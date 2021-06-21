Guaranty Federal Bancshares : Take a GBank Coffee Break with David Shelton

David Shelton work's behind the scenes as the bank's Infrastructure Manager in the Information Services Department. He's known he wanted to work in technology since he was a little kid and has a great sense of humor about what he does, but that's only the beginning. Get to know David in the time it takes to drink your coffee with a video and Q&A.
Q: What engages you most about your role at GBank?
A: The entire thing. I've known since I was 5, I wanted to be in tech so I deeply enjoy the field. I also love helping, teaching and watching my team members grow in the ways they desire. Overall, my role is very fulfilling.
Q: Who has been most influential in your career growth so far?
A: Not to give anyone a big head but Ken Johnston. Not only did he give me a shot in IT way back, but his example provided me a model that helped mold myself professionally and get started.
Q: What's your biggest motivator at work?
A: The people and the culture. The more I can help the bank succeed means the more I can help everyone on our team grow and succeed. It creates a nice feedback loop of success.
Q: Where do you see company in 5 years?
A: I hope to see leadership maintain the same growth mentality leading to continued steady growth and acquisitions.
Q: Where's the coolest place you've ever traveled?
A: I'm the least traveled person in the world - Jamaica.
