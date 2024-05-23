Guardant Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: GH), a leading precision oncology company, today announced that Nasdaq has temporarily halted trading of the company's stock.

The Molecular and Clinical Genetics Panel of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Medical Devices Advisory Committee will meet today to review the premarket approval (PMA) application for ShieldTM, Guardant Health’s blood test to screen for colorectal cancer in average-risk adults.

The panel meeting is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. ET.

FDA advisory committees provide independent expert advice and non-binding recommendations to the FDA on certain products to help the agency make sound decisions based on the available science.

