Guardian Capital : 2021 AGM Meeting

Forward Looking Statements

This presentation may contain "forward-looking statements" with respect to Guardian Capital Group Limited and its products and services, including its business operations and strategy and financial performance and condition. These statements, characterized by such words as "goal", "outlook", "intends", "expects", "plan", "prospects", "are confident", "believe" and "anticipate", are intended to reflect Guardian's objectives, plans, expectations, estimates, beliefs and intentions.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. There is a risk that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements will not be achieved. Undue reliance should not be placed on these statements, as a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from Guardian's objectives, plans, expectations and estimates reflected in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include, among other things, general economic and market conditions, including interest rates, business competition, changes in government regulations or in tax laws, and other factors.