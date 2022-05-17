Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Toronto Stock Exchange
  Guardian Capital Group Limited
  News
  Summary
    GCG   CA4013392051

GUARDIAN CAPITAL GROUP LIMITED

(GCG)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  05/17 09:55:36 am EDT
33.50 CAD   +6.82%
10:54aScotiabank Analysts Say Guardian Capital Group's Q1 Results 'Weaker Thank Expected'; Down 6.8%
MT
05/13Guardian Capital Group Outperform Rating Reiterated at BMO Capital Following Q1 Results
MT
05/13Guardian Capital Group Limited - Announces 2022 First Quarter Operating Results
AQ
Guardian Capital Group Limited Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

05/17/2022 | 02:43pm EDT
TORONTO, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guardian Capital Group Limited (“Guardian”) (TSX: GCG; GCG.A) announced the results of the director elections at its annual meeting of shareholders held on Friday, May 13, 2022. Each of the following nominees was elected as a director of Guardian to serve until the termination of the next annual meeting of shareholders:

Name of Nominee

Votes FOR (%)Votes WITHHELD (%)
James S. Anas94.615.39
A. Michael Christodoulou99.550.45
Petros Christodoulou99.950.05
Marilyn De Mara99.950.05
Harold W. Hillier99.950.05
George Mavroudis94.615.39
Edward T. McDermott99.920.08
Barry J. Myers99.940.06
Hans-Georg Rudloff94.615.39
   

In addition to the election of directors, shareholders also appointed KPMG LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, Toronto, Ontario, as auditors of Guardian for the ensuing year, at a remuneration to be agreed upon between the auditors and the directors.

About Guardian Capital Group Limited

Guardian Capital Group Limited is a diversified, global financial services company operating in two main business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. As at March 31, 2022, Guardian had C$53 billion of assets under management and C$31 billion of assets under administration. Guardian provides extensive institutional and private wealth financial solutions to clients, while offering comprehensive wealth management services to financial advisors in its national mutual fund dealer, securities dealer and insurance distribution network. It also maintains and manages a proprietary investment portfolio with a fair market value of C$741 million at March 31, 2022. Founded in 1962, Guardian’s reputation for steady growth, long-term relationships and its core values of trustworthiness, integrity and stability have been key to its success over six decades. Its Common and Class A shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange as GCG and GCG.A, respectively. To learn more about Guardian, visit www.guardiancapital.com.

For further information, contact:

Vern Christensen 
Senior Vice-President and Secretary 
vchristensen@guardiancapital.com		Matthew Turner
Senior Vice-President and Chief Compliance Officer
mturner@guardiancapital.com


Financials
Sales 2022 300 M 234 M 234 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 75,0 M 58,4 M 58,4 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 2,93%
Capitalization 792 M 613 M 617 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,89x
EV / Sales 2023 2,64x
Nbr of Employees 600
Free-Float 68,3%
