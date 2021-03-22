Guaranty Federal Bancshares : Bank Announces Jesse Lomax Will Lead Battlefield Location, Names Kassie Pitts Retail Banking Officer and Promotes Leora Yates to Assistant Retail Banking Manager

Guaranty Bank is pleased to announce the promotions and hiring of several retail banking officers and managers. Jesse Lomax, retail banking officer at the bank's 1510 E. Sunshine location in Springfield, will take over as the retail banking officer at the bank's 1341 W. Battlefield location. Kassie Pitts has been hired as the new retail banking officer at the Sunshine location and Leora Yates was recently promoted to assistant retail banking manager of the bank's 2155 W. Republic Road location.

Lomax joined Guaranty Bank in 2019 as the Sunshine location's retail banking officer after more than 13 years at Equity Bank, starting his career as a teller before promotions to personal banker and bank manager in Knob Noster. He is a graduate of State Fair Community College with an associate's degree in Business and Marketing.

Pitts is rejoining Guaranty Bank after she was named branch manager for Legacy Bank and Trust in 2020. She began her banking career with Guaranty Bank in 2016 as a teller and was promoted to branch banker representative and specialist in 2018. In 2019 she was named assistant banking center manager of the bank's 2144 E. Republic Road location in Springfield. Pitts holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration and Management from Missouri State University.

Yates began her banking career in 2017 when she joined Guaranty Bank as a teller. She was promoted to branch banker representative in 2018 and promoted again to branch banker specialist in 2020. She holds an associate's degree in Business from Ozarks Technical Community College and several certificates and diplomas from the Center for Financial Training including General Finance, Advanced Financial Services and Introduction to Lending.