Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Nigeria
  4. Nigerian Stock Exchange
  5. Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GTCO   NGGTCO000002

GUARANTY TRUST HOLDING COMPANY PLC

(GTCO)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2022-09-01
19.80 NGN   -0.25%
04:50aGUARANTY TRUST : Quarter 2 - financial statement for 2022
PU
06/15Fitch Affirms Guaranty Trust Holding Company at 'B'; Outlook Stable
AQ
04/26Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GUARANTY TRUST : QUARTER 2 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022

09/05/2022 | 04:50am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc.

Audited Consolidated and Separate Financial Statements Together with Directors' and Auditor's Reports

June 2022

Introduction

Introduction

Guaranty Trust Holding Company and Subsidiary Companies

Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc ("the Parent" or the "Company") and its Subsidiaries (hereafter referred to as 'the Group') Consolidated Financial Statements complies with the applicable legal Requirements of the Nigerian Securities and Exchange Commission regarding Annual Financial Statements and comprises Separate and Consolidated Financial Statements of the Group for the period ended 30 June 2022. The consolidated and separate financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards issued by the International Accounting Standards Board and adopted by the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria. For better understanding, certain disclosures and some prior year figures have been presented in line with current year figures. Due to rounding, numbers presented throughout this document may not add up precisely to the totals provided and percentages may not precisely reflect the absolute figures.

i

Introduction

Guaranty Trust Holding Company and Subsidiary Companies

Table of contents

Page

Corporate governance

1-13

Subsidiary governance

14-17

Sustainability report

18-27

Complaints and feedback

27-29

Anti-money laundering and combating terrorist financing framework

30-34

Internal control and risk management systems

35-36

Directors' report

37-42

Statement of directors' responsibilities

43

Report of the audit committee

44

Corporate responsibility for financial statements

45

Independent Auditor's Opinion

46-51

Financial statements

52

Consolidated and separate statements of financial position

53-54

Consolidated and separate income statements

55

Consolidated and separate statements of other comprehensive income

56

Consolidated statement of changes in equity

57-58

Statement of changes in equity company

59

Consolidated and separate statements of cash flows

60-61

Notes to the consolidated and separate financial statements:

Reporting entity

62

Basis of preparation

62-63

Significant accounting policies

63-94

Financial risk management

95-184

Capital management and other risks

185-190

Use of estimates and judgements

190-199

Operating segments

200-208

Financial assets and liabilities

209

Other notes to the financial statements

210-277

ii

Introduction

Guaranty Trust Holding Company and Subsidiary Companies

Contingencies

277-278

Group entities

279-280

Unconsolidated interests in structured entities

281

Related parties

282-287

Contraventions

287

Subsequent events

287

Other national disclosures/other information:

288

Regulatory requirements under the IFRS regime

289-294

Statement of prudential adjustment

295-296

Operational risk management

297-316

Activities of cards operations

317-319

Other information

320-325

Value-added statements

326

Five-year financial summary

327-328

Share capitalisation and dividend history

329-330

Corporate social responsibility

331-333

iii

Corporate Governance

Corporate Governance

Introduction

Guaranty Trust Holding Company and Subsidiary Companies

Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc (GTCO) remains committed to its founding values which endeared the brand to millions of people across Africa and beyond, and which continues to drive financial success. As a Proudly African and Truly International brand, the Company will continue to live by these values of excellence, hard work and integrity, even as we create faster, cheaper, safer and more diverse products for people and businesses of varied types and sizes.

As a Company, we will continue to subject our operations to the highest standards of corporate governance, which is an essential foundation for sustainable corporate success. In view of globalization, digitalization and increased penetration of artificial intelligence in the World and specifically in the financial industry, the resolve to maintain good corporate governance principles is important to us. We are committed to upholding the creed and principles of good Corporate Governance in all our operations and implementing initiatives that will improve corporate governance for the benefit of all stakeholders.

The Company is publicly quoted on The Nigerian Exchange Limited with Global Depositary Receipts (GDRs) listed on the London Stock Exchange and we remain dedicated to our duties and pledge to safeguard and increase investor value through transparent corporate governance practices. Our Code of Corporate Governance provides a robust framework for the governance of the Board and the Company. The Company ensures compliance with the Code of Corporate Governance for Public Companies issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission ("the SEC Code"), the revised Code of Corporate Governance for Banks and Discount Houses in Nigeria issued by the Central Bank of Nigeria ("the CBN Code") in May 2014, the Financial Reporting Council's National Code of Corporate Governance, 2018 ("the FRC Code"), as well as disclosure requirements under the Disclosure and Transparency Rules of the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), United Kingdom, which are applicable to non-United Kingdom companies with Global Depositary Receipts (GDRs) listed on the London Stock Exchange.

The Company's Code of Corporate Governance aligns with legal and regulatory requirements and global best practices, in order to remain a pace setter in the area of good corporate governance practices. In addition to the Code, the Company aggressively promotes its core values to its employees through its Code of Professional Conduct; its Ethics Policy as well as Communications Policy, which regulate employee relations with internal and external parties. This is a strong indicator of the Company's determination to ensure that its employees remain professional at all times in their business practices. The Company also has a culture of openness in which healthy discourse is encouraged and employees are mandated to report improper activities.

The Company's subsidiaries handle Banking, Payments, Pension Fund Administration and Asset Management. The Subsidiaries will be guided by established governance principles which are aligned to the Company's standards in addition to meeting the relevant regulatory requirements in their areas of operation. The subsidiaries have their own distinct boards and comply with the statutory and regulatory requirements of the businesses they operate. The subsidiaries operate under a corporate governance structure that enables their boards to balance their roles in performing their oversight and strategic functions in ensuring compliance with the regulatory requirements that apply in their areas of operation and the standards and acceptable risk tolerance parameters adopted by the Company. In this regard, the Subsidiaries are aligned with the corporate governance framework of the Company.

The Company complies with the requirements of the Central Bank of Nigeria ("CBN") in respect of internal review of its compliance status with defined corporate governance practices and submits reports on the Company's compliance status to the CBN. The Company also conducted an Annual Board and Directors' Evaluation and Appraisal covering all aspects of the Boards' structure, composition, responsibilities, processes and relationships, in compliance with the requirement of the CBN and FRC Codes. To conduct the Annual Board Evaluation and Appraisal for the financial year ended December 31, 2021, the Board engaged the consultancy

1

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Guaranty Trust Holding Company plc published this content on 05 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 September 2022 08:49:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about GUARANTY TRUST HOLDING COMPANY PLC
04:50aGUARANTY TRUST : Quarter 2 - financial statement for 2022
PU
06/15Fitch Affirms Guaranty Trust Holding Company at 'B'; Outlook Stable
AQ
04/26Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended..
CI
04/26GUARANTY TRUST : Quarter 1 - financial statement for 2022
PU
04/26GUARANTY TRUST BANK PLC : 1st quarter results
CO
04/26GUARANTY TRUST BANK PLC : 1st quarter report
CO
04/26GUARANTY TRUST HOLDING COMPANY PLC : 1st quarter report
CO
04/08GUARANTY TRUST HOLDING COMPANY PLC : Proxy Statments
CO
03/24GUARANTY TRUST HOLDING COMPANY PLC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/14GUARANTY TRUST : Notices of annual general meeting (agm) -
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 422 B 998 M 998 M
Net income 2022 173 B 410 M 410 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 3,31x
Yield 2022 15,5%
Capitalization 583 B 1 377 M 1 377 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,38x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,19x
Nbr of Employees 4 889
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart GUARANTY TRUST HOLDING COMPANY PLC
Duration : Period :
Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 19,80 NGN
Average target price 37,19 NGN
Spread / Average Target 87,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
J. K. Olusegun Agbaje Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Hezekiah Adesola Oyinlola Chairman
Suleiman Barau Independent Non-Executive Director
Helen Lee Bouygues Independent Non-Executive Director
Cathy N. Echeozo Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GUARANTY TRUST HOLDING COMPANY PLC-23.85%1 377
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-5.97%140 808
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK12.67%68 214
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.-15.72%58 438
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.-10.56%51 275
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-0.94%50 743