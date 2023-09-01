End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange -
06:00:00 2023-08-31 pm EDT
5-day change
1st Jan Change
37.10
NGN
+1.09%
+3.06%
+61.30%
GUARANTY TRUST : GTCO -CORPORATE ACTION
Corporate Actions Announcement
Guaranty Trust Holding Company plc
Period Ended
June 30, 2023
An Interim Dividend in the sum of 50 Kobo per Ordinary Share of 50 Kobo,
subject to the deduction of appropriate withholding tax, will be paid to
shareholders whose names appear in the Register of Members as at
September 14, 2023, for Ordinary Shareholders and on September 5, 2023,
Proposed Dividend
for holders of GTCO's Global Depository Receipts (GDR).
Proposed Bonus
Nil
The Register of Ordinary Shareholders will be closed on September 15, 2023,
Closure of Register
while the Register of GDR holders will be closed on September 6, 2023.
Qualification Date
September 14, 2023
On September 25, 2023, dividend will be paid electronically to Ordinary
Shareholders whose names appear on the Register of Members as at
September 14, 2023, and who have completed the e-dividend registration
and mandated the Registrar to pay their dividends directly into their Bank
Payment Date
accounts.
Shareholders who are yet to complete the e-dividend registration are
advised to download the Registrar's E-Dividend Mandate Form, which is
available on the Registrar's website:
www.datamaxregistrars.com, and also
E-Dividend
on GTCO's website: www.gtcoplc.com, complete and submit to the
Registration
Registrar at the address stated below or the nearest GTCO branch.
Shareholders with dividend warrants and share certificates that have
Unclaimed Dividend remained unclaimed or are yet to be presented for payment or returned for Warrants and Share validation are advised to complete the e-dividend registration or contact
Certificates
the Registrar at the address stated below.
Datamax Registrars Limited of No. 2c, Gbagada Express Road, Gbagada
Phase 1, Lagos State, Phone Nos: 01-7120008-11,01-8901865, Email:
Registrar
datamax@datamaxregistrars.com , Website: www.datamaxregistrars.com .
Investor Relations
Email: Holdcocommunication@gtcoplc.com, Phone no: 234-1-4484156
Dated this 1
st day of September, 2023
Signed:
ERHI OBEBEDUO
Group General Counsel/
Company Secretary
Guaranty Trust Holding Company plc is a financial holding company structured around 5 areas of business activity:
- merchant banking (54.8% of turnover). The group also offers electronic payment and online banking services;
- retail banking (29.8%): sale of conventional and specialized banking products and services (management of current, savings and overdraft accounts; management of pension funds; issuance of credit and debit cards; consumer credit; home loans and mortgages; etc.);
- commercial banking (6.9%);
- corporate banking for small and medium-sized companies (6.5%);
- provision of banking services for governments and public institutions (2%).
At the end of 2020, the group managed NGN 3,509.3B in outstanding savings and NGN 1,662.7B in outstanding loans.
The products and services are marketed over a network of 339 agencies located in Nigeria (232), Africa (106) and the United Kingdom.
The geographical breakdown of the turnover is as follows: Nigeria (80.6%), Ghana (8.8%), Kenya (2.3%), Africa (7.2%) and United Kingdom (1.1%).
More about the company
Average target price
41.22NGN
Spread / Average Target
+11.10% Consensus