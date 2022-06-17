Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Guardant Health, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GH   US40131M1099

GUARDANT HEALTH, INC.

(GH)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-06-17 pm EDT
37.13 USD   +2.74%
05:54pGUARDANT HEALTH : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)
PU
05:54pGUARDANT HEALTH : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)
PU
06/14TRANSCRIPT : Guardant Health, Inc. Presents at Goldman Sachs 43rd Annual Global Healthcare Conference, Jun-14-2022 09:20 AM
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Guardant Health : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)

06/17/2022 | 05:54pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Ownership Submission
FORM 4
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16, Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number:3235-0287Expires:January 31, 2005Estimated average burden hours per response...0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
Joyce Meghan V.
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
Guardant Health, Inc. [GH] 		5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
__X__ Director _____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
(Last) (First) (Middle)
505 PENOBSCOT DRIVE
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
(Street)
REDWOOD CITY CA 94063
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
 6. Individual or Join/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City) (State) (Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate Security 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security 8. Price of Derivative Security 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 10. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expriation Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships
Director 10% Owner Officer Other
Joyce Meghan V.
505 PENOBSCOT DRIVE

REDWOOD CITY, CA94063 		X

Signatures
/s/ John Saia, as attorney-in-fact for Meghan Verena Joyce 2022-06-17
**Signature of Reporting Person Date
Explanation of Responses:
(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
(**) Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
(1) The Stock Options vest in full on the one-year anniversary of the grant date, June 15th, 2023.
(2) The Restricted Stock Units vest in full on the one-year anniversary of the grant date, June 15th, 2023.
(3) Not applicable for Restricted Stock Units.
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

Disclaimer

Guardant Health Inc. published this content on 17 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 June 2022 21:53:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about GUARDANT HEALTH, INC.
05:54pGUARDANT HEALTH : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)
PU
05:54pGUARDANT HEALTH : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)
PU
06/14TRANSCRIPT : Guardant Health, Inc. Presents at Goldman Sachs 43rd Annual Global Healthcare..
CI
06/13Guardant Health Closes Guardant Health AMEA Joint Venture Buyout for $177.8 Million
MT
06/13GUARDANT HEALTH : Completes Purchase of Guardant Health AMEA Joint Venture - Form 8-K
PU
06/13Guardant Health Completes Purchase of Guardant Health AMEA Joint Venture
BU
06/13GUARDANT HEALTH, INC. : Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Events, Fina..
AQ
06/07TRANSCRIPT : Guardant Health, Inc. Presents at William Blair’s 42nd Annual Growth Sto..
CI
06/03Piper Sandler Starts Guardant Health at Overweight With $65 Price Target
MT
05/26Guardant Health to Participate in Upcoming June Investor Conferences
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GUARDANT HEALTH, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 466 M - -
Net income 2022 -508 M - -
Net Debt 2022 336 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -7,49x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 3 684 M 3 684 M -
EV / Sales 2022 8,63x
EV / Sales 2023 6,77x
Nbr of Employees 1 373
Free-Float 95,3%
Chart GUARDANT HEALTH, INC.
Duration : Period :
Guardant Health, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GUARDANT HEALTH, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 36,14 $
Average target price 111,75 $
Spread / Average Target 209%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Helmy Eltoukhy Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
AmirAli H. Talasaz Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael Bell Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Kumud Kalia Chief Information Officer
Darya Chudova Senior Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GUARDANT HEALTH, INC.-63.87%3 684
EXACT SCIENCES CORPORATION-54.25%6 265
BGI GENOMICS CO., LTD.-22.49%4 092
SEEGENE, INC.-39.02%1 515
BEIJING STRONG BIOTECHNOLOGIES, INC.-17.71%1 407
IOVANCE BIOTHERAPEUTICS, INC.-57.41%1 278