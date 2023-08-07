Notice to Shareholders

PAYMENT OF INTERIM DIVIDEND 2023

AND RECORD DATE

At a Meeting held on 4th August, 2023, the Board of Directors of Guardian Holdings Limited declared an Interim Dividend of TT$0.22 per share payable to its Shareholders on the Register of Members as at 21st August, 2023. The payment date for this dividend will be 8th September, 2023.

Pursuant to Section 110(1) of the Companies Act Ch. 81:01 of the laws of Trinidad and Tobago, the Directors have therefore fixed 21st August, 2023 as the Record Date for payment of this Interim Dividend.

CLOSING OF REGISTER

To facilitate payment of the above dividend, the Register of Members will be closed on 21st August, 2023.

By Order of the Board

Richard Avey

Corporate Secretary

4th August, 2023