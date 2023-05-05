Guardian : 05 May 2023 – Guardian Holdings Limited – Summary Consolidated Financial Statements for the Quarter ended March 31st 2023 05/05/2023 | 02:12pm EDT Send by mail :

Guardian Holdings Limited Summary Consolidated Financial Statements First Quarter Results to 31st March, 2023 Expressed in Trinidad and Tobago Dollars C H A I R M A N ' S R E P O R T Dear Shareholders, The Group consolidated financial statements presented for the first quarter 2023 are radically different in many respects from previous years. Effective 1 January 2023 your Group implemented International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) 17 - Insurance Contracts. The new accounting standard materially changes the financial statements in terms of presentation, recognition and measurement of insurance contracts mainly in the Life, Health and Pension (LHP) segment. Implementation of IFRS 17 required considerable investment in new systems, process changes and valuation modelling. This has been a significant undertaking not only for our Group but for the insurance industry globally and is described as the single greatest transformational event to impact the insurance industry in decades. The first phase of the new standard was focused on implementation and compliance. As we move to the next phase, post implementation, a steady state begins to emerge with focus to refine our systems architecture, finance and actuarial processes that were developed. This is part of the Group's ongoing rigorous quality control reviews of which any financial outcomes will be updated and reflected in future reporting. The Group, in accordance with the transition provisions of IFRS 17, has restated its prior year comparative results and recognized the total impact on initial application of IFRS 17 in the opening consolidated statement of financial position as at 1 January 2022. The Group recorded profit attributable to equity shareholders for the three months ended 31 March 2023 of $61 million, a decline of $68 million or 53% when compared to the profit of $129 million recorded in the same period last year. Correspondingly, earnings per share decreased to $0.26 versus $0.55 in the comparative period. While the Group delivered revenue growth year-over-year this was partially offset by increasing reinsurance costs, higher operational expenses due to sales activities and IFRS 17 implementation and growth of finance expenses partially due to interest rates movements on the liabilities. The factors that have influenced these results are described SUMMARY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME Unaudited 3-Months Mar 2023 TT$'000 Insurance service result 192,330 Net income from investing activities 299,646 Net insurance finance expenses (200,181) Net insurance and investment result 291,795 Fee and commission income from brokerage activities 50,115 Net income from all activities 341,910 Other operating expenses (198,717) Other finance charges (44,560) Operating profit 98,633 Share of after tax profits of associated companies 1,049 Profit before taxation 99,682 Taxation (37,660) Profit for the period 62,022 Profit attributable to non-controlling interest (1,250) Profit attributable to equity holders of the company 60,772 Earnings per share - Basic $ 0.26 SUMMARY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE Unaudited INCOME Unaudited Unaudited 3-Months Mar 2022 3-Months 3-Months TT$'000 Mar 2023 Mar 2022 (Restated) TT$'000 TT$'000 147,791 (Restated) Profit for the period 62,022 129,100 229,049 (63,435) Other comprehensive income/(loss) Exchange differences on translating 313,405 foreign operations 31,127 (5,324) Net gains/(losses) on debt instruments 38,582 at fair value through other comprehensive income 2,498 (195,565) 351,987 Finance income from insurance (172,761) contracts issued 97,171 180,043 (51,993) Other reserve movements (122) 27 127,233 Taxation relating to components 4,145 of other comprehensive income 8,485 22,779 Other comprehensive income for 131,378 the period, net of taxation 139,159 1,960 (2,278) Total comprehensive income for 129,100 the period, net of taxation 201,181 131,060 Comprehensive income attributable (542) to non-controlling interest (1,258) (539) Comprehensive income attributable 128,558 to equity holders of the company 199,923 130,521 $ 0.55 in succeeding paragraphs. Your Group is committed to delivering strong results and continues to explore and action opportunities to maximize financial performance. Insurance service result increased by $45 million or 30% from $148 million in the prior period to $192 million in the current period. Favourable contributions came from both our Life, Health and Pension (LHP) and Property and Casualty (P&C) segments from growth in our revenue lines. Overall insurance revenue, net of claims and insurance related expenses, increased by $128 million partially offset by increased reinsurance expenses of $83 million due to higher reinsurance costs from P&C lines. Net income from investing activities also increased by $71 million or 31% over prior year of $229 million. Lower fair value losses of $50 million mainly from equities and growth of investment income on financial securities plus dividend income of $16 million were the main contributors to the favourable result. Your Group continues to closely monitor volatile markets and rebalance portfolios as necessary. Net insurance finance expenses increased by $137 million from $63 million in Q1 2022 mainly from our LHP segments. Among other items, finance expenses include the impact of interest rate movements and the returns earned by our policyholders who hold insurance products with an investment component. In Q1 2023, the impact of those interest rate movements was less favourable to the Group's insurance liabilities. Further, policyholders earned higher investment income in this quarter due to the growth in the policyholders' underlying funds, which results in higher expenses for the Group. Fee and commission income from brokerage activities increased by $12 million or 30% year-on-year mainly due to brokerage activities in the Dutch Caribbean. Our Asset Management segment also reported growth in after tax profit during the quarter of 35% over prior year. Your Group continues to focus efforts on developing this segment through third-party business and product offerings. Operating expenses increased by $26 million or 15% year-over-year and are mainly related to investment in our people, sales-related expenses, growth strategies across the Group's business segments, coupled with continued investment in our IFRS 17 implementation activities. As we navigate through 2023 with vigor and purpose, your Group continues to action efforts to perfect and protect our core which remains at the heart of our operations. We are excited about the opportunities that exist in our markets and continue to invest and focus on building other phases of our transformation journey geared toward further digital technology, exploring new markets and products and services. As we continue to implement planned changes, the Group remains steadfast, resolute and prepared to successfully face the road ahead. Patrick Hylton Chairman Guardian Holdings Limited 4 May 2023 SUMMARY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Mar 2023 Mar 2022 Dec 2022 1 Jan 2022 TT$'000 TT$'000 TT$'000 TT$'000 (Restated) (Restated) (Restated) ASSETS Property, plant and equipment 755,436 690,795 756,153 679,813 Right-of-use assets 55,363 78,965 42,480 82,485 Investment properties 1,593,131 1,646,119 1,590,437 1,645,435 Intangible assets 662,871 667,531 668,441 664,606 Investment in associated companies 304,334 297,778 307,634 293,651 Investment securities 22,322,305 21,825,546 21,752,636 21,919,371 Investment securities of mutual fund unit holders 1,707,253 1,792,145 1,741,039 1,743,378 Loans and receivables 3,555,976 2,654,714 3,264,323 2,515,037 Properties for development and sale 98,662 98,566 96,122 101,482 Pension plan assets 110,980 62,833 111,909 61,610 Deferred tax assets 140,651 81,636 106,953 95,961 Reinsurance contract assets 736,940 564,428 551,404 634,658 Insurance contract assets 1,060,694 338,042 762,794 176,240 Taxation recoverable 184,965 181,966 191,600 183,043 Cash and cash equivalents 3,076,628 3,441,553 3,464,704 3,483,168 Cash and cash equivalents of mutual fund unit holders 178,997 239,944 144,389 323,296 Total assets 36,545,186 34,662,561 35,553,018 34,603,234 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES Share capital 1,970,043 1,970,043 1,970,043 1,970,043 Reserves (709,882) (797,069) (977,416) (799,010) Retained earnings 3,164,680 3,065,384 3,224,682 3,057,457 Attributable to equity holders of the company 4,424,841 4,238,358 4,217,309 4,228,490 Non-controlling interest in subsidiary 12,407 9,536 11,155 8,997 Total equity 4,437,248 4,247,894 4,228,464 4,237,487 Liabilities Insurance contract liabilities 22,909,148 21,286,932 22,218,127 21,010,679 Reinsurance contract liabilities 585,154 318,269 566,825 554,515 Financial liabilities 3,347,240 3,503,483 3,305,274 3,521,703 Lease liabilities 64,550 93,978 54,288 96,245 Investment contract liabilities 2,031,016 2,015,645 2,021,243 1,992,053 Third party interests in mutual funds 1,596,729 1,563,049 1,563,727 1,599,412 Pension plan liabilities 39,327 38,743 40,294 38,459 Post-retirement medical benefit obligations 107,117 123,523 106,438 123,191 Deferred tax liabilities 274,279 247,917 249,248 270,628 Provision for taxation 211,019 199,889 274,000 275,541 Other liabilities 942,359 1,023,239 925,090 883,321 Total liabilities 32,107,938 30,414,667 31,324,554 30,365,747 Total equity and liabilities 36,545,186 34,662,561 35,553,018 34,603,234 These consolidated financial statements have been approved for issue by the Board of Directors on 4 May 2023 and signed on its behalf : 1 Guardian Holdings Limited Summary Consolidated Financial Statements First Quarter Results to 31st March, 2023 Expressed in Trinidad and Tobago Dollars SUMMARY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF SEGMENT INFORMATION CHANGES IN EQUITY Unaudited Unaudited Life, health Property and Insurance Other including Mar 2023 Mar 2022 and pension casualty brokerage Asset consolidation TT$'000 TT$'000 business business business Management adjustments Total (Restated) Three months ended 31 March 2023 TT$'000 TT$'000 TT$'000 TT$'000 TT$'000 TT$'000 Balance at beginning of period 4,228,464 4,983,378 Insurance revenue 667,674 605,079 - - - 1,272,753 IFRS 17 transition adjustment - (745,891) Insurance service expenses (578,082) (259,659) - - 10,783 (826,958) Impact of redesignation of financial assets 128,256 - Net expenses from reinsurance Total comprehensive income 201,181 131,060 contracts held (2,840) (250,662) - - 37 (253,465) Dividends (120,653) (120,653) Insurance service result 86,752 94,758 - - 10,820 192,330 Balance at end of period 4,437,248 4,247,894 Net income/(loss) from investing activities 261,744 11,050 660 32,541 (6,349) 299,646 Net insurance finance expenses (195,988) (4,193) - - - (200,181) SUMMARY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT Net insurance and investment result 152,508 101,615 660 32,541 4,471 291,795 OF CASH FLOWS Fee and commission income from Unaudited Unaudited brokerage activities - - 67,598 - (17,483) 50,115 Mar 2023 Mar 2022 Net income/(loss) from all activities 152,508 101,615 68,258 32,541 (13,012) 341,910 TT$'000 TT$'000 Other operating expenses (69,784) (36,354) (42,987) (15,754) (33,838) (198,717) (Restated) Other finance charges (1,010) (912) (234) (1,082) (41,322) (44,560) Profit before taxation 99,682 131,378 Operating profit/(loss) 81,714 64,349 25,037 15,705 (88,172) 98,633 Adjustment for specific items included on the accruals basis: Three months ended 31 March 2022 - Other finance charges 44,560 51,993 Insurance revenue 564,756 593,823 - - - 1,158,579 - Investment income (321,684) (306,289) Insurance service expenses (517,342) (339,790) - - 16,406 (840,726) Interest and dividends received 267,621 256,955 Net income/(expenses) from reinsurance Adjustments for non-cash items 64,515 134,541 contracts held 7,971 (178,037) - - 4 (170,062) Operating profit before changes in Insurance service result 55,385 75,996 - - 16,410 147,791 operating assets/liabilities 154,694 268,578 Changes in insurance and Net income/(loss) from investing activities 181,705 10,361 (842) 30,622 7,203 229,049 reinsurance contracts 298,697 115,971 Net insurance finance expenses (58,507) (4,928) - - - (63,435) Net purchases of investment securities (360,837) (213,393) Net insurance and investment result 178,583 81,429 (842) 30,622 23,613 313,405 Net proceeds from sale of/(additions to) Fee and commission income from investment properties 21,692 (11,045) brokerage activities - - 55,707 - (17,125) 38,582 Net movement in other operating assets Net income from all activities 178,583 81,429 54,865 30,622 6,488 351,987 and liabilities (278,614) 21,316 Cash (used in)/provided by Other operating expenses (56,281) (28,363) (48,691) (15,215) (24,211) (172,761) Other finance charges (976) (1,248) (245) (1,295) (48,229) (51,993) operating activities (164,368) 181,427 Operating profit/(loss) 121,326 51,818 5,929 14,112 (65,952) 127,233 Interest paid (19,414) (44,947) Net taxation paid (93,538) (61,062) Net cash (used in)/provided by Total Assets operating activities (277,320) 75,418 31 March 2023 29,570,878 3,854,455 775,079 2,469,678 (124,904) 36,545,186 Net cash used in investing activities (9,518) (39,496) 31 March 2022 28,231,805 3,361,352 713,462 2,706,978 (351,036) 34,662,561 Net cash used in financing activities (71,544) (157,821) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (358,382) (121,899) Note 1: Basis of Preparation The summary consolidated financial statements are prepared in accordance with criteria developed by management. Under management's established criteria, management discloses the summary consolidated statement of financial position, summary consolidated statement of income, summary consolidated statement of comprehensive income, summary consolidated statement of changes in equity and summary consolidated statement of cash flows. The summary consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with the accounting policies set out in "Note 2" of the 31 December 2022 audited financial statements consistently applied from period to period, except for the adoption of IFRS 17 Insurance Contracts that became effective for the Group from 1 January 2023. Details on the Group's adoption of IFRS 17 Insurance Contracts are provided in Note 2 below. Note 2: IFRS 17 Insurance Contracts Effective 1 January 2023, IFRS 17 replaced IFRS 4 Insurance Contracts , materially changing the recognition and measurement of insurance contracts and the corresponding presentation and disclosures in the Group's financial statements. (a) Change in Accounting Policies Refer to Note 2.1(d) of the Group's audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2022 for details of the Group's accounting policies under IFRS 17. (b) Transition Approach In accordance with the transition requirements of IFRS 17, the Group has restated its financial statements, and is therefore presenting: Within the summarized consolidated statement of financial position, an opening balance sheet as at 1 January 2022, the date of transition to IFRS 17. Differences between the carrying value of assets, liabilities and equity previously recorded and those under IFRS 17 were recorded in retained earnings. . Summarized consolidated statement of financial position as at 31 December 2022, now restated under the IFRS 17 regime.

Summarized consolidated statements of financial position, income, comprehensive income, cash flows, and changes in equity as at and for the periods ended 31 March 2023 and 31 March 2022, in compliance with IFRS 17. While retrospective application is required, if full retrospective application to a group of contracts is impractical, the modified retrospective or fair value methods may be used. The Group therefore applied the fair value approach to all long-term portfolios within the Life, Health, and Pensions businesses that were in issue as at 1 January 2022 and prior, and the full retrospective approach thereafter. For all other portfolios, the full retrospective approach was used for all relevant periods. (c) Redesignation of Financial Assets The Group, having previously applied IFRS 9 Financial Instruments, was permitted under IFRS 17 to change its classification and designation of financial assets. Accordingly, some redesignations were performed based on facts and circumstances existing at the date of initial application of IFRS 17 (i.e., 1 January 2023) and were applied on that date. (d) Impact of Initial Application of IFRS 17 The initial application of IFRS 17 resulted in a reduction of total equity of $746 million as at 1 January 2022. The opening IFRS 17 statement of financial position and related adjustments are presented below: Unaudited IFRS 17 Initial Application Audited Adjustments Unaudited 31-Dec-21 1-Jan-22 1-Jan-22 ASSETS TT$'000 TT$'000 TT$'000 Intangible assets 808,844 (144,238) 664,606 Reinsurance contract assets 1,100,732 (466,074) 634,658 Insurance contract assets - 176,240 176,240 Deferred acquisition costs 130,988 (130,988) - Other assets 32,537,117 590,613 33,127,730 Total assets 34,577,681 25,553 34,603,234 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES Share capital 1,970,043 - 1,970,043 Reserves (799,010) - (799,010) Retained earnings 3,803,348 (745,891) 3,057,457 Equity attributable to owners of the company 4,974,381 (745,891) 4,228,490 Non-controlling interest in subsidiary 8,997 - 8,997 Total equity 4,983,378 (745,891) 4,237,487 Insurance contract liabilities 19,503,373 1,507,306 21,010,679 Reinsurance contract liabilities 427,191 127,324 554,515 Investment contract liabilities 2,645,659 (653,606) 1,992,053 Other liabilities 7,018,080 (209,580) 6,808,500 Total liabilities 29,594,303 771,444 30,365,747 Total equity and liabilities 34,577,681 25,553 34,603,234 2 Guardian Holdings Limited Summary Consolidated Financial Statements First Quarter Results to 31st March, 2023 Expressed in Trinidad and Tobago Dollars Note 2: IFRS 17 Insurance Contracts (continued) Impact of Initial Application of IFRS 17 (continued) The initial application adjustments arise principally from: The introduction of the Contractual Service Margin (CSM)

This is a new liability that represents future unearned profits on long-term insurance contracts written. The measurement of the Risk Adjustment

This is a new liability that represents future unearned profits on long-term insurance contracts written. The measurement of the Risk Adjustment

This is a concept in IFRS 17 that is similar to the Margins for Adverse Deviation that was previously estimated under IFRS 4. IFRS 17 does however introduce some specific considerations in the calculation and application of this item. The determination of Discount Rates

This is a concept in IFRS 17 that is similar to the Margins for Adverse Deviation that was previously estimated under IFRS 4. IFRS 17 does however introduce some specific considerations in the calculation and application of this item. The determination of Discount Rates

IFRS 17 introduced some changes in how discount rates are determined, primarily removing from consideration the characteristics of the assets which support the related insurance liabilities. Other measurement changes

IFRS 17 introduced some changes in how discount rates are determined, primarily removing from consideration the characteristics of the assets which support the related insurance liabilities. Other measurement changes

This includes changes to the level at which contracts are aggregated for measurement purposes and how contract boundaries are defined. Presentation changes

This includes changes to the level at which contracts are aggregated for measurement purposes and how contract boundaries are defined. Presentation changes

Several assets and liabilities experienced no change to their measurement but have been moved to other areas of the financial statements, including:

o Premiums receivable and Policy loans - These amounts were previously reported in loans and receivables and have now been reclassified to insurance contract liabilities/assets as they are insurance contract related. Deposits with/balances due from reinsurers - These amounts were previously reported in loans and receivables and have now been reclassified to reinsurance contract assets/liabilities as they are related to reinsurance contracts. Deposits and premiums received in advance - These amounts were previously reported in other liabilities and have now been reclassified to insurance contract liabilities/assets as they are insurance contract related. Amounts due to reinsurers - These amounts were previously reported in Other liabilities and have now been reclassified to reinsurance contract assets/liabilities as they are related to reinsurance contracts. Deferred acquisition costs - These were previously reported as a separate line within the assets section of the financial statements and have been reclassified to insurance contract liabilities/assets as they are insurance contract related. Forward-looking statements This statement may contain certain forward-looking statements, including but not limited to, statements as to future operating results and plans that involve risks and uncertainties. We use words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", or "estimates", the negative of these terms and similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by those projected in the forward-looking statements for any reason. 3

Original Document

Disclaimer Guardian Holdings Ltd. published this content on 05 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 May 2023 18:11:05 UTC.

