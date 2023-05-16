Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Guardant Health, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GH   US40131M1099

GUARDANT HEALTH, INC.

(GH)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-05-15 pm EDT
27.89 USD   +5.76%
08:06aGuardant Health Releases Inaugural ESG Report
BU
05/12UBS Adjusts Guardant Health Price Target to $43 From $40, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
05/11Morgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target on Guardant Health to $60 From $66, Maintains Overweight Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Guardant Health Releases Inaugural ESG Report

05/16/2023 | 08:06am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Guardant Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: GH), a leading precision oncology company, announced today the publication of its inaugural Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG) Report, which provides information related to key ESG commitments that the company has laid out as part of its business strategy.

“Our goal from day one has been to provide tests for patients at all stages of cancer so they can live longer and healthier lives,” said Helmy Eltoukhy, Guardant Health co-founder and co-CEO. “We believe that to serve patients well, it is important to also act responsibly in our relationships with our employees, our communities, and the environment. This inaugural report details our current ESG initiatives and recent achievements, such as our efforts to promote diversity and inclusion across our workforce and in our clinical trials.”

Highlights from Guardant Health’s 2023 ESG Report include:

  • Designating oversight responsibility for ESG matters to the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee of the company’s Board of Directors
  • Fostering a diverse and inclusive workforce, which was comprised of approximately 56% women and 60% non-White employees as of December 31, 2022
  • Recognizing the role Guardant Health can play in promoting diversity beyond its workforce by enrolling diverse patient populations for clinical trials and partnering with local communities to increase diverse enrollment
  • Developing processes to measure important sustainability-related data across Guardant Health’s global operations

“Consistent with our commitment to improving human health, we are committed to the ongoing integration of ESG considerations into our business strategy,” said AmirAli Talasaz, Guardant Health co-founder and co-CEO. “We are excited about executing the ESG initiatives launched in recent years and we look forward to providing further updates on our progress.”

Guardant Health’s 2023 ESG Report is available at: http://investors.guardanthealth.com/corporate-governance/esg.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health is a leading precision oncology company focused on helping conquer cancer globally through use of its proprietary tests, vast data sets and advanced analytics. The Guardant Health oncology platform leverages capabilities to drive commercial adoption, improve patient clinical outcomes and lower healthcare costs across all stages of the cancer care continuum. Guardant Health has commercially launched Guardant360®, Guardant360 CDx, Guardant360 TissueNext™, Guardant360 Response™, and GuardantINFINITY™ tests for advanced-stage cancer patients, and Guardant Reveal™ for early-stage cancer patients. The Guardant Health screening portfolio, including the commercially launched Shield™ test, aims to address the needs of individuals eligible for cancer screening. For more information, visit guardanthealth.com and follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about GUARDANT HEALTH, INC.
08:06aGuardant Health Releases Inaugural ESG Report
BU
05/12UBS Adjusts Guardant Health Price Target to $43 From $40, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
05/11Morgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target on Guardant Health to $60 From $66, Maintains Overw..
MT
05/10Transcript : Guardant Health, Inc. Presents at Bank of America Securities 202..
CI
05/10Credit Suisse Lowers Guardant Health's Price Target to $55 From $60 to Reflect SHIELD U..
MT
05/10Guardant Health Q1 Adjusted Loss Widens, Revenue Climbs; Revises 2023 Revenue Guidance
MT
05/09Guardant Health, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 20..
CI
05/09Guardant Health : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/09Transcript : Guardant Health, Inc., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 09, 2023
CI
05/09Guardant Health Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GUARDANT HEALTH, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 541 M - -
Net income 2023 -483 M - -
Net Debt 2023 831 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -6,04x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 2 866 M 2 866 M -
EV / Sales 2023 6,84x
EV / Sales 2024 5,68x
Nbr of Employees 1 793
Free-Float 95,0%
Chart GUARDANT HEALTH, INC.
Duration : Period :
Guardant Health, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GUARDANT HEALTH, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 27,89 $
Average target price 52,29 $
Spread / Average Target 87,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Helmy Eltoukhy Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
AmirAli H. Talasaz Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael Bell Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Kumud Kalia Chief Information Officer
Darya Chudova Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GUARDANT HEALTH, INC.2.54%2 866
EXACT SCIENCES CORPORATION63.46%14 554
MARAVAI LIFESCIENCES HOLDINGS, INC.4.82%1 977
BEIJING STRONG BIOTECHNOLOGIES, INC.36.41%1 885
VERACYTE, INC.5.77%1 818
IOVANCE BIOTHERAPEUTICS, INC.22.69%1 759
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer