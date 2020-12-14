Guaranty Federal Bancshares : Bank Promotes Linda Revie, Jackie Humphreys

Guaranty Bank is pleased to announce the promotions of Linda Revie and Jackie Humphreys. Humphreys leaves the bank's loan administration department to take over the newly created Centralized Document Processing & Support Manager role, while Revie has taken her place as Loan Administration Manager, a role she previously held from 2000-2007.

Revie has nearly 40 years of banking experience, joining Guaranty Bank in 1998 as a loan servicing payoff associate. She has held leadership positions at Guaranty in both loan administration and information technology, most recently serving as the IT Applications Manager.

'We are very excited to have Linda leading our loan administration department once again,' said Sheri Biser, chief credit officer. 'Her attention to detail as well as her in-depth experience with the bank's core system and various other bank systems are an incredibly valuable asset to the loan administration team.'

Humphreys joined Guaranty Bank in 2013 as its loan administration manager. She has nearly 20 years of banking experience including roles in accounting, loan review and retail banking. She holds a Business Administration degree from Drury University.

'Jackie has done an exemplary job leading our loan administration department and her knowledge of the bank's various applications as well as bank and departmental policies and procedures will be instrumental in her new role as CDP & Support Manager,' Biser said.