

62,165

806

5.20

Total interest-earning assets

2,921,284

40,713

5.61

3,085,327

38,734

5.04

Allowance for credit losses

(30,407

)

(31,909

)

Noninterest-earning assets

240,707

219,532

Total assets

$

3,131,584

$

3,272,950

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

Interest-bearing liabilities:

Interest-bearing deposits

$

1,795,958

$

14,824

3.32

%

$

1,653,237

$

9,946

2.41

%

Advances from FHLB and fed funds purchased

90,055

1,207

5.39

262,088

3,349

5.13

Line of credit

-

-

-

7,352

64

3.49

Subordinated debt

44,489

511

4.62

48,192

535

4.45

Securities sold under agreements to repurchase

44,059

291

2.66

24,823

137

2.21

Total interest-bearing liabilities

1,974,561

16,833

3.43

1,995,692

14,031

2.82

Noninterest-bearing liabilities:

Noninterest-bearing deposits

818,290

948,083

Accrued interest and other liabilities

36,931

30,480

Total noninterest-bearing liabilities

855,221

978,563

Equity

301,802

298,695

Total liabilities and equity

$

3,131,584

$

3,272,950

Net interest rate spread(2)

2.18

%

2.22

%

Net interest income

$

23,880

$

24,703

Net interest margin(3)

3.29

%

3.21

%

Net interest margin, fully taxable equivalent(4)

3.26

%

3.19

%

(1) Includes average outstanding balances of loans held for sale of $817,000 and $1.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively.

(2) Net interest spread is the average yield on interest-earning assets minus the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities.

(3) Net interest margin is equal to net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets, annualized.

(4) Net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis is equal to net interest income adjusted for nontaxable income divided by average interest-earning assets, annualized, using a marginal tax rate of 21%.

Six Months Ended June 30,

2024

2023

(dollars in thousands)

Average
Outstanding
Balance

Interest
Earned/
Interest
Paid

Average
Yield/
Rate

Average
Outstanding
Balance

Interest
Earned/
Interest
Paid

Average
Yield/
Rate

ASSETS

Interest-earning assets:

Total loans(1)

$

2,268,323

$

70,500

6.25

%

$

2,375,533

$

65,748

5.58

%

Securities available for sale

230,803

4,118

3.59

179,984

2,273

2.55

Securities held to maturity

375,158

4,865

2.61

479,063

5,881

2.48

Nonmarketable equity securities

23,840

528

4.45

28,658

720

5.07

Interest-bearing deposits in other banks

52,007

1,454

5.62

48,650

1,256

5.21

Total interest-earning assets

2,950,131

81,465

5.55

3,111,888

75,878

4.92

Allowance for credit losses

(30,643

)

(31,922

)

Noninterest-earning assets

235,769

218,868

Total assets

$

3,155,257

$

3,298,834

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

Interest-bearing liabilities:

Interest-bearing deposits

$

1,792,538

$

29,283

3.29

%

$

1,639,003

$

17,601

2.17

%

Advances from FHLB and fed funds purchased

115,824

3,127

5.43

285,963

7,123

5.02

Line of credit

420

18

8.62

3,696

64

3.49

Subordinated debt

45,143

1,028

4.58

48,675

1,075

4.45

Securities sold under agreements to repurchase

42,665

542

2.55

17,937

150

1.69

Total interest-bearing liabilities

1,996,590

33,998

3.42

1,995,274

26,013

2.63

Noninterest-bearing liabilities:

Noninterest-bearing deposits

820,964

977,738

Accrued interest and other liabilities

36,201

28,706

Total noninterest-bearing liabilities

857,165

1,006,444

Equity

301,502

297,116

Total liabilities and equity

$

3,155,257

$

3,298,834

Net interest rate spread(2)

2.13

%

2.29

%

Net interest income

$

47,467

$

49,865

Net interest margin(3)

3.24

%

3.23

%

Net interest margin, fully taxable equivalent(4)

3.21

%

3.22

%

(1) Includes average outstanding balances of loans held for sale of $761,000 and $1.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively.

(2) Net interest spread is the average yield on interest-earning assets minus the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities.

(3) Net interest margin is equal to net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets, annualized.

(4) Net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis is equal to net interest income adjusted for nontaxable income divided by average interest-earning assets, annualized, using a marginal tax rate of 21%.

NON-GAAP RECONCILING TABLES

Tangible Book Value per Common Share

As of

2024

2023

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

June 30

March 31

December 31

September 30

June 30

Equity attributable to Guaranty Bancshares, Inc.

$

308,043

$

305,371

$

303,300

$

296,226

$

296,862

Adjustments:

Goodwill

(32,160

)

(32,160

)

(32,160

)

(32,160

)

(32,160

)

Core deposit intangible, net

(1,206

)

(1,312

)

(1,418

)

(1,524

)

(1,633

)

Total tangible common equity attributable to Guaranty Bancshares, Inc.

$

274,677

$

271,899

$

269,722

$

262,542

$

263,069

Common shares outstanding(1)

11,417,270

11,534,960

11,540,644

11,554,094

11,603,167

Book value per common share

$

26.98

$

26.47

$

26.28

$

25.64

$

25.58

Tangible book value per common share(1)

24.06

23.57

23.37

22.72

22.67

(1) Excludes the dilutive effect, if any, of shares of common stock issuable upon exercise of outstanding stock options.

Net Unrealized Loss on Securities, Tax Effected, as a Percentage of Total Equity

(dollars in thousands)

June 30, 2024

Total equity(1)

$

308,570

Less: net unrealized loss on HTM securities, tax effected

(25,019

)

Total equity, including net unrealized loss on AFS and HTM securities

$

283,551

Net unrealized loss on AFS securities, tax effected

15,110

Net unrealized loss on HTM securities, tax effected

25,019

Net unrealized loss on AFS and HTM securities, tax effected

$

40,129

Net unrealized loss on securities as % of total equity(1)

13.0

%

Total equity before impact of unrealized losses

$

323,680

Net unrealized loss on securities as % of total equity before impact of unrealized losses

12.4

%

Total average assets

$

3,131,584

Total equity to average assets

9.9

%

Total equity, adjusted for tax effected net unrealized loss, to average assets

9.1

%

(1) Includes the net unrealized loss on AFS securities, tax effected, of $15.1 million.

Cost of Total Deposits

Quarter Ended

(dollars in thousands)

June 30, 2024

March 31, 2024

June 30, 2023

Average interest-bearing deposits

Certificates and other time deposits

$

736,394

$

724,248

$

556,022

Other interest-bearing deposits

1,059,564

1,064,871

1,097,215

Total average interest-bearing deposits

$

1,795,958

$

1,789,119

$

1,653,237

Adjustments:

Noninterest-bearing deposits

818,290

823,638

948,083

Total average deposits

$

2,614,248

$

2,612,757

$

2,601,320

Deposit-related interest expense

Certificates and other time deposits

$

8,215

$

7,820

$

4,511

Other interest-bearing deposits

6,609

6,639

5,435

Total deposit-related interest expense

$

14,824

$

14,459

$

9,946

Average cost of certificates and other time deposits

4.49

%

4.34

%

3.25

%

Average cost of other interest-bearing deposits

2.51

%

2.51

%

1.99

%

Average cost of interest-bearing deposits

3.32

%

3.25

%

2.41

%

Average cost of total deposits

2.28

2.23

1.53

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Certain of the financial measures and ratios we present, including "tangible book value per common share", "net unrealized loss on securities, tax effected, as a percentage of total equity" and "cost of total deposits" are supplemental measures that are not required by, or are not presented in accordance with, U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). We refer to these financial measures and ratios as "non-GAAP financial measures." We consider the use of select non-GAAP financial measures and ratios to be useful for financial and operational decision making and useful in evaluating period-to-period comparisons. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance by excluding certain expenditures or assets that we believe are not indicative of our primary business operating results or by presenting certain metrics on a fully taxable equivalent basis. We believe that management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our performance and when planning, forecasting, analyzing and comparing past, present and future periods.

These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP and you should not rely on non-GAAP financial measures alone as measures of our performance. The non-GAAP financial measures we present may differ from non-GAAP financial measures used by our peers or other companies. We compensate for these limitations by providing the equivalent GAAP measures whenever we present the non-GAAP financial measures and by including a reconciliation of the impact of the components adjusted for in the non-GAAP financial measure so that both measures and the individual components may be considered when analyzing our performance.

A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures is included at the end of the financial statement tables.

Conference Call Information

The Company will hold a conference call to discuss second quarter 2024 financial results on Monday, July 15, 2024 at 10:00 am Central Time. The conference call will be hosted by Ty Abston, Chairman and CEO, and Shalene Jacobson, EVP and CFO. All conference attendees must register before the call at www.gnty.com/earningscall. The conference materials will be available by accessing the Investor Relations page on our website, www.gnty.com. A recording of the conference call will be available by 1:00 pm Central Time the day of the call and remain available through July 31, 2024 on our Investor Relations webpage.

About Guaranty Bancshares, Inc.

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. is the parent company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. Guaranty Bank & Trust has 33 banking locations across 26 Texas communities located within the East Texas, Dallas/Fort Worth, Houston and Central Texas regions of the state. As of June 30, 2024, Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. had total assets of $3.1 billion, total loans of $2.2 billion and total deposits of $2.6 billion. Visit www.gnty.com for more information.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This communication contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to, among other things, future events and our results of operations, financial condition and financial performance. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "may," "should," "could," "predict," "potential," "believe," "will likely result," "expect," "continue," "will," "anticipate," "seek," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "projection," "would" and "outlook," or the negative version of those words or other comparable words of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our industry, management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond our control. Accordingly, we caution you that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, without limitation, the "Risk Factors" referenced in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and other risks and uncertainties listed from time to time in our reports and documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We can give no assurance that any goal or plan or expectation set forth in forward-looking statements can be achieved and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this communication, and we do not intend, and assume no obligation, to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events or circumstances, except as required by applicable law.

Shalene Jacobson
Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Guaranty Bancshares, Inc.
(888) 572-9881
investors@gnty.com

Source: Guaranty Bancshares, Inc.
