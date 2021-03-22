Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc.    GFED

GUARANTY FEDERAL BANCSHARES, INC.

(GFED)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Guaranty Federal Bancshares : Bank Announces Jesse Lomax Will Lead Battlefield Location, Names Kassie Pitts Retail Banking Officer and Promotes Leora Yates to Assistant Retail Banking Manager

03/22/2021 | 05:43pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Guaranty Bank is pleased to announce the promotions and hiring of several retail banking officers and managers. Jesse Lomax, retail banking officer at the bank's 1510 E. Sunshine location in Springfield, will take over as the retail banking officer at the bank's 1341 W. Battlefield location. Kassie Pitts has been hired as the new retail banking officer at the Sunshine location and Leora Yates was recently promoted to assistant retail banking manager of the bank's 2155 W. Republic Road location.

Lomax joined Guaranty Bank in 2019 as the Sunshine location's retail banking officer after more than 13 years at Equity Bank, starting his career as a teller before promotions to personal banker and bank manager in Knob Noster. He is a graduate of State Fair Community College with an associate's degree in Business and Marketing.

Pitts is rejoining Guaranty Bank after she was named branch manager for Legacy Bank and Trust in 2020. She began her banking career with Guaranty Bank in 2016 as a teller and was promoted to branch banker representative and specialist in 2018. In 2019 she was named assistant banking center manager of the bank's 2144 E. Republic Road location in Springfield. Pitts holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration and Management from Missouri State University.

Yates began her banking career in 2017 when she joined Guaranty Bank as a teller. She was promoted to branch banker representative in 2018 and promoted again to branch banker specialist in 2020. She holds an associate's degree in Business from Ozarks Technical Community College and several certificates and diplomas from the Center for Financial Training including General Finance, Advanced Financial Services and Introduction to Lending.

Disclaimer

Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc. published this content on 22 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2021 21:42:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about GUARANTY FEDERAL BANCSHARES, INC.
05:43pGUARANTY FEDERAL BANCSHARES  : Bank Announces Jesse Lomax Will Lead Battlefield ..
PU
03/19GUARANTY FEDERAL BANCSHARES  : Jeremy Thomas Joins Guaranty Bank's Residential L..
PU
03/17GUARANTY FEDERAL BANCSHARES  : Take a GBank Coffee Break with Sara Coatney
PU
03/12GUARANTY FEDERAL BANCSHARES  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial..
AQ
03/05GUARANTY FEDERAL BANCSHARES INC  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Fi..
AQ
03/01GUARANTY FEDERAL BANCSHARES  : Corporate Services Director Ashlee Radford Promot..
PU
02/11GUARANTY FEDERAL BANCSHARES  : Melissa Ives Joins Guaranty Bank as Operations Of..
PU
01/26GUARANTY FEDERAL BANCSHARES  : Nominating Committee Charter
PU
01/26GUARANTY FEDERAL BANCSHARES  : Compensation Committee Charter
PU
01/21GUARANTY FEDERAL BANCSHARES  : Paul Cowherd Joins Guaranty Bank as Commercial Re..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 41,0 M - -
Net income 2021 3,00 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 26,6x
Yield 2021 2,96%
Capitalization 88,7 M 88,7 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,16x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,11x
Nbr of Employees 226
Free-Float 42,7%
Chart GUARANTY FEDERAL BANCSHARES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GUARANTY FEDERAL BANCSHARES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 20,24 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Shaun A. Burke President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Carter M. Peters CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Executive VP
James R. Batten Chairman
Robin E. Robeson Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
George Timothy Rosenbury Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GUARANTY FEDERAL BANCSHARES, INC.15.92%83
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.22.09%474 113
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION27.12%325 679
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED9.34%292 766
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION11.88%215 627
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.22.37%205 422
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ