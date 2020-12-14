Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc.    GFED

GUARANTY FEDERAL BANCSHARES, INC.

(GFED)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Guaranty Federal Bancshares : Bank Promotes Linda Revie, Jackie Humphreys

12/14/2020 | 05:53pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Guaranty Bank is pleased to announce the promotions of Linda Revie and Jackie Humphreys. Humphreys leaves the bank's loan administration department to take over the newly created Centralized Document Processing & Support Manager role, while Revie has taken her place as Loan Administration Manager, a role she previously held from 2000-2007.

Revie has nearly 40 years of banking experience, joining Guaranty Bank in 1998 as a loan servicing payoff associate. She has held leadership positions at Guaranty in both loan administration and information technology, most recently serving as the IT Applications Manager.

'We are very excited to have Linda leading our loan administration department once again,' said Sheri Biser, chief credit officer. 'Her attention to detail as well as her in-depth experience with the bank's core system and various other bank systems are an incredibly valuable asset to the loan administration team.'

Humphreys joined Guaranty Bank in 2013 as its loan administration manager. She has nearly 20 years of banking experience including roles in accounting, loan review and retail banking. She holds a Business Administration degree from Drury University.

'Jackie has done an exemplary job leading our loan administration department and her knowledge of the bank's various applications as well as bank and departmental policies and procedures will be instrumental in her new role as CDP & Support Manager,' Biser said.

Disclaimer

Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc. published this content on 14 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 December 2020 22:52:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about GUARANTY FEDERAL BANCSHARES, INC.
05:53pGUARANTY FEDERAL BANCSHARES : Bank Promotes Linda Revie, Jackie Humphreys
PU
11/30GUARANTY FEDERAL BANCSHARES : Jared Crawford & Kelsey Payne Join Guaranty Bank a..
PU
11/06GUARANTY FEDERAL BANCSHARES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial ..
AQ
10/22GUARANTY FEDERAL BANCSHARES INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition,..
AQ
10/22GUARANTY FEDERAL BANCSHARES : Announces Preliminary Third Quarter 2020 Financial..
AQ
10/22Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. Announces Preliminary Third Quarter 2020 Fi..
GL
10/14GUARANTY FEDERAL BANCSHARES : Gregg Bailey, Jason Whitesell Join Guaranty Bank's..
PU
10/05GUARANTY FEDERAL BANCSHARES, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
09/25GUARANTY FEDERAL BANCSHARES : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holder..
AQ
09/25GUARANTY FEDERAL BANCSHARES INC : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 42,0 M - -
Net income 2020 7,00 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 9,87x
Yield 2020 3,73%
Capitalization 70,2 M 70,2 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,67x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,71x
Nbr of Employees 221
Free-Float 43,2%
Chart GUARANTY FEDERAL BANCSHARES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GUARANTY FEDERAL BANCSHARES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 16,08 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shaun A. Burke President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
James R. Batten Chairman
Robin E. Robeson Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Carter M. Peters CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Executive VP
George Timothy Rosenbury Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GUARANTY FEDERAL BANCSHARES, INC.0.00%70
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-15.14%364 443
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-21.33%262 742
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-19.88%247 153
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-14.41%189 727
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.18.07%162 922
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ