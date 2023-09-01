Guaranty Trust Holding Company plc is a financial holding company structured around 5 areas of business activity: - merchant banking (54.8% of turnover). The group also offers electronic payment and online banking services; - retail banking (29.8%): sale of conventional and specialized banking products and services (management of current, savings and overdraft accounts; management of pension funds; issuance of credit and debit cards; consumer credit; home loans and mortgages; etc.); - commercial banking (6.9%); - corporate banking for small and medium-sized companies (6.5%); - provision of banking services for governments and public institutions (2%). At the end of 2020, the group managed NGN 3,509.3B in outstanding savings and NGN 1,662.7B in outstanding loans. The products and services are marketed over a network of 339 agencies located in Nigeria (232), Africa (106) and the United Kingdom. The geographical breakdown of the turnover is as follows: Nigeria (80.6%), Ghana (8.8%), Kenya (2.3%), Africa (7.2%) and United Kingdom (1.1%).

Sector Banks