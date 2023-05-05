Guardian : 05 May 2023 – Guardian Holdings Limited – Summary Consolidated Financial Statements for the Quarter ended March 31st 2023
Guardian Holdings Limited
Summary Consolidated Financial Statements
First Quarter Results to 31st March, 2023
Expressed in Trinidad and Tobago Dollars
C H A I R M A N ' S R E P O R T
Dear Shareholders,
The Group consolidated financial statements presented for the first quarter 2023 are radically different in many respects from previous years. Effective 1 January 2023 your Group implemented International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) 17 - Insurance Contracts. The new accounting standard materially changes the financial statements in terms of presentation, recognition and measurement of insurance contracts mainly in the Life, Health and Pension (LHP) segment. Implementation of IFRS 17 required considerable investment in new systems, process changes and valuation modelling. This has been a significant undertaking not only for our Group but for the insurance industry globally and is described as the single greatest transformational event to impact the insurance industry in decades. The first phase of the new standard was focused on implementation and compliance. As we move to the next phase, post implementation, a steady state begins to emerge with focus to refine our systems architecture, finance and actuarial processes that were developed. This is part of the Group's ongoing rigorous quality control reviews of which any financial outcomes will be updated and reflected in future reporting. The Group, in accordance with the transition provisions of IFRS 17, has restated its prior year comparative results and recognized the total impact on initial application of IFRS 17 in the opening consolidated statement of financial position as at 1 January 2022.
The Group recorded profit attributable to equity shareholders for the three months ended 31 March 2023 of $61 million, a decline of $68 million or 53% when compared to the profit of $129 million recorded in the same period last year. Correspondingly, earnings per share decreased to $0.26 versus $0.55 in the comparative period. While the Group delivered revenue growth year-over-year this was partially offset by increasing reinsurance costs, higher operational expenses due to sales activities and IFRS 17 implementation and growth of finance expenses partially due to interest rates movements on the liabilities. The factors that have influenced these results are described
SUMMARY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME
Unaudited
3-Months
Mar 2023
TT$'000
Insurance service result
192,330
Net income from investing activities
299,646
Net insurance finance expenses
(200,181)
Net insurance and
investment result
291,795
Fee and commission income
from brokerage activities
50,115
Net income from all activities
341,910
Other operating expenses
(198,717)
Other finance charges
(44,560)
Operating profit
98,633
Share of after tax profits of
associated companies
1,049
Profit before taxation
99,682
Taxation
(37,660)
Profit for the period
62,022
Profit attributable to
non-controlling interest
(1,250)
Profit attributable to equity
holders of the company
60,772
Earnings per share
- Basic
$ 0.26
SUMMARY CONSOLIDATED
STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE
Unaudited
INCOME
Unaudited
Unaudited
3-Months
Mar 2022
3-Months
3-Months
TT$'000
Mar 2023
Mar 2022
(Restated)
TT$'000
TT$'000
147,791
(Restated)
Profit for the period
62,022
129,100
229,049
(63,435)
Other comprehensive income/(loss)
Exchange differences on translating
313,405
foreign operations
31,127
(5,324)
Net gains/(losses) on debt instruments
38,582
at fair value through other
comprehensive income
2,498
(195,565)
351,987
Finance income from insurance
(172,761)
contracts issued
97,171
180,043
(51,993)
Other reserve movements
(122)
27
127,233
Taxation relating to components
4,145
of other comprehensive income
8,485
22,779
Other comprehensive income for
131,378
the period, net of taxation
139,159
1,960
(2,278)
Total comprehensive income for
129,100
the period, net of taxation
201,181
131,060
Comprehensive income attributable
(542)
to non-controlling interest
(1,258)
(539)
Comprehensive income attributable
128,558
to equity holders of the company
199,923
130,521
$ 0.55
in succeeding paragraphs. Your Group is committed to delivering strong results and continues to explore and action opportunities to maximize financial performance.
Insurance service result increased by $45 million or 30% from $148 million in the prior period to $192 million in the current period. Favourable contributions came from both our Life, Health and Pension (LHP) and Property and Casualty (P&C) segments from growth in our revenue lines. Overall insurance revenue, net of claims and insurance related expenses, increased by $128 million partially offset by increased reinsurance expenses of $83 million due to higher reinsurance costs from P&C lines.
Net income from investing activities also increased by $71 million or 31% over prior year of $229 million. Lower fair value losses of $50 million mainly from equities and growth of investment income on financial securities plus dividend income of $16 million were the main contributors to the favourable result. Your Group continues to closely monitor volatile markets and rebalance portfolios as necessary.
Net insurance finance expenses increased by $137 million from $63 million in Q1 2022 mainly from our LHP segments. Among other items, finance expenses include the impact of interest rate movements and the returns earned by our policyholders who hold insurance products with an investment component. In Q1 2023, the impact of those interest rate movements was less favourable to the Group's insurance liabilities. Further, policyholders earned higher investment income in this quarter due to the growth in the policyholders' underlying funds, which results in higher expenses for the Group.
Fee and commission income from brokerage activities increased by $12 million or 30% year-on-year mainly due to brokerage activities in the Dutch Caribbean. Our Asset Management segment also reported growth in after tax profit during the quarter of 35% over prior year. Your Group continues to focus efforts on developing this segment through third-party business and product offerings.
Operating expenses increased by $26 million or 15% year-over-year and are mainly related to investment in our people, sales-related expenses, growth strategies across the Group's business segments, coupled with continued investment in our IFRS 17 implementation activities.
As we navigate through 2023 with vigor and purpose, your Group continues to action efforts to perfect and protect our core which remains at the heart of our operations. We are excited about the opportunities that exist in our markets and continue to invest and focus on building other phases of our transformation journey geared toward further digital technology, exploring new markets and products and services. As we continue to implement planned changes, the Group remains steadfast, resolute and prepared to successfully face the road ahead.
Patrick Hylton
Chairman Guardian Holdings Limited
4 May 2023
SUMMARY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
Unaudited
Unaudited
Unaudited
Unaudited
Mar 2023
Mar 2022
Dec 2022
1 Jan 2022
TT$'000
TT$'000
TT$'000
TT$'000
(Restated)
(Restated)
(Restated)
ASSETS
Property, plant and equipment
755,436
690,795
756,153
679,813
Right-of-use assets
55,363
78,965
42,480
82,485
Investment properties
1,593,131
1,646,119
1,590,437
1,645,435
Intangible assets
662,871
667,531
668,441
664,606
Investment in associated companies
304,334
297,778
307,634
293,651
Investment securities
22,322,305
21,825,546
21,752,636
21,919,371
Investment securities of mutual fund unit holders
1,707,253
1,792,145
1,741,039
1,743,378
Loans and receivables
3,555,976
2,654,714
3,264,323
2,515,037
Properties for development and sale
98,662
98,566
96,122
101,482
Pension plan assets
110,980
62,833
111,909
61,610
Deferred tax assets
140,651
81,636
106,953
95,961
Reinsurance contract assets
736,940
564,428
551,404
634,658
Insurance contract assets
1,060,694
338,042
762,794
176,240
Taxation recoverable
184,965
181,966
191,600
183,043
Cash and cash equivalents
3,076,628
3,441,553
3,464,704
3,483,168
Cash and cash equivalents of mutual fund unit holders
178,997
239,944
144,389
323,296
Total assets
36,545,186
34,662,561
35,553,018
34,603,234
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
Share capital
1,970,043
1,970,043
1,970,043
1,970,043
Reserves
(709,882)
(797,069)
(977,416)
(799,010)
Retained earnings
3,164,680
3,065,384
3,224,682
3,057,457
Attributable to equity holders of the company
4,424,841
4,238,358
4,217,309
4,228,490
Non-controlling interest in subsidiary
12,407
9,536
11,155
8,997
Total equity
4,437,248
4,247,894
4,228,464
4,237,487
Liabilities
Insurance contract liabilities
22,909,148
21,286,932
22,218,127
21,010,679
Reinsurance contract liabilities
585,154
318,269
566,825
554,515
Financial liabilities
3,347,240
3,503,483
3,305,274
3,521,703
Lease liabilities
64,550
93,978
54,288
96,245
Investment contract liabilities
2,031,016
2,015,645
2,021,243
1,992,053
Third party interests in mutual funds
1,596,729
1,563,049
1,563,727
1,599,412
Pension plan liabilities
39,327
38,743
40,294
38,459
Post-retirement medical benefit obligations
107,117
123,523
106,438
123,191
Deferred tax liabilities
274,279
247,917
249,248
270,628
Provision for taxation
211,019
199,889
274,000
275,541
Other liabilities
942,359
1,023,239
925,090
883,321
Total liabilities
32,107,938
30,414,667
31,324,554
30,365,747
Total equity and liabilities
36,545,186
34,662,561
35,553,018
34,603,234
These consolidated financial statements have been approved for issue by the Board of Directors on 4 May 2023 and signed on its behalf :
Guardian Holdings Limited
Summary Consolidated Financial Statements
First Quarter Results to 31st March, 2023
Expressed in Trinidad and Tobago Dollars
SUMMARY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF
SEGMENT INFORMATION
CHANGES IN EQUITY
Unaudited
Unaudited
Life, health
Property and
Insurance
Other including
Mar 2023
Mar 2022
and pension
casualty
brokerage
Asset
consolidation
TT$'000
TT$'000
business
business
business
Management adjustments
Total
(Restated)
Three months ended 31 March 2023
TT$'000
TT$'000
TT$'000
TT$'000
TT$'000
TT$'000
Balance at beginning of period
4,228,464
4,983,378
Insurance revenue
667,674
605,079
-
-
-
1,272,753
IFRS 17 transition adjustment
-
(745,891)
Insurance service expenses
(578,082)
(259,659)
-
-
10,783
(826,958)
Impact of redesignation of financial assets
128,256
-
Net expenses from reinsurance
Total comprehensive income
201,181
131,060
contracts held
(2,840)
(250,662)
-
-
37
(253,465)
Dividends
(120,653)
(120,653)
Insurance service result
86,752
94,758
-
-
10,820
192,330
Balance at end of period
4,437,248
4,247,894
Net income/(loss) from investing activities
261,744
11,050
660
32,541
(6,349)
299,646
Net insurance finance expenses
(195,988)
(4,193)
-
-
-
(200,181)
SUMMARY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT
Net insurance and investment result
152,508
101,615
660
32,541
4,471
291,795
OF CASH FLOWS
Fee and commission income from
Unaudited
Unaudited
brokerage activities
-
-
67,598
-
(17,483)
50,115
Mar 2023
Mar 2022
Net income/(loss) from all activities
152,508
101,615
68,258
32,541
(13,012)
341,910
TT$'000
TT$'000
Other operating expenses
(69,784)
(36,354)
(42,987)
(15,754)
(33,838)
(198,717)
(Restated)
Other finance charges
(1,010)
(912)
(234)
(1,082)
(41,322)
(44,560)
Profit before taxation
99,682
131,378
Operating profit/(loss)
81,714
64,349
25,037
15,705
(88,172)
98,633
Adjustment for specific items included
on the accruals basis:
Three months ended 31 March 2022
- Other finance charges
44,560
51,993
Insurance revenue
564,756
593,823
-
-
-
1,158,579
- Investment income
(321,684)
(306,289)
Insurance service expenses
(517,342)
(339,790)
-
-
16,406
(840,726)
Interest and dividends received
267,621
256,955
Net income/(expenses) from reinsurance
Adjustments for non-cash items
64,515
134,541
contracts held
7,971
(178,037)
-
-
4
(170,062)
Operating profit before changes in
Insurance service result
55,385
75,996
-
-
16,410
147,791
operating assets/liabilities
154,694
268,578
Changes in insurance and
Net income/(loss) from investing activities
181,705
10,361
(842)
30,622
7,203
229,049
reinsurance contracts
298,697
115,971
Net insurance finance expenses
(58,507)
(4,928)
-
-
-
(63,435)
Net purchases of investment securities
(360,837)
(213,393)
Net insurance and investment result
178,583
81,429
(842)
30,622
23,613
313,405
Net proceeds from sale of/(additions to)
Fee and commission income from
investment properties
21,692
(11,045)
brokerage activities
-
-
55,707
-
(17,125)
38,582
Net movement in other operating assets
Net income from all activities
178,583
81,429
54,865
30,622
6,488
351,987
and liabilities
(278,614)
21,316
Cash (used in)/provided by
Other operating expenses
(56,281)
(28,363)
(48,691)
(15,215)
(24,211)
(172,761)
Other finance charges
(976)
(1,248)
(245)
(1,295)
(48,229)
(51,993)
operating activities
(164,368)
181,427
Operating profit/(loss)
121,326
51,818
5,929
14,112
(65,952)
127,233
Interest paid
(19,414)
(44,947)
Net taxation paid
(93,538)
(61,062)
Net cash (used in)/provided by
Total Assets
operating activities
(277,320)
75,418
31 March 2023
29,570,878
3,854,455
775,079
2,469,678
(124,904)
36,545,186
Net cash used in investing activities
(9,518)
(39,496)
31 March 2022
28,231,805
3,361,352
713,462
2,706,978
(351,036)
34,662,561
Net cash used in financing activities
(71,544)
(157,821)
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents
(358,382)
(121,899)
Note 1: Basis of Preparation
The summary consolidated financial statements are prepared in accordance with criteria developed by management. Under management's established criteria, management discloses the summary consolidated statement of financial position, summary consolidated statement of income, summary consolidated statement of comprehensive income, summary consolidated statement of changes in equity and summary consolidated statement of cash flows.
The summary consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with the accounting policies set out in "Note 2" of the 31 December 2022 audited financial statements consistently applied from period to period, except for the adoption of IFRS 17 Insurance Contracts that became effective for the Group from 1 January 2023. Details on the Group's adoption of IFRS 17 Insurance Contracts are provided in Note 2 below.
Note 2: IFRS 17 Insurance Contracts
Effective 1 January 2023, IFRS 17 replaced IFRS 4 Insurance Contracts , materially changing the recognition and measurement of insurance contracts and the corresponding presentation and disclosures in the Group's financial statements.
(a) Change in Accounting Policies
Refer to Note 2.1(d) of the Group's audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2022 for details of the Group's accounting policies under IFRS 17.
(b) Transition Approach
In accordance with the transition requirements of IFRS 17, the Group has restated its financial statements, and is therefore presenting:
Within the summarized consolidated statement of financial position, an opening balance sheet as at 1 January 2022, the date of transition to IFRS 17. Differences between the carrying value of assets, liabilities
and equity previously recorded and those under IFRS 17 were recorded in retained earnings.
.
Summarized consolidated statement of financial position as at 31 December 2022, now restated under the IFRS 17 regime.
Summarized consolidated statements of financial position, income, comprehensive income, cash flows, and changes in equity as at and for the periods ended 31 March 2023 and 31 March 2022, in compliance with IFRS 17.
While retrospective application is required, if full retrospective application to a group of contracts is impractical, the modified retrospective or fair value methods may be used. The Group therefore applied the fair value approach to all long-term portfolios within the Life, Health, and Pensions businesses that were in issue as at 1 January 2022 and prior, and the full retrospective approach thereafter. For all other portfolios, the full retrospective approach was used for all relevant periods.
(c) Redesignation of Financial Assets
The Group, having previously applied IFRS 9 Financial Instruments, was permitted under IFRS 17 to change its classification and designation of financial assets. Accordingly, some redesignations were performed based on facts and circumstances existing at the date of initial application of IFRS 17 (i.e., 1 January 2023) and were applied on that date.
(d) Impact of Initial Application of IFRS 17
The initial application of IFRS 17 resulted in a reduction of total equity of $746 million as at 1 January
2022. The opening IFRS 17 statement of financial position and related adjustments are presented below:
Unaudited
IFRS 17 Initial
Application
Audited
Adjustments
Unaudited
31-Dec-21
1-Jan-22
1-Jan-22
ASSETS
TT$'000
TT$'000
TT$'000
Intangible assets
808,844
(144,238)
664,606
Reinsurance contract assets
1,100,732
(466,074)
634,658
Insurance contract assets
-
176,240
176,240
Deferred acquisition costs
130,988
(130,988)
-
Other assets
32,537,117
590,613
33,127,730
Total assets
34,577,681
25,553
34,603,234
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
Share capital
1,970,043
-
1,970,043
Reserves
(799,010)
-
(799,010)
Retained earnings
3,803,348
(745,891)
3,057,457
Equity attributable to owners of the company
4,974,381
(745,891)
4,228,490
Non-controlling interest in subsidiary
8,997
-
8,997
Total equity
4,983,378
(745,891)
4,237,487
Insurance contract liabilities
19,503,373
1,507,306
21,010,679
Reinsurance contract liabilities
427,191
127,324
554,515
Investment contract liabilities
2,645,659
(653,606)
1,992,053
Other liabilities
7,018,080
(209,580)
6,808,500
Total liabilities
29,594,303
771,444
30,365,747
Total equity and liabilities
34,577,681
25,553
34,603,234
Guardian Holdings Limited
Summary Consolidated Financial Statements
First Quarter Results to 31st March, 2023
Expressed in Trinidad and Tobago Dollars
Note 2: IFRS 17 Insurance Contracts (continued)
Impact of Initial Application of IFRS 17 (continued)The initial application adjustments arise principally from:
The introduction of the Contractual Service Margin (CSM)
This is a new liability that represents future unearned profits on long-term insurance contracts written.
The measurement of the Risk Adjustment
This is a concept in IFRS 17 that is similar to the Margins for Adverse Deviation that was previously estimated under IFRS 4. IFRS 17 does however introduce some specific considerations in the calculation and application of this item.
The determination of Discount Rates
IFRS 17 introduced some changes in how discount rates are determined, primarily removing from consideration the characteristics of the assets which support the related insurance liabilities.
Other measurement changes
This includes changes to the level at which contracts are aggregated for measurement purposes and how contract boundaries are defined.
Presentation changes
Several assets and liabilities experienced no change to their measurement but have been moved to other areas of the financial statements, including:
o Premiums receivable and Policy loans - These amounts were previously reported in loans and receivables and have now been reclassified to insurance contract liabilities/assets as they are insurance contract related.
Deposits with/balances due from reinsurers - These amounts were previously reported in loans and receivables and have now been reclassified to reinsurance contract assets/liabilities as they are related to reinsurance contracts.
Deposits and premiums received in advance - These amounts were previously reported in other liabilities and have now been reclassified to insurance contract liabilities/assets as they are insurance contract related.
Amounts due to reinsurers - These amounts were previously reported in Other liabilities and have now been reclassified to reinsurance contract assets/liabilities as they are related to reinsurance contracts.
Deferred acquisition costs - These were previously reported as a separate line within the assets section of the financial statements and have been reclassified to insurance contract liabilities/assets as they are insurance contract related.
Forward-looking statements
This statement may contain certain forward-looking statements, including but not limited to, statements as to future operating results and plans that involve risks and uncertainties. We use words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", or "estimates", the negative of these terms and similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by those projected in the forward-looking statements for any reason.
