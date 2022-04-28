Log in
    GH   US40131M1099

GUARDANT HEALTH, INC.

(GH)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04/27 04:00:00 pm EDT
64.69 USD   -2.06%
Guardant Health to Participate in the BofA Securities 2022 Healthcare Conference

04/28/2022 | 08:17am EDT
Guardant Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: GH), a leading precision oncology company, today announced it will be participating in the upcoming BofA Securities 2022 Healthcare Conference in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Guardant Health’s management is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat on Tuesday, May 10 at 10:40 a.m. Pacific Time / 1:40 p.m. Eastern Time. Interested parties may access a live and archived webcast of the presentation on the “Investors” section of the company website at: www.guardanthealth.com.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health is a leading precision oncology company focused on helping conquer cancer globally through use of its proprietary tests, vast data sets and advanced analytics. The Guardant Health oncology platform leverages capabilities to drive commercial adoption, improve patient clinical outcomes and lower healthcare costs across all stages of the cancer care continuum. Guardant Health has commercially launched Guardant360®, Guardant360 CDx, Guardant360 TissueNext™, Guardant360 Response™, and GuardantOMNI® tests for advanced stage cancer patients, and Guardant Reveal™ for early-stage cancer patients. These tests fuel development of its screening program, which aims to address the needs of asymptomatic individuals eligible for cancer screening.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 467 M - -
Net income 2022 -526 M - -
Net cash 2022 201 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -13,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 6 590 M 6 590 M -
EV / Sales 2022 13,7x
EV / Sales 2023 11,0x
Nbr of Employees 1 373
Free-Float 95,3%
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 64,69 $
Average target price 124,64 $
Spread / Average Target 92,7%
Helmy Eltoukhy Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
AmirAli H. Talasaz Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael Bell Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Kumud Kalia Chief Information Officer
Darya Chudova Senior Vice President-Technology
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GUARDANT HEALTH, INC.-35.32%6 590
EXACT SCIENCES CORPORATION-19.67%11 000
BGI GENOMICS CO., LTD.-29.07%3 891
IOVANCE BIOTHERAPEUTICS, INC.-21.06%2 369
CAREDX, INC-33.55%1 602
SEEGENE, INC.-35.57%1 596