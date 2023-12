Official GUARDANT HEALTH, INC. press release

Guardant Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: GH), a leading precision oncology company, today announced the company will participate in the upcoming 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco.

Guardant Health’s management is scheduled to present and participate in a Q&A session on Monday, January 8, at 3:45 p.m. Pacific Time / 6:45 p.m. Eastern Time. Interested parties may access live and archived webcasts of the sessions on the “Investors” section of the company website at: www.guardanthealth.com.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health is a leading precision medicine company focused on guarding wellness and giving every person more time free from cancer. Founded in 2012, Guardant is transforming patient care by providing critical insights into what drives disease through its advanced blood and tissue tests, real-world data and AI analytics. Guardant tests help improve outcomes across all stages of care, including screening to find cancer early, monitoring for recurrence in early-stage cancer, and helping doctors select the best treatment for patients with advanced cancer. For more information, visit guardanthealth.com and follow the company on LinkedIn, X (Twitter) and Facebook.

