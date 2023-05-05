Guardant Health Announces ECLIPSE Study Update Call on May 9, 2023

Guardant Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: GH), a leading precision oncology company, today announced it will report additional data from its pivotal ECLIPSE study at Digestive Disease Week (DDW) on Tuesday, May 9, 2023. The company will host a webcast and conference call with primary investigators of the study and other cancer screening experts beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET / 8:00 a.m. PT.

Live audio of the webcast will be available on the “Investors” section of the company website at: www.guardanthealth.com. The webcast will be archived and available for replay after the event.

Materials related to the DDW presentation will be available at approximately 10:15 a.m. ET / 7:15 a.m. PT on the “Key Publications” section of the company website at: www.guardanthealth.com.

About Digestive Disease Week®

Digestive Disease Week (DDW) is the largest international gathering of physicians, researchers and academics in the fields of gastroenterology, hepatology, endoscopy and gastrointestinal surgery. Jointly sponsored by the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD), the American Gastroenterological Association (AGA), the American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy (ASGE) and the Society for Surgery of the Alimentary Tract (SSAT), DDW is an in-person and online meeting from May 6-9, 2023. The meeting showcases more than 3,100 abstracts and hundreds of lectures on the latest advances in GI research, medicine and technology. More information can be found at www.ddw.org.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health is a leading precision oncology company focused on helping conquer cancer globally through use of its proprietary tests, vast data sets and advanced analytics. The Guardant Health oncology platform leverages capabilities to drive commercial adoption, improve patient clinical outcomes and lower healthcare costs across all stages of the cancer care continuum. Guardant Health has commercially launched Guardant360®, Guardant360 CDx, Guardant360 TissueNext™, Guardant360 Response™, and GuardantINFINITY™ tests for advanced-stage cancer, and Guardant Reveal™ for early-stage cancer. The Guardant Health screening portfolio, including the Shield™ test, aims to address the needs of individuals eligible for cancer screening. For more information, visit guardanthealth.com and follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter.

