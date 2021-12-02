Guaranty Federal Bancshares : Bank Promotes Janet Richardson to Operations Officer, Payment & Digital Banking Manager

Guaranty Bank is pleased to announce that Janet Richardson was recently promoted to operations officer, payment & digital banking manager.

Richardson has nearly 25 years of banking experience, beginning her career with Boatmen's Bank in 1984 as a teller. For 10 years she held roles in retail banking, trust, and corporate services at Boatmen's before returning to banking with Guaranty Bank in 2007 as a call center representative. In 2011 she was promoted to operations administrator and was promoted again in 2016 to deposit operations specialist. She was most recently CIF manager, a position she has held since 2018.

"Janet's experience in all aspects of deposits and payments is a great benefit to our team," said Sandy Datema, deposit operations manager. "Her knowledge and leadership have helped this integral department at Guaranty grow and allows us to continue to provide the level of service and solutions our customers deserve."