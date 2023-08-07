Dear Shareholders,

I am delighted to present my first quarterly Chairman's Report covering the half-year financial performance of your Group following my appointment as Chairman.

Before presenting my brief commentary on the half-year financial performance, I would like to remind you that your Group has implemented International Financial Reporting Standard (IFRS) 17 Insurance Contracts effective 1st January, 2023, as fully discussed in the previous Chairman's Report. IFRS 17 replaced IFRS 4 Insurance Contracts and materially changed the financial statements in terms of presentation, recognition and measurement of insurance contracts mainly in the Life, Health and Pension segment. In accordance with the transition provisions of IFRS 17, the Group has restated its prior year comparative results and recognised the total impact on initial application of IFRS 17 in the opening consolidated statement of financial position as at 1st January, 2022.

For the half year ended 30th June, 2023, the Group delivered strong results from continued growth across our operations in the English and Dutch Caribbean. Group profit attributable to equity shareholders amounted to $251 million, an increase of $123 million or 95% over the corresponding period last year. Earnings per share increased to $1.08 versus $0.55 in the comparative period last year. Our results benefited from year-over-year revenue growth as well as fair value gains generated in the current year versus losses in the prior year. This was partially offset by increasing reinsurance costs, higher operating expenses due to sales activities and IFRS 17 implementation as well as an increase in insurance finance expenses partially due to the impact of interest rate movements on liabilities and higher taxation expense.

Both Life, Health and Pension (LHP) and Property and Casualty (P&C) segments contributed favourably to the Group's results, as they continue to build strong momentum. Insurance service results increased by $77 million or 29% from $268 million in the prior year to $345 million in the current period. Overall insurance revenue, net of claims and insurance related expenses, increased by $183 million partially offset by increased reinsurance expenses of $106 million due to higher reinsurance costs from P&C lines.

Net income from investing activities also increased by $601 million over the prior year of $268 million. The net change from fair value movements over prior year were gains of $572 million mainly from government securities, corporate bonds and international equities. Foreign exchange gains in current year versus prior year losses also contributed to the favourable results. Your Group continues to closely