Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc.

GUARANTY FEDERAL BANCSHARES, INC.

(GFED)
Guaranty Federal Bancshares : Processing Has Begun for Stimulus Payments

12/30/2020 | 05:11pm EST
By: Stephanie Rutledge/SVP, Director of Consumer Sales & Customer Experience
Published: 12/30/2020

The Treasury Department has announced that the IRS has begun processing the $600-per-person economic impact payments recently approved by Congress and the President. Direct deposits are now being sent to financial institutions with a payable date of Jan. 4, 2021. Payments will appear in your available balance inside online banking once they've been processed.

Like the first round of payments earlier this year, the IRS is utilizing account information obtained from 2019 tax returns to issue these direct deposits. There is no need for action on your part, these payments will automatically appear. If you have closed the account used to receive your 2019 tax return and did not update your account information with the IRS following the spring economic impact payments, you will need to contact the IRS directly. You may find more information on their site here.

The IRS also began printing physical checks and mailing them on Dec. 30. The checks will be dated Jan. 6, but the Treasury has confirmed that it will not return any checks deposited or cashed before that day. Checks are being processed at a rate of approximately 5-7 million per week. Due to the large amount being printed, it may take 4-5 weeks for all checks to be printed and mailed. Prepaid cards totaling about 3 million per week will start to be mailed on Jan. 4.

To check the status of your economic impact payment please visit the IRS's Get My Payment online portal, which is expected to be updated this weekend. If you have specific questions please contact Guaranty Bank's Service Center toll-free at 1.833.875.2492 or utilize the live chat feature on our website.

Also please note that your payment, if you are receiving one, may be less than the $600 maximum. For a breakdown please visit our COVID-19 resource page here.

Disclaimer

Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc. published this content on 30 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 December 2020 22:10:04 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
