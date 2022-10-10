Advanced search
    GH   US40131M1099

GUARDANT HEALTH, INC.

(GH)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-10-10 pm EDT
51.74 USD   -7.19%
04:06pGuardant Health to Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 3, 2022
BU
10/06Stephens Starts Guardant Health at Overweight With $99 Price Target
MT
09/27EUCOPE Member Spotlight, Q&A with Guardant Health
AQ
Guardant Health to Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 3, 2022

10/10/2022 | 04:06pm EDT
Guardant Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: GH), a leading precision oncology company, today announced it will report financial results for the third quarter 2022 after market close on Thursday, November 3, 2022. Company management will be webcasting a corresponding conference call beginning at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Live audio of the webcast will be available on the “Investors” section of the company website at: www.guardanthealth.com. The webcast will be archived and available for replay after the event.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health is a leading precision oncology company focused on helping conquer cancer globally through use of its proprietary tests, vast data sets and advanced analytics. The Guardant Health oncology platform leverages capabilities to drive commercial adoption, improve patient clinical outcomes and lower healthcare costs across all stages of the cancer care continuum. Guardant Health has commercially launched Guardant360®, Guardant360 CDx, Guardant360 TissueNext™, Guardant360 Response™, and GuardantOMNI® tests for advanced stage cancer patients, and Guardant Reveal™ for early-stage cancer patients. The Guardant Health screening portfolio, including the Shield™ test, aims to address the needs of individuals eligible for cancer screening. For more information, visit guardanthealth.com and follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 462 M - -
Net income 2022 -618 M - -
Net Debt 2022 457 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -9,14x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 5 699 M 5 699 M -
EV / Sales 2022 13,3x
EV / Sales 2023 10,2x
Nbr of Employees 1 373
Free-Float 95,3%
Managers and Directors
Helmy Eltoukhy Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
AmirAli H. Talasaz Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael Bell Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Kumud Kalia Chief Information Officer
Darya Chudova Senior Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GUARDANT HEALTH, INC.-44.26%5 699
EXACT SCIENCES CORPORATION-56.55%5 985
BGI GENOMICS CO., LTD.-39.26%3 073
IOVANCE BIOTHERAPEUTICS, INC.-48.82%1 542
BEIJING STRONG BIOTECHNOLOGIES, INC.-15.49%1 386
VERACYTE, INC.-57.35%1 258