Corporate Actions Announcement

Guaranty Trust Holding Company plc

Period Ended

June 30, 2023

An Interim Dividend in the sum of 50 Kobo per Ordinary Share of 50 Kobo,

subject to the deduction of appropriate withholding tax, will be paid to

shareholders whose names appear in the Register of Members as at

September 14, 2023, for Ordinary Shareholders and on September 5, 2023,

Proposed Dividend

for holders of GTCO's Global Depository Receipts (GDR).

Proposed Bonus

Nil

The Register of Ordinary Shareholders will be closed on September 15, 2023,

Closure of Register

while the Register of GDR holders will be closed on September 6, 2023.

Qualification Date

September 14, 2023

On September 25, 2023, dividend will be paid electronically to Ordinary

Shareholders whose names appear on the Register of Members as at

September 14, 2023, and who have completed the e-dividend registration

and mandated the Registrar to pay their dividends directly into their Bank

Payment Date

accounts.

Shareholders who are yet to complete the e-dividend registration are

advised to download the Registrar's E-Dividend Mandate Form, which is

available on the Registrar's website: www.datamaxregistrars.com, and also

E-Dividend

on GTCO's website: www.gtcoplc.com, complete and submit to the

Registration

Registrar at the address stated below or the nearest GTCO branch.

Shareholders with dividend warrants and share certificates that have

Unclaimed Dividend remained unclaimed or are yet to be presented for payment or returned for Warrants and Share validation are advised to complete the e-dividend registration or contact

Certificates

the Registrar at the address stated below.

Datamax Registrars Limited of No. 2c, Gbagada Express Road, Gbagada

Phase 1, Lagos State, Phone Nos: 01-7120008-11,01-8901865, Email:

Registrar

datamax@datamaxregistrars.com, Website:www.datamaxregistrars.com.

Investor Relations

Email: Holdcocommunication@gtcoplc.com, Phone no: 234-1-4484156

Dated this 1st day of September, 2023

Signed:

ERHI OBEBEDUO

Group General Counsel/

Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Guaranty Trust Holding Company plc published this content on 01 September 2023