Guardian Capital Partners : CORPORATE DISCLOSURE

S S P Corporate Services (Private) Limited

corporate secretaries, computer bureau services & recruitment services

CO. REG. NO. PV 931

Branch Office:

101, Inner Flower Road, Colombo 03, Sri Lanka

Tel : 94-11-2573894

Fax : 94-11-2573609

E-mail : sspsec@sltnet.lk

your ref:

our ref: SM/807/2021

Mr. Renuke Wijayawardhane

Chief Regulatory Officer

Colombo Stock Exchange

04 - 01, West Block World Trade Centre Echelon Square Colombo - 01.

14th December 2021

Dear Sir,

MANDATORY OFFER BY SHAW WALLACE & HEDGES LIMITED TO ACQUIRE ALL THE REMAINING ORDINARY SHARES OF GUARDIAN CAPITAL PARTNERS PLC NOT ALREADY OWNED BY SHAW WALLACE & HEDGES LIMITED OR ANY OTHER PERSON ACTING IN CONCERT WITH SHAW WALLACE & HEDGES LIMITED

Further to the Mandatory Offer made by Shaw Wallace & Hedges Limited to the remaining shareholders of Guardian Capital Partners PLC by its Offer Document dated 19th November 2021, we make the following announcement on behalf of Shaw Wallace & Hedges Limited in terms of Rule 24 of the Company Take- overs and Merger Code 1995 as amended in 2003,

The above Mandatory Offer was closed on 13 th December 2021 The total number of shares (as nearly as practicable) as at 4.30 pm on 13 th December 2021:

Shares Percentage (a) For which acceptances of the Offer have been received - 1,292,823 5.00% (b) Held before the Offer Period by Shaw Wallace & Hedges - 21,692.800 83.97% Limited together with parties acting in concert (c) Acquired or agreed to be acquired during the Offer Period - NIL NIL (d) Held after the Offer Period - 22,985,623 88.97%

In terms of Rule 24, on behalf of Shaw Wallace & Hedges Limited, we request you to make an Announcement of the above on the Trading Floor.

Yours truly,

For and on behalf of

Shaw Wallace & Hedges Limited

S S P CORPORATE SERVICES (PRIVATE) LIMITED

REGISTRARS TO THE OFFER

Copy to : Securities and Exchange Commission of Sri Lanka

Shaw Wallace & Hedges Limited