  Homepage
  Equities
  Trinidad and Tobago
  Trinidad and Tobago Stock Exchange
  Guardian Holdings Limited
  News
  Summary
    GHL   TTP501551035

GUARDIAN HOLDINGS LIMITED

(GHL)
  Report
End-of-day quote Trinidad and Tobago Stock Exchange  -  2023-05-03
25.04 TTD    0.00%
02:22pGuardian : GHL) Consolidated Financial Statements – First Quarter Results To 31st March, 2023
PU
02:12pGuardian : 05 May 2023 – Guardian Holdings Limited – Summary Consolidated Financial Statements for the Quarter ended March 31st 2023
PU
08:41aGuardian : 05 May 2023 – Guardian Holdings Limited – Notice of Change in Directors
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Guardian : 05 May 2023 – Guardian Holdings Limited – Summary Consolidated Financial Statements for the Quarter ended March 31st 2023

05/05/2023 | 02:12pm EDT
Guardian Holdings Limited

Summary Consolidated Financial Statements

First Quarter Results to 31st March, 2023

Expressed in Trinidad and Tobago Dollars

C H A I R M A N ' S R E P O R T

Dear Shareholders,

The Group consolidated financial statements presented for the first quarter 2023 are radically different in many respects from previous years. Effective 1 January 2023 your Group implemented International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) 17 - Insurance Contracts. The new accounting standard materially changes the financial statements in terms of presentation, recognition and measurement of insurance contracts mainly in the Life, Health and Pension (LHP) segment. Implementation of IFRS 17 required considerable investment in new systems, process changes and valuation modelling. This has been a significant undertaking not only for our Group but for the insurance industry globally and is described as the single greatest transformational event to impact the insurance industry in decades. The first phase of the new standard was focused on implementation and compliance. As we move to the next phase, post implementation, a steady state begins to emerge with focus to refine our systems architecture, finance and actuarial processes that were developed. This is part of the Group's ongoing rigorous quality control reviews of which any financial outcomes will be updated and reflected in future reporting. The Group, in accordance with the transition provisions of IFRS 17, has restated its prior year comparative results and recognized the total impact on initial application of IFRS 17 in the opening consolidated statement of financial position as at 1 January 2022.

The Group recorded profit attributable to equity shareholders for the three months ended 31 March 2023 of $61 million, a decline of $68 million or 53% when compared to the profit of $129 million recorded in the same period last year. Correspondingly, earnings per share decreased to $0.26 versus $0.55 in the comparative period. While the Group delivered revenue growth year-over-year this was partially offset by increasing reinsurance costs, higher operational expenses due to sales activities and IFRS 17 implementation and growth of finance expenses partially due to interest rates movements on the liabilities. The factors that have influenced these results are described

SUMMARY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME

Unaudited

3-Months

Mar 2023

TT$'000

Insurance service result

192,330

Net income from investing activities

299,646

Net insurance finance expenses

(200,181)

Net insurance and

investment result

291,795

Fee and commission income

from brokerage activities

50,115

Net income from all activities

341,910

Other operating expenses

(198,717)

Other finance charges

(44,560)

Operating profit

98,633

Share of after tax profits of

associated companies

1,049

Profit before taxation

99,682

Taxation

(37,660)

Profit for the period

62,022

Profit attributable to

non-controlling interest

(1,250)

Profit attributable to equity

holders of the company

60,772

Earnings per share

- Basic

$ 0.26

SUMMARY CONSOLIDATED

STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE

Unaudited

INCOME

Unaudited

Unaudited

3-Months

Mar 2022

3-Months

3-Months

TT$'000

Mar 2023

Mar 2022

(Restated)

TT$'000

TT$'000

147,791

(Restated)

Profit for the period

62,022

129,100

229,049

(63,435)

Other comprehensive income/(loss)

Exchange differences on translating

313,405

foreign operations

31,127

(5,324)

Net gains/(losses) on debt instruments

38,582

at fair value through other

comprehensive income

2,498

(195,565)

351,987

Finance income from insurance

(172,761)

contracts issued

97,171

180,043

(51,993)

Other reserve movements

(122)

27

127,233

Taxation relating to components

4,145

of other comprehensive income

8,485

22,779

Other comprehensive income for

131,378

the period, net of taxation

139,159

1,960

(2,278)

Total comprehensive income for

129,100

the period, net of taxation

201,181

131,060

Comprehensive income attributable

(542)

to non-controlling interest

(1,258)

(539)

Comprehensive income attributable

128,558

to equity holders of the company

199,923

130,521

$ 0.55

in succeeding paragraphs. Your Group is committed to delivering strong results and continues to explore and action opportunities to maximize financial performance.

Insurance service result increased by $45 million or 30% from $148 million in the prior period to $192 million in the current period. Favourable contributions came from both our Life, Health and Pension (LHP) and Property and Casualty (P&C) segments from growth in our revenue lines. Overall insurance revenue, net of claims and insurance related expenses, increased by $128 million partially offset by increased reinsurance expenses of $83 million due to higher reinsurance costs from P&C lines.

Net income from investing activities also increased by $71 million or 31% over prior year of $229 million. Lower fair value losses of $50 million mainly from equities and growth of investment income on financial securities plus dividend income of $16 million were the main contributors to the favourable result. Your Group continues to closely monitor volatile markets and rebalance portfolios as necessary.

Net insurance finance expenses increased by $137 million from $63 million in Q1 2022 mainly from our LHP segments. Among other items, finance expenses include the impact of interest rate movements and the returns earned by our policyholders who hold insurance products with an investment component. In Q1 2023, the impact of those interest rate movements was less favourable to the Group's insurance liabilities. Further, policyholders earned higher investment income in this quarter due to the growth in the policyholders' underlying funds, which results in higher expenses for the Group.

Fee and commission income from brokerage activities increased by $12 million or 30% year-on-year mainly due to brokerage activities in the Dutch Caribbean. Our Asset Management segment also reported growth in after tax profit during the quarter of 35% over prior year. Your Group continues to focus efforts on developing this segment through third-party business and product offerings.

Operating expenses increased by $26 million or 15% year-over-year and are mainly related to investment in our people, sales-related expenses, growth strategies across the Group's business segments, coupled with continued investment in our IFRS 17 implementation activities.

As we navigate through 2023 with vigor and purpose, your Group continues to action efforts to perfect and protect our core which remains at the heart of our operations. We are excited about the opportunities that exist in our markets and continue to invest and focus on building other phases of our transformation journey geared toward further digital technology, exploring new markets and products and services. As we continue to implement planned changes, the Group remains steadfast, resolute and prepared to successfully face the road ahead.

Patrick Hylton

Chairman Guardian Holdings Limited

4 May 2023

SUMMARY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Mar 2023

Mar 2022

Dec 2022

1 Jan 2022

TT$'000

TT$'000

TT$'000

TT$'000

(Restated)

(Restated)

(Restated)

ASSETS

Property, plant and equipment

755,436

690,795

756,153

679,813

Right-of-use assets

55,363

78,965

42,480

82,485

Investment properties

1,593,131

1,646,119

1,590,437

1,645,435

Intangible assets

662,871

667,531

668,441

664,606

Investment in associated companies

304,334

297,778

307,634

293,651

Investment securities

22,322,305

21,825,546

21,752,636

21,919,371

Investment securities of mutual fund unit holders

1,707,253

1,792,145

1,741,039

1,743,378

Loans and receivables

3,555,976

2,654,714

3,264,323

2,515,037

Properties for development and sale

98,662

98,566

96,122

101,482

Pension plan assets

110,980

62,833

111,909

61,610

Deferred tax assets

140,651

81,636

106,953

95,961

Reinsurance contract assets

736,940

564,428

551,404

634,658

Insurance contract assets

1,060,694

338,042

762,794

176,240

Taxation recoverable

184,965

181,966

191,600

183,043

Cash and cash equivalents

3,076,628

3,441,553

3,464,704

3,483,168

Cash and cash equivalents of mutual fund unit holders

178,997

239,944

144,389

323,296

Total assets

36,545,186

34,662,561

35,553,018

34,603,234

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

Share capital

1,970,043

1,970,043

1,970,043

1,970,043

Reserves

(709,882)

(797,069)

(977,416)

(799,010)

Retained earnings

3,164,680

3,065,384

3,224,682

3,057,457

Attributable to equity holders of the company

4,424,841

4,238,358

4,217,309

4,228,490

Non-controlling interest in subsidiary

12,407

9,536

11,155

8,997

Total equity

4,437,248

4,247,894

4,228,464

4,237,487

Liabilities

Insurance contract liabilities

22,909,148

21,286,932

22,218,127

21,010,679

Reinsurance contract liabilities

585,154

318,269

566,825

554,515

Financial liabilities

3,347,240

3,503,483

3,305,274

3,521,703

Lease liabilities

64,550

93,978

54,288

96,245

Investment contract liabilities

2,031,016

2,015,645

2,021,243

1,992,053

Third party interests in mutual funds

1,596,729

1,563,049

1,563,727

1,599,412

Pension plan liabilities

39,327

38,743

40,294

38,459

Post-retirement medical benefit obligations

107,117

123,523

106,438

123,191

Deferred tax liabilities

274,279

247,917

249,248

270,628

Provision for taxation

211,019

199,889

274,000

275,541

Other liabilities

942,359

1,023,239

925,090

883,321

Total liabilities

32,107,938

30,414,667

31,324,554

30,365,747

Total equity and liabilities

36,545,186

34,662,561

35,553,018

34,603,234

These consolidated financial statements have been approved for issue by the Board of Directors on 4 May 2023 and signed on its behalf :

1

Guardian Holdings Limited

Summary Consolidated Financial Statements

First Quarter Results to 31st March, 2023

Expressed in Trinidad and Tobago Dollars

SUMMARY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF

SEGMENT INFORMATION

CHANGES IN EQUITY

Unaudited

Unaudited

Life, health

Property and

Insurance

Other including

Mar 2023

Mar 2022

and pension

casualty

brokerage

Asset

consolidation

TT$'000

TT$'000

business

business

business

Management adjustments

Total

(Restated)

Three months ended 31 March 2023

TT$'000

TT$'000

TT$'000

TT$'000

TT$'000

TT$'000

Balance at beginning of period

4,228,464

4,983,378

Insurance revenue

667,674

605,079

-

-

-

1,272,753

IFRS 17 transition adjustment

-

(745,891)

Insurance service expenses

(578,082)

(259,659)

-

-

10,783

(826,958)

Impact of redesignation of financial assets

128,256

-

Net expenses from reinsurance

Total comprehensive income

201,181

131,060

contracts held

(2,840)

(250,662)

-

-

37

(253,465)

Dividends

(120,653)

(120,653)

Insurance service result

86,752

94,758

-

-

10,820

192,330

Balance at end of period

4,437,248

4,247,894

Net income/(loss) from investing activities

261,744

11,050

660

32,541

(6,349)

299,646

Net insurance finance expenses

(195,988)

(4,193)

-

-

-

(200,181)

SUMMARY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT

Net insurance and investment result

152,508

101,615

660

32,541

4,471

291,795

OF CASH FLOWS

Fee and commission income from

Unaudited

Unaudited

brokerage activities

-

-

67,598

-

(17,483)

50,115

Mar 2023

Mar 2022

Net income/(loss) from all activities

152,508

101,615

68,258

32,541

(13,012)

341,910

TT$'000

TT$'000

Other operating expenses

(69,784)

(36,354)

(42,987)

(15,754)

(33,838)

(198,717)

(Restated)

Other finance charges

(1,010)

(912)

(234)

(1,082)

(41,322)

(44,560)

Profit before taxation

99,682

131,378

Operating profit/(loss)

81,714

64,349

25,037

15,705

(88,172)

98,633

Adjustment for specific items included

on the accruals basis:

Three months ended 31 March 2022

- Other finance charges

44,560

51,993

Insurance revenue

564,756

593,823

-

-

-

1,158,579

- Investment income

(321,684)

(306,289)

Insurance service expenses

(517,342)

(339,790)

-

-

16,406

(840,726)

Interest and dividends received

267,621

256,955

Net income/(expenses) from reinsurance

Adjustments for non-cash items

64,515

134,541

contracts held

7,971

(178,037)

-

-

4

(170,062)

Operating profit before changes in

Insurance service result

55,385

75,996

-

-

16,410

147,791

operating assets/liabilities

154,694

268,578

Changes in insurance and

Net income/(loss) from investing activities

181,705

10,361

(842)

30,622

7,203

229,049

reinsurance contracts

298,697

115,971

Net insurance finance expenses

(58,507)

(4,928)

-

-

-

(63,435)

Net purchases of investment securities

(360,837)

(213,393)

Net insurance and investment result

178,583

81,429

(842)

30,622

23,613

313,405

Net proceeds from sale of/(additions to)

Fee and commission income from

investment properties

21,692

(11,045)

brokerage activities

-

-

55,707

-

(17,125)

38,582

Net movement in other operating assets

Net income from all activities

178,583

81,429

54,865

30,622

6,488

351,987

and liabilities

(278,614)

21,316

Cash (used in)/provided by

Other operating expenses

(56,281)

(28,363)

(48,691)

(15,215)

(24,211)

(172,761)

Other finance charges

(976)

(1,248)

(245)

(1,295)

(48,229)

(51,993)

operating activities

(164,368)

181,427

Operating profit/(loss)

121,326

51,818

5,929

14,112

(65,952)

127,233

Interest paid

(19,414)

(44,947)

Net taxation paid

(93,538)

(61,062)

Net cash (used in)/provided by

Total Assets

operating activities

(277,320)

75,418

31 March 2023

29,570,878

3,854,455

775,079

2,469,678

(124,904)

36,545,186

Net cash used in investing activities

(9,518)

(39,496)

31 March 2022

28,231,805

3,361,352

713,462

2,706,978

(351,036)

34,662,561

Net cash used in financing activities

(71,544)

(157,821)

Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents

(358,382)

(121,899)

Note 1: Basis of Preparation

The summary consolidated financial statements are prepared in accordance with criteria developed by management. Under management's established criteria, management discloses the summary consolidated statement of financial position, summary consolidated statement of income, summary consolidated statement of comprehensive income, summary consolidated statement of changes in equity and summary consolidated statement of cash flows.

The summary consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with the accounting policies set out in "Note 2" of the 31 December 2022 audited financial statements consistently applied from period to period, except for the adoption of IFRS 17 Insurance Contracts that became effective for the Group from 1 January 2023. Details on the Group's adoption of IFRS 17 Insurance Contracts are provided in Note 2 below.

Note 2: IFRS 17 Insurance Contracts

Effective 1 January 2023, IFRS 17 replaced IFRS 4 Insurance Contracts , materially changing the recognition and measurement of insurance contracts and the corresponding presentation and disclosures in the Group's financial statements.

(a) Change in Accounting Policies

Refer to Note 2.1(d) of the Group's audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2022 for details of the Group's accounting policies under IFRS 17.

(b) Transition Approach

In accordance with the transition requirements of IFRS 17, the Group has restated its financial statements, and is therefore presenting:

  • Within the summarized consolidated statement of financial position, an opening balance sheet as at 1 January 2022, the date of transition to IFRS 17. Differences between the carrying value of assets, liabilities

and equity previously recorded and those under IFRS 17 were recorded in retained earnings.

.

  • Summarized consolidated statement of financial position as at 31 December 2022, now restated under the IFRS 17 regime.
  • Summarized consolidated statements of financial position, income, comprehensive income, cash flows, and changes in equity as at and for the periods ended 31 March 2023 and 31 March 2022, in compliance with IFRS 17.

While retrospective application is required, if full retrospective application to a group of contracts is impractical, the modified retrospective or fair value methods may be used. The Group therefore applied the fair value approach to all long-term portfolios within the Life, Health, and Pensions businesses that were in issue as at 1 January 2022 and prior, and the full retrospective approach thereafter. For all other portfolios, the full retrospective approach was used for all relevant periods.

(c) Redesignation of Financial Assets

The Group, having previously applied IFRS 9 Financial Instruments, was permitted under IFRS 17 to change its classification and designation of financial assets. Accordingly, some redesignations were performed based on facts and circumstances existing at the date of initial application of IFRS 17 (i.e., 1 January 2023) and were applied on that date.

(d) Impact of Initial Application of IFRS 17

The initial application of IFRS 17 resulted in a reduction of total equity of $746 million as at 1 January

2022. The opening IFRS 17 statement of financial position and related adjustments are presented below:

Unaudited

IFRS 17 Initial

Application

Audited

Adjustments

Unaudited

31-Dec-21

1-Jan-22

1-Jan-22

ASSETS

TT$'000

TT$'000

TT$'000

Intangible assets

808,844

(144,238)

664,606

Reinsurance contract assets

1,100,732

(466,074)

634,658

Insurance contract assets

-

176,240

176,240

Deferred acquisition costs

130,988

(130,988)

-

Other assets

32,537,117

590,613

33,127,730

Total assets

34,577,681

25,553

34,603,234

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

Share capital

1,970,043

-

1,970,043

Reserves

(799,010)

-

(799,010)

Retained earnings

3,803,348

(745,891)

3,057,457

Equity attributable to owners of the company

4,974,381

(745,891)

4,228,490

Non-controlling interest in subsidiary

8,997

-

8,997

Total equity

4,983,378

(745,891)

4,237,487

Insurance contract liabilities

19,503,373

1,507,306

21,010,679

Reinsurance contract liabilities

427,191

127,324

554,515

Investment contract liabilities

2,645,659

(653,606)

1,992,053

Other liabilities

7,018,080

(209,580)

6,808,500

Total liabilities

29,594,303

771,444

30,365,747

Total equity and liabilities

34,577,681

25,553

34,603,234

2

Guardian Holdings Limited

Summary Consolidated Financial Statements

First Quarter Results to 31st March, 2023

Expressed in Trinidad and Tobago Dollars

Note 2: IFRS 17 Insurance Contracts (continued)

  1. Impact of Initial Application of IFRS 17 (continued) The initial application adjustments arise principally from:
  • The introduction of the Contractual Service Margin (CSM)
    This is a new liability that represents future unearned profits on long-term insurance contracts written.
  • The measurement of the Risk Adjustment
    This is a concept in IFRS 17 that is similar to the Margins for Adverse Deviation that was previously estimated under IFRS 4. IFRS 17 does however introduce some specific considerations in the calculation and application of this item.
  • The determination of Discount Rates
    IFRS 17 introduced some changes in how discount rates are determined, primarily removing from consideration the characteristics of the assets which support the related insurance liabilities.
  • Other measurement changes
    This includes changes to the level at which contracts are aggregated for measurement purposes and how contract boundaries are defined.
  • Presentation changes
    Several assets and liabilities experienced no change to their measurement but have been moved to other areas of the financial statements, including:
    o Premiums receivable and Policy loans - These amounts were previously reported in loans and receivables and have now been reclassified to insurance contract liabilities/assets as they are insurance contract related.
  1. Deposits with/balances due from reinsurers - These amounts were previously reported in loans and receivables and have now been reclassified to reinsurance contract assets/liabilities as they are related to reinsurance contracts.
  1. Deposits and premiums received in advance - These amounts were previously reported in other liabilities and have now been reclassified to insurance contract liabilities/assets as they are insurance contract related.
  1. Amounts due to reinsurers - These amounts were previously reported in Other liabilities and have now been reclassified to reinsurance contract assets/liabilities as they are related to reinsurance contracts.
  1. Deferred acquisition costs - These were previously reported as a separate line within the assets section of the financial statements and have been reclassified to insurance contract liabilities/assets as they are insurance contract related.

Forward-looking statements

This statement may contain certain forward-looking statements, including but not limited to, statements as to future operating results and plans that involve risks and uncertainties. We use words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", or "estimates", the negative of these terms and similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by those projected in the forward-looking statements for any reason.

3

Disclaimer

Guardian Holdings Ltd. published this content on 05 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 May 2023 18:11:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 6 766 M 1 002 M 1 002 M
Net income 2022 1 100 M 163 M 163 M
Net cash 2022 246 M 36,5 M 36,5 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,69x
Yield 2022 2,67%
Capitalization 5 810 M 860 M 860 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,03x
EV / Sales 2022 0,89x
Nbr of Employees 2 955
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart GUARDIAN HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Guardian Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ian Chinapoo Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Samanta Saugh Group Chief Financial Officer
Patrick Andrew Alwyn Hylton Chairman
Karen Kelshall Lee Group Head-Compliance
Henry Peter Ganteaume Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GUARDIAN HOLDINGS LIMITED-7.22%863
AXA8.02%73 228
METLIFE, INC.-18.88%41 621
AFLAC INCORPORATED-7.12%40 374
PRUDENTIAL PLC2.79%39 913
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION10.14%35 527
