Seamless ordering and receipt of genomic test results directly in patient records streamlines clinician access to precision medicine tools

Guardant Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: GH), a leading precision oncology company, and Flatiron Health, a leading healthtech company dedicated to expanding the possibilities of point of care solutions in oncology and closing the gap between research and care, today announced an initiative to integrate Guardant’s comprehensive genomic profiling tests within Flatiron’s OncoEMR®, a leading cloud-based electronic medical record (EMR) tool.

The integration simplifies access to critical data that informs patient care decisions for over 2,000 clinicians within the Flatiron network, which includes more than 800 community-based cancer care locations across the U.S. Users can easily submit Guardant Health test orders, track real-time status updates, and receive the test results directly in the patient record, via the Molecular Profiling Integration on the OncoEMR platform. This streamlines workflows for physicians and saves time in the ordering process. Clinicians use the test results to help select the best treatment for patients with advanced cancer and monitor for recurrence in patients with early-stage cancer.

“Genomic profiling provides critical data that helps oncologists make timely and informed decisions about personalized treatment plans for their patients,” said Chris Freeman, Guardant Health chief commercial officer. “This integration with the OncoEMR platform, which reaches almost 40 percent of U.S. community oncologists, will simplify access to our tests and enable a significant step forward in our mission to conquer cancer with data.”

The companies beta-tested the integration at multiple oncology practice sites across the U.S. earlier this year and saw >75% utilization of the integration vs. traditional ordering workflows. Guardant Health and Flatiron Health plan to roll the integration out to the entire OncoEMR network over the next several months. Practices in the network will have access to Guardant Health’s entire portfolio of advanced blood and tissue tests for early- and advanced-stage cancer through the Molecular Profiling Integration.

“By offering integrated test ordering and reporting for Guardant Health’s genomic profiling tests within OncoEMR, we are enabling oncologists with the tools they need to further expand possibilities at the point of care," said James Hamrick, MD, MPH, Vice President, Clinical Oncology at Flatiron Health. “The integration gives oncologists convenient access to the information they need to practice precision medicine, contributing to better patient outcomes, more time with patients, and a better care experience for physicians and their patients.”

Guardant Health tests are also available through other EMR/EHR systems that reach oncology practices in community and academic settings.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health is a leading precision oncology company focused on helping every person live a life free from cancer. Founded in 2012, Guardant is transforming cancer care by providing critical insights into what drives the disease through its advanced blood and tissue tests, real-world data and AI analytics. Guardant tests help improve patient outcomes across all stages of cancer, including screening to find cancer early, monitoring for recurrence in early-stage cancer, and helping doctors select the best treatment for patients with advanced cancer. For more information, visit guardanthealth.com and follow the company on LinkedIn and X (Twitter).

About Flatiron Health

Flatiron Health is a healthtech company expanding the possibilities for point of care solutions in oncology and using data for good to power smarter care for every person with cancer. Through machine learning and AI, real-world evidence, and breakthroughs in clinical trials, we continue to transform patients’ real-life experiences into knowledge and create a more modern, connected oncology ecosystem. Flatiron Health is an independent affiliate of the Roche Group. Flatiron.com @FlatironHealth

Guardant Health Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws, including statements regarding the potential utilities, values, benefits and advantages of Guardant Health’s liquid biopsy tests or assays, which involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results and expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions, and actual outcomes and results could differ materially from these statements due to a number of factors. These and additional risks and uncertainties that could affect Guardant Health’s financial and operating results and cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release include those discussed under the captions “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operation” and elsewhere in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and any current and periodic reports filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission thereafter. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Guardant Health as of the date hereof, and Guardant Health disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements provided to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Guardant Health’s views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

