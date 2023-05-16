Guardant Health Releases Inaugural ESG Report

Guardant Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: GH), a leading precision oncology company, announced today the publication of its inaugural Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG) Report, which provides information related to key ESG commitments that the company has laid out as part of its business strategy.

“Our goal from day one has been to provide tests for patients at all stages of cancer so they can live longer and healthier lives,” said Helmy Eltoukhy, Guardant Health co-founder and co-CEO. “We believe that to serve patients well, it is important to also act responsibly in our relationships with our employees, our communities, and the environment. This inaugural report details our current ESG initiatives and recent achievements, such as our efforts to promote diversity and inclusion across our workforce and in our clinical trials.”

Highlights from Guardant Health’s 2023 ESG Report include:

Designating oversight responsibility for ESG matters to the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee of the company’s Board of Directors

Fostering a diverse and inclusive workforce, which was comprised of approximately 56% women and 60% non-White employees as of December 31, 2022

Recognizing the role Guardant Health can play in promoting diversity beyond its workforce by enrolling diverse patient populations for clinical trials and partnering with local communities to increase diverse enrollment

Developing processes to measure important sustainability-related data across Guardant Health’s global operations

“Consistent with our commitment to improving human health, we are committed to the ongoing integration of ESG considerations into our business strategy,” said AmirAli Talasaz, Guardant Health co-founder and co-CEO. “We are excited about executing the ESG initiatives launched in recent years and we look forward to providing further updates on our progress.”

Guardant Health’s 2023 ESG Report is available at: http://investors.guardanthealth.com/corporate-governance/esg.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health is a leading precision oncology company focused on helping conquer cancer globally through use of its proprietary tests, vast data sets and advanced analytics. The Guardant Health oncology platform leverages capabilities to drive commercial adoption, improve patient clinical outcomes and lower healthcare costs across all stages of the cancer care continuum. Guardant Health has commercially launched Guardant360®, Guardant360 CDx, Guardant360 TissueNext™, Guardant360 Response™, and GuardantINFINITY™ tests for advanced-stage cancer patients, and Guardant Reveal™ for early-stage cancer patients. The Guardant Health screening portfolio, including the commercially launched Shield™ test, aims to address the needs of individuals eligible for cancer screening. For more information, visit guardanthealth.com and follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter.

