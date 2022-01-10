Log in
    GH   US40131M1099

GUARDANT HEALTH, INC.

(GH)
  Report
Guardant Health : J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference Presentation

01/10/2022 | 03:08pm EST
Transforming cancer care

Presentation

January 2022

Safe Harbor

Certain statements in this presentation and the accompanying oral commentary are forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. These statements relate to future events or Guardant Health, Inc. (the "Company")'s future results and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements of the Company or its industry to be materially different from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "to," "target," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential" or other comparable terminology. All statements other than statements of historical fact could be deemed forward-looking, including any expectations regarding the Company's commercial engine as a force multiplier for research and development initiatives; any projections of market opportunities or any statements regarding expectations for future reimbursement opportunities; statements regarding the Company's long-term expectations, including with respect to oncology, liquid biopsy, and other aspects of the Company's industry; statements about launching planned new products and additional laboratories, including with respect to Guardant Reveal, CGP tissue assay, and laboratories outside the United States; statements about the number of patients and clinical sites targeted for, as well as the expected completion of, the Company's ECLIPSE trial; any statements regarding expectations for future regulatory approvals; any statements about historical results that may suggest trends for the Company's business; any statements of the plans, strategies, and objectives of management for future operations and directions; any statements of expectation or belief regarding future events, opportunities to drive future growth, potential markets or market size, or technology developments; and any statements of assumptions underlying any of the items mentioned. The Company has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections. While the Company believes these expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and

2

unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control. These and other important factors may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this presentation are made only as of the date hereof. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of the Company in general, see the Company's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, and any current and periodic reports filed thereafter. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements or to conform these statements to actual results or to changes in the Company's expectations.

This presentation also contains estimates and other statistical data made by independent parties and by the Company relating to market size, penetration and growth and other data about the Company's industry, which involve a number of assumptions and limitations, and you are cautioned not to give undue weight to such estimates. In addition, projections, assumptions, and estimates of the Company's future performance and the future performance of the markets in which the Company operates are necessarily subject to a high degree of uncertainty and risk.

In light of the foregoing, investors are urged not to rely on any forward-looking statement or third-party data in reaching any conclusion or making any investment decision about any securities of the Company.

Guardant Health is in cancer diagnostics

and delivering a new paradigm of care.

3

Delivering the promise of

Biopharma

Regulatory

Clearance

GuardantOMNI

Medicare

launch

& Private

FDA approval

100+ partners

Coverage

Guardant 360 CDx

Launched

NSCLC LCD

3 CDx approvals for

GuardantINFORM

Targrisso,

Pan-cancer LCD

RYBREVANT &

LUMAKRAS

& NCD

200M+ covered

lives

4 Guardant Health data on file

MRD

International

Expansion

Launched

Guardant Reveal

Clinical Volume

Growth

Initiated SCRUM

Initiated ORACLE

trial in Japan

COBRA, Pegasus,

250,000+ tests

Acquiring JV

ACT-3

ordered

Submitted for

11,000+ oncologists

regulatory approval

in Japan

Lab partners in UK &

Spain

Screening

Reached target enrollment for

ECLIPSE

Initiated SHIELD

lung study (enrolled

first patient)

Market-leading

performance in CRC

Strong record of

  • 59%

CAGR $360 - 370M

$287M

$214M

$91M

2018

2019

2020

20211

5 1. Guidance issued on November 4, 2021; 2. As of 9/30/2021

Tests ordered

250,000+

Ordering oncologists

11,000+

Biopharma partners

100+

Cash, cash equivalents & marketable securities2

$1.7B

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Guardant Health Inc. published this content on 10 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 January 2022 20:07:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on GUARDANT HEALTH, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 365 M - -
Net income 2021 -445 M - -
Net cash 2021 80,5 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -20,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 8 928 M 8 928 M -
EV / Sales 2021 24,3x
EV / Sales 2022 19,6x
Nbr of Employees 864
Free-Float -
Technical analysis trends GUARDANT HEALTH, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 87,83 $
Average target price 160,17 $
Spread / Average Target 82,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Helmy Eltoukhy Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
AmirAli H. Talasaz President, Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael Bell Chief Financial Officer
Kumud Kalia Chief Information Officer
Darya Chudova Senior Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GUARDANT HEALTH, INC.-12.19%8 928
EXACT SCIENCES CORPORATION-2.79%13 038
BGI GENOMICS CO., LTD.8.12%5 847
ADAPTIVE BIOTECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-17.43%3 270
INVITAE CORPORATION-17.81%2 841
IOVANCE BIOTHERAPEUTICS, INC.-14.72%2 554