Guardian Holdings Limited
Summary Consolidated Financial Statements
Second Quarter Results to 30th June, 2023
Expressed in Trinidad and Tobago Dollars
C H A I R M A N ' S R E P O R T
SUMMARY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME
Dear Shareholders,
I am delighted to present my first quarterly Chairman's Report covering the half-year financial performance of your Group following my appointment as Chairman.
Before presenting my brief commentary on the half-year financial performance, I would like to remind you that your Group has implemented International Financial Reporting Standard (IFRS) 17 Insurance Contracts effective 1st January, 2023, as fully discussed in the previous Chairman's Report. IFRS 17 replaced IFRS 4 Insurance Contracts and materially changed the financial statements in terms of presentation, recognition and measurement of insurance contracts mainly in the Life, Health and Pension segment. In accordance with the transition provisions of IFRS 17, the Group has restated its prior year comparative results and recognised the total impact on initial application of IFRS 17 in the opening consolidated statement of financial position as at 1st January, 2022.
For the half year ended 30th June, 2023, the Group delivered strong results from continued growth across our operations in the English and Dutch Caribbean. Group profit attributable to equity shareholders amounted to $251 million, an increase of $123 million or 95% over the corresponding period last year. Earnings per share increased to $1.08 versus $0.55 in the comparative period last year. Our results benefited from year-over-year revenue growth as well as fair value gains generated in the current year versus losses in the prior year. This was partially offset by increasing reinsurance costs, higher operating expenses due to sales activities and IFRS 17 implementation as well as an increase in insurance finance expenses partially due to the impact of interest rate movements on liabilities and higher taxation expense.
Both Life, Health and Pension (LHP) and Property and Casualty (P&C) segments contributed favourably to the Group's results, as they continue to build strong momentum. Insurance service results increased by $77 million or 29% from $268 million in the prior year to $345 million in the current period. Overall insurance revenue, net of claims and insurance related expenses, increased by $183 million partially offset by increased reinsurance expenses of $106 million due to higher reinsurance costs from P&C lines.
Net income from investing activities also increased by $601 million over the prior year of $268 million. The net change from fair value movements over prior year were gains of $572 million mainly from government securities, corporate bonds and international equities. Foreign exchange gains in current year versus prior year losses also contributed to the favourable results. Your Group continues to closely
Insurance revenue
Insurance service expenses
Net expenses from reinsurance contracts held
Insurance service result
Investment income from financial assets measured at amortised cost and fair value through other comprehensive income
Investment income from financial assets measured at fair value through profit or loss
Net realised (losses)/gains on financial and other assets Net fair value gains/(losses)
Fee income Other income
Net impairment (losses)/gains on financial assets Investment contract benefits
Net income from investing activities
Finance (expenses)/income from insurance contracts issued Finance (expenses)/income from reinsurance contracts held
Net insurance finance (expenses)/income
Net insurance and investment result
Fee and commission income from brokerage activities
Net income from all activities Other operating expenses Other finance charges
Operating profit
Share of after tax profits of associated companies
Profit before taxation
Taxation
Profit for the period
Profit attributable to non-controlling interest
Profit/(loss) attributable to equity holders of the company
Earnings per share - Basic
Unaudited
Unaudited
Unaudited
Unaudited
6-Months
6-Months
3-Months
3-Months
Jun 2023
Jun 2022
Jun 2023
Jun 2022
TT$'000
TT$'000
TT$'000
TT$'000
(Restated)
(Restated)
2,647,643
2,392,762
1,374,890
1,234,183
(1,764,812)
(1,692,795)
(937,854)
(852,069)
(537,950)
(431,746)
(284,485)
(261,684)
344,881
268,221
152,551
120,430
476,009
455,308
238,973
232,600
165,085
171,838
86,248
94,832
(10,536)
13,866
(24,878)
10,719
151,148
(420,900)
205,081
(317,402)
43,813
37,792
33,446
26,305
83,532
30,643
55,614
3,760
(8,518)
9,260
(10,089)
3,323
(31,375)
(29,747)
(14,883)
(15,126)
869,158
268,060
569,512
39,011
(440,376)
4,180
(241,372)
69,075
(815)
163
362
(1,297)
(441,191)
4,343
(241,010)
67,778
772,848
540,624
481,053
227,219
83,867
76,302
33,752
37,720
856,715
616,926
514,805
264,939
(416,120)
(369,423)
(217,403)
(196,662)
(88,701)
(103,823)
(44,141)
(51,830)
351,894
143,680
253,261
16,447
6,824
11,500
5,775
7,355
358,718
155,180
259,036
23,802
(105,020)
(25,188)
(67,360)
(22,910)
253,698
129,992
191,676
892
(2,845)
(1,641)
(1,595)
(1,099)
250,853
128,351
190,081
(207)
$
1.08
$
0.55
monitor volatile markets and rebalance portfolios as necessary.
Net insurance finance expenses increased by $446 million over the
SUMMARY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
prior year mainly from our LHP segment. Among other items, finance expenses include the impact of interest rate movements and returns earned by our policyholders who hold insurance products with an investment component. For the first half of the current year, the impact of those interest rate movements was less favourable to the Group's insurance liabilities. However, it is worthy to note that the impact was favourable for our clients as they earned higher investment income in this period due to growth in the policyholders' underlying funds, which resulted in higher expenses for the Group.
Fees and commissions from brokerage activities increased by $8 million or 10% year-on-year mainly due to brokerage activities in the Dutch Caribbean. Our Asset Management segment also reported growth in after-tax profit during the half-year of 41% over the prior year. The Group continues to focus efforts on developing this segment through third-party business and product offerings.
Operating expenses increased by $47 million or 13% year-over- year and are mainly related to investment in our people, sale-related expenses, growth strategies across the business segments, coupled with continued investment in our IFRS 17 implementation activities.
Your Group remains focused on optimising performance, capitalising on emerging opportunities, while at the same time managing and mitigating known and emerging risks.
Based on the overall performance of the half year under review, your Directors have proposed an interim dividend of 22 cents (2022: 20 cents) to be paid to shareholders on record as at 21st August, 2023 when the register of members will be closed for this purpose.
Robert Almeida
Chairman
Guardian Holdings Limited
4th August, 2023
Profit for the period
Other comprehensive income/(loss)
Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss: Exchange differences on translating foreign operations Net fair value losses on debt securities at fair
value through other comprehensive income Net change in allowance for expected credit
losses on debt securities at fair value through other comprehensive income
Net losses/(gains) on debt securities at fair value through other comprehensive income reclassified to profit or loss on disposal
Finance income from insurance contracts issued Taxation relating to components of
other comprehensive income
Net other comprehensive income/(loss) that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss
Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss: Other reserve movements
Taxation relating to components of other comprehensive income
Net other comprehensive (loss)/income that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss
Other comprehensive income/(loss) for the period, net of taxation
Total comprehensive income/(loss) for the period, net of taxation
Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interest
Comprehensive income/(loss) attributable to equity holders of the company
Unaudited
Unaudited
Unaudited
Unaudited
6-Months
6-Months
3-Months
3-Months
Jun 2023
Jun 2022
Jun 2023
Jun 2022
TT$'000
TT$'000
TT$'000
TT$'000
(Restated)
(Restated)
253,698
129,992
191,676
892
(22,810)
(14,029)
(53,937)
(8,705)
(11,720)
(399,215)
(15,355)
(206,314)
2,717
(1,405)
3,857
1,007
3
(310)
-
(58)
131,054
311,078
33,883
131,035
10,134
28,424
1,649
5,645
109,378
(75,457)
(29,903)
(77,390)
(82)
54
40
27
-
7,779
-
7,779
(82)
7,833
40
7,806
109,296
(67,624)
(29,863)
(69,584)
362,994
62,368
161,813
(68,692)
(2,894)
(1,640)
(1,642)
(1,101)
360,100
60,728
160,171
(69,793)
SUMMARY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
Unaudited
Unaudited
Unaudited
Unaudited
Jun 2023
Jun 2022
Dec 2022
1 Jan 2022
TT$'000
TT$'000
TT$'000
TT$'000
ASSETS
(Restated)
(Restated)
(Restated)
Property, plant and equipment
756,374
701,576
756,153
679,813
Right-of-use assets
51,480
74,426
42,480
82,485
Investment properties
1,562,452
1,654,534
1,590,437
1,645,435
Intangible assets
655,037
655,894
668,441
664,606
Investment in associated companies
306,084
300,783
307,634
293,651
Investment securities
23,085,873
21,290,162
21,752,636
21,919,371
Investment securities of mutual fund unit holders
1,670,409
1,753,065
1,741,039
1,743,378
Loans and receivables
4,111,413
4,102,239
3,264,323
2,515,037
Properties for development and sale
97,991
94,028
96,122
101,482
Pension plan assets
112,878
64,734
111,909
61,610
Deferred tax assets
126,702
120,163
106,953
95,961
Reinsurance contract assets
709,696
489,739
551,404
634,658
Insurance contract assets
765,177
182,257
762,794
176,240
Taxation recoverable
212,640
187,648
191,600
183,043
Cash and cash equivalents
2,586,059
3,651,773
3,464,704
3,483,168
Cash and cash equivalents of mutual fund unit holders
221,255
247,324
144,389
323,296
Total assets
37,031,520
35,570,345
35,553,018
34,603,234
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
Share capital
1,970,043
1,970,043
1,970,043
1,970,043
Reserves
(713,975)
(874,450)
(977,416)
(799,010)
Retained earnings
3,354,802
3,072,973
3,224,682
3,057,457
Attributable to equity holders of the company
4,610,870
4,168,566
4,217,309
4,228,490
Non-controlling interest in subsidiary
14,049
10,637
11,155
8,997
Total equity
4,624,919
4,179,203
4,228,464
4,237,487
Liabilities
Insurance contract liabilities
22,513,124
21,210,023
22,218,127
21,010,679
Reinsurance contract liabilities
581,496
773,810
566,825
554,515
Financial liabilities
3,298,767
3,484,445
3,305,274
3,521,703
Lease liabilities
60,957
90,216
54,288
96,245
Investment contract liabilities
2,040,228
2,055,249
2,021,243
1,992,053
Third party interests in mutual funds
1,730,690
1,502,586
1,563,727
1,599,412
Pension plan liabilities
38,993
38,733
40,294
38,459
Post-retirement medical benefit obligations
107,929
123,959
106,438
123,191
Deferred tax liabilities
282,105
238,180
249,248
270,628
Provision for taxation
204,982
212,398
274,000
275,541
Other liabilities
1,547,330
1,661,543
925,090
883,321
Total liabilities
32,406,601
31,391,142
31,324,554
30,365,747
Total equity and liabilities
37,031,520
35,570,345
35,553,018
34,603,234
These consolidated financial statements have been approved for issue by the Board of Directors on 4th August, 2023 and signed on its behalf :
Director:Director: ____________________
SUMMARY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
Total
attributable to
Non-
Share
Retained
equity holders
controlling
Total
capital
Reserves
earnings
of the company
interest
equity
Six months ended 30 June 2023
TT$'000
TT$'000
TT$'000
TT$'000
TT$'000
TT$'000
Balance at beginning of period - restated 1,970,043
(977,416)
3,224,682
4,217,309
11,155
4,228,464
Impact of redesignation of
financial assets
-
154,112
-
154,112
-
154,112
Total comprehensive income
-
109,329
250,771
360,100
2,894
362,994
Dividends
-
-
(120,651)
(120,651)
-
(120,651)
Balance at end of period
1,970,043
(713,975)
3,354,802
4,610,870
14,049
4,624,919
Six months ended 30 June 2022
Balance at beginning of period
1,970,043
(799,010)
3,803,348
4,974,381
8,997
4,983,378
IFRS 17 transition adjustment
-
-
(745,891)
(745,891)
-
(745,891)
Total comprehensive income/(loss)
-
(75,440)
136,168
60,728
1,640
62,368
Dividends
-
-
(120,652)
(120,652)
-
(120,652)
Balance at end of period - restated
1,970,043
(874,450)
3,072,973
4,168,566
10,637
4,179,203
Expressed in Trinidad and Tobago Dollars
SUMMARY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT
OF CASH FLOWS
Unaudited
Unaudited
Jun 2023
Jun 2022
TT$'000
TT$'000
Cash flows from operating activities
(Restated)
Profit before taxation
358,718
155,180
Adjustment for specific items included
on the accruals basis:
- Other finance charges
88,701
103,823
- Investment income
(654,275)
(639,907)
Interest and dividends received
637,058
639,060
Adjustments for non-cash items
(122,231)
489,993
Operating profit before changes in
operating assets/liabilities
307,971
748,149
Change in insurance contract assets/liabilities
454,415
404,386
Change in reinsurance contract assets/liabilities
(142,925)
362,867
Net increase in investment contracts
32,199
41,112
Purchase of investment securities
(5,843,180)
(4,035,202)
Proceeds from sale of investment securities
4,857,447
3,903,866
Purchase of/additions to investment properties
(7,297)
(21,654)
Proceeds from sale of investment property
41,383
-
Additions to properties for development and sale
(99)
(91)
Net increase in loans and receivables
(855,177)
(1,571,489)
Net decrease in other operating assets/liabilities
611,219
753,855
Cash (used in)/provided by
operating activities
(544,044)
585,799
Interest paid
(101,161)
(113,875)
Net taxation paid
(180,699)
(115,021)
Net cash (used in)/provided by
operating activities
(825,904)
356,903
Cash flows from investing activities
Acquisition of brokerage portfolio
-
(13,882)
Purchase of property, plant and equipment
(23,534)
(42,903)
Proceeds from sale of property,
plant and equipment
285
389
Purchase of intangible assets
(1,709)
(5,431)
Net cash used in investing activities
(24,958)
(61,827)
Cash flows from financing activities
Proceeds from borrowings and
repurchase agreements
166,333
22,319
Repayments of borrowings and
repurchase agreements
(167,164)
(73,729)
Payment of principal portion of lease liabilities
(8,273)
(7,819)
Dividends paid to equity holders
of the company
(120,651)
(120,652)
Redemptions from mutual funds
(367,083)
(195,140)
Subscriptions to mutual funds
538,212
169,199
Net cash provided by/(used in)
financing activities
41,374
(205,822)
Net (decrease)/increase in cash
and cash equivalents
(809,488)
89,254
Cash and cash equilvalents at beginning
of period
3,609,093
3,806,464
Net impairment gain/(loss)
2,526
(500)
Exchange rate adjustments
5,183
3,879
Cash and cash equilvalents at end of period
2,807,314
3,899,097
Comprising:
Cash at bank and in hand
2,140,346
2,900,041
Short-term deposits (90 days or less)
458,876
766,550
Cash and cash equivalents
2,599,222
3,666,591
Cash and cash equivalents in mutual funds
221,643
248,849
Loss allowance
(13,551)
(16,343)
2,807,314
3,899,097
SEGMENT INFORMATION
Life, health
Property
Insurance
Asset
Other including
and pension
and casualty
brokerage
consolidation
business
business
business
Management
adjustments
Total
TT$'000
TT$'000
TT$'000
TT$'000
TT$'000
TT$'000
Six months ended 30 June 2023
Insurance revenue
1,360,127
1,287,516
-
-
-
2,647,643
Insurance service expenses
(1,202,428)
(594,356)
-
-
31,972
(1,764,812)
Net income/(expenses) from reinsurance contracts held
(10,079)
(527,943)
-
-
72
(537,950)
Insurance service result
147,620
165,217
-
-
32,044
344,881
Net income from investing activities
749,707
57,793
2,297
55,402
3,959
869,158
Net insurance finance expenses
(433,478)
(7,713)
-
-
-
(441,191)
Net insurance and investment result
463,849
215,297
2,297
55,402
36,003
772,848
Fee and commission income from brokerage activities
-
-
118,064
-
(34,197)
83,867
Net income from all activities
463,849
215,297
120,361
55,402
1,806
856,715
Other operating expenses
(152,180)
(63,333)
(84,768)
(32,126)
(83,713)
(416,120)
Other finance charges
(1,903)
(1,921)
(449)
(2,270)
(82,158)
(88,701)
Operating profit/(loss)
309,766
150,043
35,144
21,006
(164,065)
351,894
Share of after tax profits of associated companies
-
3,247
-
-
3,577
6,824
Profit/(loss) before taxation
309,766
153,290
35,144
21,006
(160,488)
358,718
Taxation
(74,517)
(18,820)
(6,540)
(4,458)
(685)
(105,020)
Profit/(loss) for the period
235,249
134,470
28,604
16,548
(161,173)
253,698
Six months ended 30 June 2022
Insurance revenue
1,187,197
1,205,565
-
-
-
2,392,762
Insurance service expenses
(1,085,357)
(641,793)
-
-
34,355
(1,692,795)
Net income/(expenses) from reinsurance contracts held
(2,184)
(429,634)
-
-
72
(431,746)
Insurance service result
99,656
134,138
-
-
34,427
268,221
Net income/(loss) from investing activities
173,357
28,923
(1,036)
61,630
5,186
268,060
Net insurance finance income/(expenses)
13,744
(9,401)
-
-
-
4,343
Net insurance and investment result
286,757
153,660
(1,036)
61,630
39,613
540,624
Fee and commission income from brokerage activities
-
-
109,086
-
(32,784)
76,302
Net income from all activities
286,757
153,660
108,050
61,630
6,829
616,926
Other operating expenses
(127,465)
(70,873)
(91,085)
(39,374)
(40,626)
(369,423)
Other finance charges
(1,925)
(2,139)
(469)
(2,405)
(96,885)
(103,823)
Operating profit/(loss)
157,367
80,648
16,496
19,851
(130,682)
143,680
Share of after tax profits of associated companies
-
5,132
-
-
6,368
11,500
Profit/(loss) before taxation
157,367
85,780
16,496
19,851
(124,314)
155,180
Taxation
9,432
(18,579)
(2,203)
(8,134)
(5,704)
(25,188)
Profit/(loss) for the period
166,799
67,201
14,293
11,717
(130,018)
129,992
Total Assets
30 June 2023
29,771,369
4,372,550
601,510
2,489,500
(203,409)
37,031,520
30 June 2022
28,372,117
4,429,105
568,380
2,588,062
(387,319)
35,570,345
Note 1: Basis of Preparation
The summary consolidated financial statements are prepared in accordance with criteria developed by management. Under management's established criteria, management discloses the summary consolidated statement of financial position, summary consolidated statement of income, summary consolidated statement of comprehensive income, summary consolidated statement of changes in equity and summary consolidated statement of cash flows.
The summary consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with the accounting policies set out in "Note 2" of the 31 December 2022 audited financial statements consistently applied from period to period, except for the adoption of IFRS 17 Insurance Contracts that became effective for the Group from 1 January 2023. Details on the Group's adoption of IFRS 17 Insurance Contracts are provided in Note 2 below.
Note 2: IFRS 17 Insurance Contracts
Effective 1 January 2023, IFRS 17 replaced IFRS 4 Insurance Contracts, materially changing the recognition and measurement of insurance contracts and the corresponding presentation and disclosures in the Group's financial statements.
- Change in Accounting Policies
Refer to Note 2.1(d) of the Group's audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2022 for details of the Group's accounting policies under IFRS 17.
- Transition Approach
In accordance with the transition requirements of IFRS 17, the Group has restated its financial statements, and is therefore presenting:
- Within the summarised consolidated statement of financial position, an opening balance sheet as at 1 January 2022, the date of transition to IFRS 17. Differences between the carrying value of assets, liabilities and equity previously recorded and those under IFRS 17 were recorded in retained earnings.
- Summarised consolidated statement of financial position as at 31 December 2022, now restated under the IFRS 17 regime.
- Summarised consolidated statements of financial position, income, comprehensive income, cash flows, and changes in equity as at and for the periods ended 30 June 2023 and 30 June 2022, in compliance with IFRS 17.
While retrospective application is required, if full retrospective application to a group of contracts is impractical, the modified retrospective or fair value methods may be used. The Group therefore applied the fair value approach to all long-term portfolios within the Life, Health, and Pension businesses that were in issue as at 1 January 2022 and prior, and the full retrospective approach thereafter. For all other portfolios, the full retrospective approach was used for all relevant periods.
- Redesignation of Financial Assets
The Group, having previously applied IFRS 9 Financial Instruments, was permitted under IFRS 17 to change its classification and designation of financial assets. Accordingly, some redesignations were performed based on facts and circumstances existing at the date of initial application of IFRS 17 (i.e.,
1 January 2023) and were applied on that date.
- Impact of Initial Application of IFRS 17
The initial application of IFRS 17 resulted in a reduction of total equity of $746 million as at 1 January 2022. The opening IFRS 17 statement of financial position and related adjustments are presented below:
Unaudited
IFRS 17 Initial
Application
Audited
Adjustments
Unaudited
31-Dec-21
1-Jan-22
1-Jan-22
ASSETS
TT$'000
TT$'000
TT$'000
Intangible assets
808,844
(144,238)
664,606
Reinsurance contract assets
1,100,732
(466,074)
634,658
Insurance contract assets
-
176,240
176,240
Deferred acquisition costs
130,988
(130,988)
-
Other assets
32,537,117
590,613
33,127,730
Total assets
34,577,681
25,553
34,603,234
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
Share capital
1,970,043
-
1,970,043
Reserves
(799,010)
-
(799,010)
Retained earnings
3,803,348
(745,891)
3,057,457
Attributable to equity holders of the company
4,974,381
(745,891)
4,228,490
Non-controlling interest in subsidiary
8,997
-
8,997
Total equity
4,983,378
(745,891)
4,237,487
Insurance contract liabilities
19,503,373
1,507,306
21,010,679
Reinsurance contract liabilities
427,191
127,324
554,515
Investment contract liabilities
2,645,659
(653,606)
1,992,053
Other liabilities
7,018,080
(209,580)
6,808,500
Total liabilities
29,594,303
771,444
30,365,747
Total equity and liabilities
34,577,681
25,553
34,603,234
Note 2: IFRS 17 Insurance Contracts (continued)
The initial application adjustments arise principally from:
- The introduction of the Contractual Service Margin (CSM)
This is a new liability that represents future unearned profits on long-term insurance contracts written.
- The measurement of the Risk Adjustment
This is a concept in IFRS 17 that is similar to the Margins for Adverse Deviation that was previously estimated under IFRS 4. IFRS 17 does however introduce some specific considerations in the calculation and application of this item.
- The determination of Discount Rates
IFRS 17 introduced some changes in how discount rates are determined, primarily removing from consideration the characteristics of the assets which support the related insurance liabilities.
- Other measurement changes
This includes changes to the level at which contracts are aggregated for measurement purposes and how contract boundaries are defined.
- Presentation changes
Several assets and liabilities experienced no change to their measurement but have been moved to other areas of the financial statements, including:
o Premiums receivable and Policy loans - These amounts were previously reported in loans and receivables and have now been reclassified to insurance contract liabilities/assets as they are insurance contract related.
o Deposits with/balances due from reinsurers - These amounts were previously reported in loans and receivables and have now been reclassified to reinsurance contract assets/liabilities as they are related to reinsurance contracts.
o Deposits and premiums received in advance - These amounts were previously reported in other liabilities and have now been reclassified to insurance contract liabilities/assets as they are insurance contract related.
o Amounts due to reinsurers - These amounts were previously reported in Other liabilities and have now been reclassified to reinsurance contract assets/liabilities as they are related to reinsurance contracts.
o Deferred acquisition costs - These were previously reported as a separate line within the assets section of the financial statements and have been reclassified to insurance contract liabilities/assets as they are insurance contract related.
Forward-looking statements
This statement may contain certain forward-looking statements, including but not limited to, statements as to future operating results and plans that involve risks and uncertainties. We use words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", or "estimates", the negative of these terms and similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by those projected in the forward-looking statements for any reason.
