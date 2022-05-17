Guardian Capital Group Limited Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guardian Capital Group Limited (“Guardian”) (TSX: GCG; GCG.A) announced the results of the director elections at its annual meeting of shareholders held on Friday, May 13, 2022. Each of the following nominees was elected as a director of Guardian to serve until the termination of the next annual meeting of shareholders:

Name of Nominee



Votes FOR (%) Votes WITHHELD (%) James S. Anas 94.61 5.39 A. Michael Christodoulou 99.55 0.45 Petros Christodoulou 99.95 0.05 Marilyn De Mara 99.95 0.05 Harold W. Hillier 99.95 0.05 George Mavroudis 94.61 5.39 Edward T. McDermott 99.92 0.08 Barry J. Myers 99.94 0.06 Hans-Georg Rudloff 94.61 5.39

In addition to the election of directors, shareholders also appointed KPMG LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, Toronto, Ontario, as auditors of Guardian for the ensuing year, at a remuneration to be agreed upon between the auditors and the directors.

About Guardian Capital Group Limited

Guardian Capital Group Limited is a diversified, global financial services company operating in two main business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. As at March 31, 2022, Guardian had C$53 billion of assets under management and C$31 billion of assets under administration. Guardian provides extensive institutional and private wealth financial solutions to clients, while offering comprehensive wealth management services to financial advisors in its national mutual fund dealer, securities dealer and insurance distribution network. It also maintains and manages a proprietary investment portfolio with a fair market value of C$741 million at March 31, 2022. Founded in 1962, Guardian’s reputation for steady growth, long-term relationships and its core values of trustworthiness, integrity and stability have been key to its success over six decades. Its Common and Class A shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange as GCG and GCG.A, respectively. To learn more about Guardian, visit www.guardiancapital.com.

For further information, contact: