    GCG.A   CA4013393042

GUARDIAN CAPITAL GROUP LIMITED

(GCG.A)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 05/13 11:19:15 am
32 CAD   +2.96%
GUARDIAN CAPITAL  : 2021 AGM Meeting
PU
GUARDIAN CAPITAL  : Announces 2021 First Quarter Operating Results
PU
GUARDIAN CAPITAL  : 2021 First Quarter
PU
Guardian Capital : 2021 AGM Meeting

05/13/2021 | 12:58pm EDT
Guardian Capital Group Limited

A N N U A L M E E T I N G O F S H A R E H O L D E R S

George Mavroudis | President and Chief Executive Officer

May 13, 2021

Forward Looking Statements

This presentation may contain "forward-looking statements" with respect to Guardian Capital Group Limited and its products and services, including its business operations and strategy and financial performance and condition. These statements, characterized by such words as "goal", "outlook", "intends", "expects", "plan", "prospects", "are confident", "believe" and "anticipate", are intended to reflect Guardian's objectives, plans, expectations, estimates, beliefs and intentions.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. There is a risk that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements will not be achieved. Undue reliance should not be placed on these statements, as a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from Guardian's objectives, plans, expectations and estimates reflected in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include, among other things, general economic and market conditions, including interest rates, business competition, changes in government regulations or in tax laws, and other factors.

The Guardian of Today

Growth

Quality

Ecosystem

Guardian's Businesses

March 31, 2021

Corporate Activities

and Investments

  • Management expertise, financing, coordination of business activities and support
  • Shareholders' equity:
    $737 million (2020 - $563M)
  • Securities holdings:
    $654 million (2020 - $524M)
  • Market Capitalization: $860 million¹
  • TSX Listed: GCG, GCG.A

GUARDIAN CAPITAL GROUP

Total Client Assets

$76.3 Billion

Investment Management

Wealth Management

AUM of $43.7 billion

AUA of $28.7 billion

AUM of $3.9 billion

¹As at May 12, 2021

Guardian's Fee-Generating Assets

Assets Under Management

As at period end ($ billions)

$46.0 $47.6

Assets Under Administration

As at period end ($ billions)

$31.1

$27.3 $27.3 $27.0

$16.5 $17.8 $17.4

$28.7

$22.3

$20.2

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

Q1 2021

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

Q1 2021

This is an excerpt of the original content.

Disclaimer

Guardian Capital Group Limited published this content on 13 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 May 2021 16:57:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 267 M 220 M 220 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 13,3x
Yield 2021 2,38%
Capitalization 793 M 653 M 654 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,97x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,75x
Nbr of Employees 600
Free-Float 69,3%
Guardian Capital Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends GUARDIAN CAPITAL GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 40,00 CAD
Last Close Price 31,08 CAD
Spread / Highest target 28,7%
Spread / Average Target 28,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 28,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
George Mavroudis President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Donald Yi Chief Financial Officer
James Sam Anas Chairman
Doce Tomic Head-Wealth Management & Technology
Robert McLean Senior Vice President-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GUARDIAN CAPITAL GROUP LIMITED15.32%655
BLACKROCK, INC.16.99%125 605
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.3.15%67 908
UBS GROUP AG10.67%53 507
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)20.24%44 676
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP, INC.22.05%41 868