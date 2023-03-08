Guararapes Confecções S A : 4Q22 Earnings Release

The conference call will be held in Portuguese, with simultaneous translation into English. To access the event, please click here

Xodó Loyalty: the initial results collected during pilot phase of the program carried out with invited customers showed an average increase of 32% in their frequency and 29% in spending at Riachuelo's stores, exceeding projected expectations.

Midway Financeira's net revenue grew 22.5% vs. 4Q21 and 33.3% in the year, reflecting the gradual evolution of the credit portfolio, which reached R$6.0 billion, +18.2% compared to the end of 2021.

The Company ended the year with a cash level of R$2.4 billion, which corresponds to 176% of the short-termdebt, demonstrating adequate liquidity in view of the group's future obligations.

Operational improvement of the digital channel, which has already reached breakeven since August and ended the quarter with positive

24.9% evolution in adjusted EBITDA from products in 4Q22 and 82.5% in the year, as a result of the evolution of the value proposition and discipline of operating expenses.

Strong performance in women's apparel same stores sales of 20.9% in the year, as a result of the evolution of the segment's value proposition, with a focus on Riachuelo's target customer.

The Company has 396 stores strategically distributed in all regions of Brazil, of which 333 are Riachuelo stores, 48 Carter's stand- alone stores, 12 Casa Riachuelo stand-alone stores and 3 FANLAB stores, in addition to 13 Casa Riachuelo stores and 2 Carter's stores in the store-in-store model.

DIGITAL CHANNELS

At the end of 4Q22, the Company exceeded the mark of 21 million active customers in its ecosystem, a 23% increase compared to 4Q21, and its customer base remains omnichannel: 53% of customers who purchased through digital means are also physical store customers.

The penetration of this customer profile reached 15% of total sales in 4Q22, with emphasis on the strength of omnichannel customers, who have a purchase frequency 2.4 times higher than other customers. Digital channels accounted for 9% of total sales, reflecting the Company's strategy in which customers choose the channel they have the greatest affinity with at every moment of the purchase. As a result, we recorded an operational improvement in the digital channels, which already showed a positive contribution margin in

4Q22.

Purchases originating from Riachuelo app accounted for 43% of online sales made during the quarter, following a high share, which also contributes to greater purchase recurrence.

Complementing the Company's omnichannel strategy, the Marketplace reinforces the lifestyle concept based on fashion and product curation, expanding categories and occasions of use for customers from 788 thousand offers from more than 380 sellers, totaling 2.2 million SKUs available for sale.

At the end of 4Q22, the marketplace's share in digital channels increased to 17.4%. An analysis of consumers' profile shows that 82% of our customers who bought in the marketplace had never purchased through this channel before and 42% of new customers in the marketplace are also new to the ecosystem, thus demonstrating the success of the strategy. The penetration of Riachuelo card in purchases made in the marketplace reached 46% in 4Q22, reinforcing the integration of the ecosystem.

FIDELITY & RELATIONSHIP

Xodó, the Riachuelo card loyalty program whose pilot phase had its first stage launched in September 2022, reflects the purpose of the Company to connect desires to accomplishments. In order to strengthen the bond with its clients, the Company now offers a series of benefits in purchases, in addition to an exclusive relationship platform. All this for free, with simple and attractive participation mechanics.

The highlighted advantages include the offer of cashback for use in purchases in all physical and digital channels, as well as for other expenses incurred using Riachuelo cards.

Due to the results presented, we will continue with a second stage of tests throughout 2023. The invited customers demonstrated, through a survey, good receptivity and satisfaction with the experience of participating in the program.

From the consumption behavior stance, participants had a 32% average increase in their frequency and 29% in spending within Riachuelo, exceeding projected expectations.

The program will help us know about our customers' habits even further, identify purchase propensity triggers, and scale more personalized journeys.

Our CRM continues to evolve as a relationship and incentive channel, resulting in increased recurrence of our customers. We carried out more than a thousand campaigns per month, with different approaches and segmentations through push, email, SMS, call center and directly through the stores POS. With a wide range of channels and offers, we are able to offer different experiences to each of our customers.

In 2022, we implemented a new platform in the customer service area, which now is related to CRM Marketing, to generate more personalized journeys and further strengthen our relationship with customers.

