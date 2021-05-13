Guardian Capital : 2021 AGM Meeting

Guardian Capital Group Limited
A N N U A L M E E T I N G O F S H A R E H O L D E R S
George Mavroudis | President and Chief Executive Officer
May 13, 2021
Forward Looking Statements
This presentation may contain "forward-looking statements" with respect to Guardian Capital Group Limited and its products and services, including its business operations and strategy and financial performance and condition. These statements, characterized by such words as "goal", "outlook", "intends", "expects", "plan", "prospects", "are confident", "believe" and "anticipate", are intended to reflect Guardian's objectives, plans, expectations, estimates, beliefs and intentions.
By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. There is a risk that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements will not be achieved. Undue reliance should not be placed on these statements, as a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from Guardian's objectives, plans, expectations and estimates reflected in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include, among other things, general economic and market conditions, including interest rates, business competition, changes in government regulations or in tax laws, and other factors.
The Guardian of Today
Growth
Quality
Ecosystem
March 31, 2021
Corporate Activities
and Investments
-
Management expertise, financing, coordination of business activities and support
-
Shareholders' equity:
$737 million (2020 - $563M)
-
Securities holdings:
$654 million (2020 - $524M)
-
Market Capitalization: $860 million¹
-
TSX Listed: GCG, GCG.A
GUARDIAN CAPITAL GROUP
Total Client Assets
$76.3 Billion
|
Investment Management
|
Wealth Management
|
AUM of $43.7 billion
|
AUA of $28.7 billion
|
|
AUM of $3.9 billion
Guardian's Fee-Generating Assets
Assets Under Management
As at period end ($ billions)
$46.0 $47.6
Assets Under Administration
As at period end ($ billions)
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020
|
Q1 2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020
|
Q1 2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Guardian Capital Group Limited published this content on 13 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 May 2021 16:57:03 UTC.