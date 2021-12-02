Log in
    GFED   US40108P1012

GUARANTY FEDERAL BANCSHARES, INC.

(GFED)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Guaranty Federal Bancshares : Bank Promotes Janet Richardson to Operations Officer, Payment & Digital Banking Manager

12/02/2021 | 02:41pm EST
Guaranty Bank is pleased to announce that Janet Richardson was recently promoted to operations officer, payment & digital banking manager.

Richardson has nearly 25 years of banking experience, beginning her career with Boatmen's Bank in 1984 as a teller. For 10 years she held roles in retail banking, trust, and corporate services at Boatmen's before returning to banking with Guaranty Bank in 2007 as a call center representative. In 2011 she was promoted to operations administrator and was promoted again in 2016 to deposit operations specialist. She was most recently CIF manager, a position she has held since 2018.

"Janet's experience in all aspects of deposits and payments is a great benefit to our team," said Sandy Datema, deposit operations manager. "Her knowledge and leadership have helped this integral department at Guaranty grow and allows us to continue to provide the level of service and solutions our customers deserve."

Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc. published this content on 02 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2021 19:40:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 45,0 M - -
Net income 2021 11,0 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 12,8x
Yield 2021 1,93%
Capitalization 136 M 136 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,03x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,03x
Nbr of Employees 226
Free-Float 43,4%
Technical analysis trends GUARANTY FEDERAL BANCSHARES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 31,12 $
Average target price 27,00 $
Spread / Average Target -13,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Shaun A. Burke President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Carter M. Peters CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Executive VP
James R. Batten Chairman
George Timothy Rosenbury Independent Director
James L. Sivils Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GUARANTY FEDERAL BANCSHARES, INC.78.24%136
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.24.25%466 607
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION44.64%358 790
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-14.51%241 327
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.15.79%198 183
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY56.43%188 237