  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Guardant Health, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GH   US40131M1099

GUARDANT HEALTH, INC.

(GH)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-05-04 pm EDT
22.91 USD   -0.65%
Guardant Health Announces ECLIPSE Study Update Call on May 9, 2023
BU
04/27Guardant Health to Participate in the BofA Securities 2023 Healthcare Conference
BU
04/26Guardant Health and Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy launch research collaboration to study connection between cancer biomarkers and immunotherapy treatment response
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Guardant Health Announces ECLIPSE Study Update Call on May 9, 2023

05/05/2023 | 08:05am EDT
Guardant Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: GH), a leading precision oncology company, today announced it will report additional data from its pivotal ECLIPSE study at Digestive Disease Week (DDW) on Tuesday, May 9, 2023. The company will host a webcast and conference call with primary investigators of the study and other cancer screening experts beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET / 8:00 a.m. PT.

Live audio of the webcast will be available on the “Investors” section of the company website at: www.guardanthealth.com. The webcast will be archived and available for replay after the event.

Materials related to the DDW presentation will be available at approximately 10:15 a.m. ET / 7:15 a.m. PT on the “Key Publications” section of the company website at: www.guardanthealth.com.

About Digestive Disease Week®

Digestive Disease Week (DDW) is the largest international gathering of physicians, researchers and academics in the fields of gastroenterology, hepatology, endoscopy and gastrointestinal surgery. Jointly sponsored by the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD), the American Gastroenterological Association (AGA), the American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy (ASGE) and the Society for Surgery of the Alimentary Tract (SSAT), DDW is an in-person and online meeting from May 6-9, 2023. The meeting showcases more than 3,100 abstracts and hundreds of lectures on the latest advances in GI research, medicine and technology. More information can be found at www.ddw.org.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health is a leading precision oncology company focused on helping conquer cancer globally through use of its proprietary tests, vast data sets and advanced analytics. The Guardant Health oncology platform leverages capabilities to drive commercial adoption, improve patient clinical outcomes and lower healthcare costs across all stages of the cancer care continuum. Guardant Health has commercially launched Guardant360®, Guardant360 CDx, Guardant360 TissueNext™, Guardant360 Response™, and GuardantINFINITY™ tests for advanced-stage cancer, and Guardant Reveal™ for early-stage cancer. The Guardant Health screening portfolio, including the Shield™ test, aims to address the needs of individuals eligible for cancer screening. For more information, visit guardanthealth.com and follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 533 M - -
Net income 2023 -479 M - -
Net Debt 2023 744 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -4,94x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 2 354 M 2 354 M -
EV / Sales 2023 5,81x
EV / Sales 2024 4,91x
Nbr of Employees 1 793
Free-Float 95,0%
Chart GUARDANT HEALTH, INC.
Duration : Period :
Guardant Health, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GUARDANT HEALTH, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 22,91 $
Average target price 54,25 $
Spread / Average Target 137%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Helmy Eltoukhy Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
AmirAli H. Talasaz Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael Bell Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Kumud Kalia Chief Information Officer
Darya Chudova Senior Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GUARDANT HEALTH, INC.-15.77%2 354
EXACT SCIENCES CORPORATION32.80%11 824
BEIJING STRONG BIOTECHNOLOGIES, INC.42.33%1 979
MARAVAI LIFESCIENCES HOLDINGS, INC.-6.78%1 758
VERACYTE, INC.-6.19%1 611
IOVANCE BIOTHERAPEUTICS, INC.7.20%1 537
