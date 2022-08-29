Log in
    GH   US40131M1099

GUARDANT HEALTH, INC.

(GH)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-08-29 pm EDT
50.15 USD   -0.24%
04:07pGuardant Health to Participate in the Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference
BU
08/25Credit Suisse Starts Guardant Health at Outperform with $80 Price Target
MT
08/19INSIDER SELL : Guardant Health
MT
Guardant Health to Participate in the Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference

08/29/2022 | 04:07pm EDT
Guardant Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: GH), a leading precision oncology company, today announced it will be participating in the upcoming Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference in New York City, New York.

Guardant Health’s management is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat on Monday, September 12th at 8:10 a.m. Eastern Time / 5:10 a.m. Pacific Time. Interested parties may access a live and archived webcast of the presentation on the “Investors” section of the company website at: www.guardanthealth.com.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health is a leading precision oncology company focused on helping conquer cancer globally through use of its proprietary tests, vast data sets and advanced analytics. The Guardant Health oncology platform leverages capabilities to drive commercial adoption, improve patient clinical outcomes and lower healthcare costs across all stages of the cancer care continuum. Guardant Health has commercially launched Guardant360®, Guardant360® CDx, Guardant360 TissueNext™, Guardant360 Response™, and GuardantOMNI® tests for advanced stage cancer patients, and Guardant Reveal™ for early-stage cancer patients. The Guardant Health screening portfolio, including the Shield™ test, aims to address the needs of individuals eligible for cancer screening. For more information, visit guardanthealth.com and follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter.


© Business Wire 2022
Analyst Recommendations on GUARDANT HEALTH, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 462 M - -
Net income 2022 -607 M - -
Net Debt 2022 457 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -8,23x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 5 139 M 5 139 M -
EV / Sales 2022 12,1x
EV / Sales 2023 9,40x
Nbr of Employees 1 373
Free-Float 95,3%
Chart GUARDANT HEALTH, INC.
Duration : Period :
Guardant Health, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GUARDANT HEALTH, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 50,27 $
Average target price 95,85 $
Spread / Average Target 90,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Helmy Eltoukhy Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
AmirAli H. Talasaz Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael Bell Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Kumud Kalia Chief Information Officer
Darya Chudova Senior Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GUARDANT HEALTH, INC.-49.74%5 139
EXACT SCIENCES CORPORATION-52.58%6 532
BGI GENOMICS CO., LTD.-31.54%3 574
IOVANCE BIOTHERAPEUTICS, INC.-42.38%1 736
VERACYTE, INC.-48.20%1 527
ADAPTIVE BIOTECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-62.65%1 497