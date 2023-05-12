Advanced search
    GCG   CA4013392051

GUARDIAN CAPITAL GROUP LIMITED

(GCG)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  09:42:37 2023-05-12 am EDT
43.98 CAD   +2.81%
05:31pGuardian Capital Group Limited Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders
GL
05:30pGuardian Capital Group Limited Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders
AQ
03:17pGuardian Capital : 2023 AGM Meeting
PU
Guardian Capital Group Limited Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

05/12/2023 | 05:31pm EDT
TORONTO, May 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guardian Capital Group Limited (Guardian) (TSX:GCG) (TSX:GCG.A) announces the results of the director elections held at its annual meeting of shareholders earlier today. Each of the director nominees listed in Guardian’s management information circular dated March 31, 2023 was elected as a director of Guardian, to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successor is duly elected.

The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are as follows:

Name of Nominee

Votes FOR (%)Votes WITHHELD (%)
James S. Anas99.540.46
A. Michael Christodoulou99.390.61
Petros Christodoulou99.950.05
Marilyn De Mara99.950.05
Harold W. Hillier99.950.05
George Mavroudis99.550.45
Edward T. McDermott99.880.12
Barry J. Myers99.950.05
Hans-Georg Rudloff99.550.45
   

In addition to the election of directors, shareholders appointed KPMG LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, Toronto, Ontario, as auditor of Guardian for the ensuing year, and authorized the directors of Guardian to fix their remuneration.

About Guardian Capital Group Limited

Guardian Capital Group Limited (Guardian) is a global financial services company, which provides extensive investment management services to institutional, retail and private high and ultra-high-net worth clients through its subsidiaries. As at March 31, 2023, Guardian had C$56.3 billion of total client assets, while managing a proprietary investment portfolio with a fair market value of C$1.3 billion. Founded in 1962, Guardian’s reputation for steady growth, long-term relationships and its core values of trustworthiness, integrity and stability have been key to its success over six decades. Its Common and Class A shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange as GCG and GCG.A, respectively. To learn more about Guardian, visit www.guardiancapital.com.

For further information, please contact:

Vern Christensen
Senior Vice-President and Secretary
vchristensen@guardiancapital.com
Matthew Turner
Senior Vice-President and Chief Compliance Officer
mturner@guardiancapital.com

