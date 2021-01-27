Guardant Health : Head-to-Head Study Shows Guardant360 Liquid Biopsy Outperforms Tissue Biopsy for Comprehensive Genomic Profiling in Advanced Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer with Similar Outcomes

Data Shows First-Line Testing with Guardant Health Liquid Biopsy Uncovers 23.6 Percent More Actionable Mutations Than with Tissue Biopsy

Guardant Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: GH). Despite guideline recommendations for comprehensive genomic profiling (CGP) of all patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), profiling remains suboptimal due to continued reliance on invasive tissue biopsies for testing. A new study published in JCO Precision Oncology confirms previously reported data showing that the Guardant360® liquid biopsy is not only concordant to tissue genotyping, but detects significantly more informative alterations when used prior to tissue testing, and achieves similar treatment response rates and progression-free survival in patients with NSCLC. Publication link here.

The prospective study1 (n=186) compares comprehensive genomic profiling using the Guardant360 liquid biopsy versus standard-of-care tissue genotyping for first-line treatment decisions in advanced NSCLC. Patients with advanced NSCLC received targeted therapies based on the actionable biomarkers identified. Compared to tissue biopsy genotyping at time of diagnoses, the Guardant360 liquid biopsy was not only concordant with tissue biopsy but detected 23.6 percent more informative mutations when used first and before tissue biopsy.

The study adds to the growing body of evidence2-4 demonstrating that using a “blood-first approach” using the Guardant360 test for genomic biomarker detection can identify more actionable biomarkers than a “tissue-first approach”. Importantly, objective response rates and progression-free survival in biomarker-positive patients receiving targeted therapy was similar to previously reported registrational trials.

“Despite the ever-growing availability of life-changing targeted drugs for treating patients with advanced lung cancer, many continue to be treated with chemotherapy or immunotherapy because first-line treatments are made without conducting comprehensive genotyping first,” said the Principal Investigator of this study Dr. Rafael Rossell, Chief Medical Officer and President of the Dr. Rosell Oncology Institute. “This publication outlines further evidence that the Guardant Health liquid biopsy is very effective in uncovering actionable genomic alterations, overcomes the challenges of tissue biopsies, and helps clinicians more easily customize treatments to improve the prognosis and survival of their patients.”

Numerous clinical studies show that patients receiving targeted or personalized treatments have improved progression-free survival and higher overall response rates compared to chemotherapy or immunotherapy.5-11 Various factors contribute to clinical adoption of personalized medicine lagging behind recommended medical guidelines, including insufficient tissue for biopsy, which is the case for as many as 30 percent of solid cancer patients.12-14

“Once again, the data show that our blood-first approach using our Guardant360 liquid biopsy has the advantage of increasing the number of patients receiving potentially life-changing targeted treatments without compromising treatment efficacy,” said Helmy Eltoukhy, Guardant Health CEO. “Sadly, research indicates that approximately 80 percent of advanced lung cancer patients do not receive comprehensive genotyping before starting treatment. I hope that with the recent FDA approval of our Guardant360 CDx liquid biopsy test, more clinicians will feel confident making the shift to liquid biopsies so we can reverse the serious trend of undergenotyping that exists today.”

