Guardian Capital Partners : CORPORATE DISCLOSURE

S S P Corporate Services (Private) Limited
CO. REG. NO. PV 931
Branch Office:
101, Inner Flower Road, Colombo 03, Sri Lanka
Tel : 94-11-2573894
Fax : 94-11-2573609
E-mail : sspsec@sltnet.lk
your ref:
our ref: SM/807/2021
Mr. Renuke Wijayawardhane
Chief Regulatory Officer
Colombo Stock Exchange
-
04 - 01, West Block World Trade Centre Echelon Square Colombo - 01.
14th December 2021
Dear Sir,
MANDATORY OFFER BY SHAW WALLACE & HEDGES LIMITED TO ACQUIRE ALL THE REMAINING ORDINARY SHARES OF GUARDIAN CAPITAL PARTNERS PLC NOT ALREADY OWNED BY SHAW WALLACE & HEDGES LIMITED OR ANY OTHER PERSON ACTING IN CONCERT WITH SHAW WALLACE & HEDGES LIMITED
Further to the Mandatory Offer made by Shaw Wallace & Hedges Limited to the remaining shareholders of Guardian Capital Partners PLC by its Offer Document dated 19th November 2021, we make the following announcement on behalf of Shaw Wallace & Hedges Limited in terms of Rule 24 of the Company Take- overs and Merger Code 1995 as amended in 2003,
-
The above Mandatory Offer was closed on 13th December 2021
-
The total number of shares (as nearly as practicable) as at 4.30 pm on 13th December 2021:
|
|
|
|
Shares
|
Percentage
|
|
|
|
|
|
(a)
|
For which acceptances of the Offer have been received
|
-
|
1,292,823
|
5.00%
|
(b)
|
Held before the Offer Period by Shaw Wallace & Hedges
|
-
|
21,692.800
|
83.97%
|
Limited together with parties acting in concert
|
|
|
|
|
(c)
|
Acquired or agreed to be acquired during the Offer Period
|
-
|
NIL
|
NIL
|
(d)
|
Held after the Offer Period
|
-
|
22,985,623
|
88.97%
In terms of Rule 24, on behalf of Shaw Wallace & Hedges Limited, we request you to make an Announcement of the above on the Trading Floor.
Yours truly,
For and on behalf of
Shaw Wallace & Hedges Limited
S S P CORPORATE SERVICES (PRIVATE) LIMITED
REGISTRARS TO THE OFFER
Copy to : Securities and Exchange Commission of Sri Lanka
Shaw Wallace & Hedges Limited
Head Office: 546/7, Galle Road, Colombo 03, Sri Lanka. Tel: 94-11-2573485 Fax: 94-11-2573037
E-mail: kishank@sltnet.lk