Studies demonstrate benefits of liquid biopsy and real-world data in targeted therapy selection and therapeutic outcomes in advanced breast cancer Interim data from PICI’s RADIOHEAD study using Guardant Infinity™ platform show correlation between epigenomic biomarkers and patient response to immunotherapy treatment across more than 13 cancer types

Guardant Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: GH), a leading precision oncology company, today announced the company and its research collaborators will present data from 16 studies highlighting the role of Guardant blood tests and real-world data in advancing precision oncology and cancer screening at the 2024 American Society for Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, May 31-June 4 in Chicago.

Featured presentations will share data supporting the utility of therapy response monitoring with circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) using Guardant Infinity and the use of the GuardantINFORM™ clinical-genomic database to characterize drivers and resistance mechanisms and their association with real-world outcomes in a variety of solid tumor types. Additional studies will present data supporting the application of genomic and epigenomic biomarkers in areas such as minimal residual disease detection and cohort characterization.

“The robust data we present at ASCO will further demonstrate the important scientific and clinical developments in cancer care that are possible using liquid biopsy,” said Helmy Eltoukhy, Guardant Health chairman and co-CEO. “Several studies will highlight the tremendous potential of epigenomic analysis using our Guardant Infinity platform to quantify tumor fraction and characterize therapy resistance mechanisms in order to improve treatment response across multiple cancer types.”

Featured presentations include:

An oral presentation of a study using the Guardant360® liquid biopsy and exploring racial differences in genomic profiles and targeted treatment use in ER+ HER2- metastatic breast cancer (Abstract 1017, Monday, June 3, 11:30 am – 1:00 pm, Hall D1)

Interim data readout from the collaboration between Guardant Health and the Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy (PICI) to identify genomic and epigenomic biomarkers using Guardant Infinity for quantification of tumor fraction and association with outcomes from the RADIOHEAD real-world advanced pan-cancer cohort (Abstract 2570, Saturday, June 1, 9:00 am – 12:00 pm, Hall A)

Complete list of Guardant Health and collaborator presentations at ASCO

Abstract Title (Hall A unless otherwise noted) Product

Saturday, June 1 | 9:00 am – 12:00 pm

2570 Use of a tissue-free epigenomic circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) assay for quantification of tumor fraction (TF) and association with outcomes from RADIOHEAD real-world advanced pan-cancer cohort Guardant Infinity 3041 Association of KRAS G12D vs. G12V circulating tumor DNA variant allele fraction and real-world overall survival in metastatic non-small cell lung and colorectal cancers Guardant Infinity

Saturday, June 1 | 1:30 pm – 4:30 pm

LBA3557 A randomized study evaluating tailoring of advanced/metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC) therapy using circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA): TACT-D Guardant360 CDx 3519 Candidate molecular alterations associated with potential resistance in KRAS G12D gastrointestinal cancers Guardant360 & Guardant360/CDx 3602 Characteristics of patients (pts) with disease relapse despite absence of molecular residual disease (MRD) after resection of colorectal oligometastases (CRM): implications from PRECISION study Guardant360 & Guardant Reveal™ 3545 Characterization of mutational signatures demonstrating adaptive mutability post anti-EGFR therapy in a real-world metastatic colorectal cancer cohort GuardantINFORM

Sunday, June 2 | 9:00 am – 12:00 pm

1037 Molecular profiling of serial liquid biopsy specimens utilizing cell free DNA (cfDNA) and circulating tumor cells (CTCs) in TBCRC041: A phase II study of alisertib in endocrine resistant metastatic breast cancer (MBC) Guardant Infinity 1043 Evaluating metrics of circulating tumor DNA response and progression using a high sensitivity tumor-agnostic assay in metastatic HR+/HER2- breast cancer receiving endocrine therapy and a CDK4/6-inhibitor Guardant Infinity 1071 Real-world (RW) elacestrant use patterns and therapeutic outcomes in patients (pts) with hormone receptor-positive (HR+)/HER2-negative advanced breast cancer (aBC) GuardantINFORM 5069 Dynamic androgen receptor alterations (ARa) ctDNA profiles and clinical outcomes in metastatic prostate cancer (mPC) GuardantINFORM

Monday, June 3 | 9:00 am – 12:00 pm | Hall A

5592 Serial circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) sequencing to monitor response and define acquired resistance to letrozole/abemaciclib in endometrial cancer (EC) Guardant Infinity

Monday, June 3 | 11:30 am – 1:00 pm | Hall D1

1017 Rapid Oral Abstract Session: Racial differences in genomic profiles and targeted treatment use in ER+ HER2- metastatic breast cancer Guardant360

Online only

e13097 Co-occurrence of ESR1 and PIK3CA mutations in HR+/HER2- metastatic breast cancer: Incidence and outcomes with targeted therapy Guardant360 & Guardant360 CDx e12566 Molecular profiling in ABC: Is complementary testing with tissue and plasma necessary and clinically relevant? Guardant360 e13702 Utilization of circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) testing by race and ethnicity in more than 135,000 patients GuardantINFORM e20088 Use of cell-free tumor DNA in early detection of lung cancer Shield™ (next generation)

The full abstracts for Guardant Health and a list of all abstracts being presented at the meeting can be found at the ASCO website.

