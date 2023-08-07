Guardian Holdings Limited

Summary Consolidated Financial Statements

Second Quarter Results to 30th June, 2023

Expressed in Trinidad and Tobago Dollars

C H A I R M A N ' S R E P O R T

SUMMARY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME

Dear Shareholders,

I am delighted to present my first quarterly Chairman's Report covering the half-year financial performance of your Group following my appointment as Chairman.

Before presenting my brief commentary on the half-year financial performance, I would like to remind you that your Group has implemented International Financial Reporting Standard (IFRS) 17 Insurance Contracts effective 1st January, 2023, as fully discussed in the previous Chairman's Report. IFRS 17 replaced IFRS 4 Insurance Contracts and materially changed the financial statements in terms of presentation, recognition and measurement of insurance contracts mainly in the Life, Health and Pension segment. In accordance with the transition provisions of IFRS 17, the Group has restated its prior year comparative results and recognised the total impact on initial application of IFRS 17 in the opening consolidated statement of financial position as at 1st January, 2022.

For the half year ended 30th June, 2023, the Group delivered strong results from continued growth across our operations in the English and Dutch Caribbean. Group profit attributable to equity shareholders amounted to $251 million, an increase of $123 million or 95% over the corresponding period last year. Earnings per share increased to $1.08 versus $0.55 in the comparative period last year. Our results benefited from year-over-year revenue growth as well as fair value gains generated in the current year versus losses in the prior year. This was partially offset by increasing reinsurance costs, higher operating expenses due to sales activities and IFRS 17 implementation as well as an increase in insurance finance expenses partially due to the impact of interest rate movements on liabilities and higher taxation expense.

Both Life, Health and Pension (LHP) and Property and Casualty (P&C) segments contributed favourably to the Group's results, as they continue to build strong momentum. Insurance service results increased by $77 million or 29% from $268 million in the prior year to $345 million in the current period. Overall insurance revenue, net of claims and insurance related expenses, increased by $183 million partially offset by increased reinsurance expenses of $106 million due to higher reinsurance costs from P&C lines.

Net income from investing activities also increased by $601 million over the prior year of $268 million. The net change from fair value movements over prior year were gains of $572 million mainly from government securities, corporate bonds and international equities. Foreign exchange gains in current year versus prior year losses also contributed to the favourable results. Your Group continues to closely

Insurance revenue

Insurance service expenses

Net expenses from reinsurance contracts held

Insurance service result

Investment income from financial assets measured at amortised cost and fair value through other comprehensive income

Investment income from financial assets measured at fair value through profit or loss

Net realised (losses)/gains on financial and other assets Net fair value gains/(losses)

Fee income Other income

Net impairment (losses)/gains on financial assets Investment contract benefits

Net income from investing activities

Finance (expenses)/income from insurance contracts issued Finance (expenses)/income from reinsurance contracts held

Net insurance finance (expenses)/income

Net insurance and investment result

Fee and commission income from brokerage activities

Net income from all activities Other operating expenses Other finance charges

Operating profit

Share of after tax profits of associated companies

Profit before taxation

Taxation

Profit for the period

Profit attributable to non-controlling interest

Profit/(loss) attributable to equity holders of the company

Earnings per share - Basic

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

6-Months

6-Months

3-Months

3-Months

Jun 2023

Jun 2022

Jun 2023

Jun 2022

TT$'000

TT$'000

TT$'000

TT$'000

(Restated)

(Restated)

2,647,643

2,392,762

1,374,890

1,234,183

(1,764,812)

(1,692,795)

(937,854)

(852,069)

(537,950)

(431,746)

(284,485)

(261,684)

344,881

268,221

152,551

120,430

476,009

455,308

238,973

232,600

165,085

171,838

86,248

94,832

(10,536)

13,866

(24,878)

10,719

151,148

(420,900)

205,081

(317,402)

43,813

37,792

33,446

26,305

83,532

30,643

55,614

3,760

(8,518)

9,260

(10,089)

3,323

(31,375)

(29,747)

(14,883)

(15,126)

869,158

268,060

569,512

39,011

(440,376)

4,180

(241,372)

69,075

(815)

163

362

(1,297)

(441,191)

4,343

(241,010)

67,778

772,848

540,624

481,053

227,219

83,867

76,302

33,752

37,720

856,715

616,926

514,805

264,939

(416,120)

(369,423)

(217,403)

(196,662)

(88,701)

(103,823)

(44,141)

(51,830)

351,894

143,680

253,261

16,447

6,824

11,500

5,775

7,355

358,718

155,180

259,036

23,802

(105,020)

(25,188)

(67,360)

(22,910)

253,698

129,992

191,676

892

(2,845)

(1,641)

(1,595)

(1,099)

250,853

128,351

190,081

(207)

$

1.08

$

0.55

monitor volatile markets and rebalance portfolios as necessary.

Net insurance finance expenses increased by $446 million over the

SUMMARY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

prior year mainly from our LHP segment. Among other items, finance expenses include the impact of interest rate movements and returns earned by our policyholders who hold insurance products with an investment component. For the first half of the current year, the impact of those interest rate movements was less favourable to the Group's insurance liabilities. However, it is worthy to note that the impact was favourable for our clients as they earned higher investment income in this period due to growth in the policyholders' underlying funds, which resulted in higher expenses for the Group.

Fees and commissions from brokerage activities increased by $8 million or 10% year-on-year mainly due to brokerage activities in the Dutch Caribbean. Our Asset Management segment also reported growth in after-tax profit during the half-year of 41% over the prior year. The Group continues to focus efforts on developing this segment through third-party business and product offerings.

Operating expenses increased by $47 million or 13% year-over- year and are mainly related to investment in our people, sale-related expenses, growth strategies across the business segments, coupled with continued investment in our IFRS 17 implementation activities.

Your Group remains focused on optimising performance, capitalising on emerging opportunities, while at the same time managing and mitigating known and emerging risks.

Based on the overall performance of the half year under review, your Directors have proposed an interim dividend of 22 cents (2022: 20 cents) to be paid to shareholders on record as at 21st August, 2023 when the register of members will be closed for this purpose.

Robert Almeida

Chairman

Guardian Holdings Limited

4th August, 2023

Profit for the period

Other comprehensive income/(loss)

Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss: Exchange differences on translating foreign operations Net fair value losses on debt securities at fair

value through other comprehensive income Net change in allowance for expected credit

losses on debt securities at fair value through other comprehensive income

Net losses/(gains) on debt securities at fair value through other comprehensive income reclassified to profit or loss on disposal

Finance income from insurance contracts issued Taxation relating to components of

other comprehensive income

Net other comprehensive income/(loss) that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss

Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss: Other reserve movements

Taxation relating to components of other comprehensive income

Net other comprehensive (loss)/income that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss

Other comprehensive income/(loss) for the period, net of taxation

Total comprehensive income/(loss) for the period, net of taxation

Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interest

Comprehensive income/(loss) attributable to equity holders of the company

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

6-Months

6-Months

3-Months

3-Months

Jun 2023

Jun 2022

Jun 2023

Jun 2022

TT$'000

TT$'000

TT$'000

TT$'000

(Restated)

(Restated)

253,698

129,992

191,676

892

(22,810)

(14,029)

(53,937)

(8,705)

(11,720)

(399,215)

(15,355)

(206,314)

2,717

(1,405)

3,857

1,007

3

(310)

-

(58)

131,054

311,078

33,883

131,035

10,134

28,424

1,649

5,645

109,378

(75,457)

(29,903)

(77,390)

(82)

54

40

27

-

7,779

-

7,779

(82)

7,833

40

7,806

109,296

(67,624)

(29,863)

(69,584)

362,994

62,368

161,813

(68,692)

(2,894)

(1,640)

(1,642)

(1,101)

360,100

60,728

160,171

(69,793)

1

Guardian Holdings Limited

Summary Consolidated Financial Statements

Second Quarter Results to 30th June, 2023

SUMMARY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Jun 2023

Jun 2022

Dec 2022

1 Jan 2022

TT$'000

TT$'000

TT$'000

TT$'000

ASSETS

(Restated)

(Restated)

(Restated)

Property, plant and equipment

756,374

701,576

756,153

679,813

Right-of-use assets

51,480

74,426

42,480

82,485

Investment properties

1,562,452

1,654,534

1,590,437

1,645,435

Intangible assets

655,037

655,894

668,441

664,606

Investment in associated companies

306,084

300,783

307,634

293,651

Investment securities

23,085,873

21,290,162

21,752,636

21,919,371

Investment securities of mutual fund unit holders

1,670,409

1,753,065

1,741,039

1,743,378

Loans and receivables

4,111,413

4,102,239

3,264,323

2,515,037

Properties for development and sale

97,991

94,028

96,122

101,482

Pension plan assets

112,878

64,734

111,909

61,610

Deferred tax assets

126,702

120,163

106,953

95,961

Reinsurance contract assets

709,696

489,739

551,404

634,658

Insurance contract assets

765,177

182,257

762,794

176,240

Taxation recoverable

212,640

187,648

191,600

183,043

Cash and cash equivalents

2,586,059

3,651,773

3,464,704

3,483,168

Cash and cash equivalents of mutual fund unit holders

221,255

247,324

144,389

323,296

Total assets

37,031,520

35,570,345

35,553,018

34,603,234

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

Share capital

1,970,043

1,970,043

1,970,043

1,970,043

Reserves

(713,975)

(874,450)

(977,416)

(799,010)

Retained earnings

3,354,802

3,072,973

3,224,682

3,057,457

Attributable to equity holders of the company

4,610,870

4,168,566

4,217,309

4,228,490

Non-controlling interest in subsidiary

14,049

10,637

11,155

8,997

Total equity

4,624,919

4,179,203

4,228,464

4,237,487

Liabilities

Insurance contract liabilities

22,513,124

21,210,023

22,218,127

21,010,679

Reinsurance contract liabilities

581,496

773,810

566,825

554,515

Financial liabilities

3,298,767

3,484,445

3,305,274

3,521,703

Lease liabilities

60,957

90,216

54,288

96,245

Investment contract liabilities

2,040,228

2,055,249

2,021,243

1,992,053

Third party interests in mutual funds

1,730,690

1,502,586

1,563,727

1,599,412

Pension plan liabilities

38,993

38,733

40,294

38,459

Post-retirement medical benefit obligations

107,929

123,959

106,438

123,191

Deferred tax liabilities

282,105

238,180

249,248

270,628

Provision for taxation

204,982

212,398

274,000

275,541

Other liabilities

1,547,330

1,661,543

925,090

883,321

Total liabilities

32,406,601

31,391,142

31,324,554

30,365,747

Total equity and liabilities

37,031,520

35,570,345

35,553,018

34,603,234

These consolidated financial statements have been approved for issue by the Board of Directors on 4th August, 2023 and signed on its behalf :

Director:Director: ____________________

SUMMARY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

Total

attributable to

Non-

Share

Retained

equity holders

controlling

Total

capital

Reserves

earnings

of the company

interest

equity

Six months ended 30 June 2023

TT$'000

TT$'000

TT$'000

TT$'000

TT$'000

TT$'000

Balance at beginning of period - restated 1,970,043

(977,416)

3,224,682

4,217,309

11,155

4,228,464

Impact of redesignation of

financial assets

-

154,112

-

154,112

-

154,112

Total comprehensive income

-

109,329

250,771

360,100

2,894

362,994

Dividends

-

-

(120,651)

(120,651)

-

(120,651)

Balance at end of period

1,970,043

(713,975)

3,354,802

4,610,870

14,049

4,624,919

Six months ended 30 June 2022

Balance at beginning of period

1,970,043

(799,010)

3,803,348

4,974,381

8,997

4,983,378

IFRS 17 transition adjustment

-

-

(745,891)

(745,891)

-

(745,891)

Total comprehensive income/(loss)

-

(75,440)

136,168

60,728

1,640

62,368

Dividends

-

-

(120,652)

(120,652)

-

(120,652)

Balance at end of period - restated

1,970,043

(874,450)

3,072,973

4,168,566

10,637

4,179,203

Expressed in Trinidad and Tobago Dollars

SUMMARY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT

OF CASH FLOWS

Unaudited

Unaudited

Jun 2023

Jun 2022

TT$'000

TT$'000

Cash flows from operating activities

(Restated)

Profit before taxation

358,718

155,180

Adjustment for specific items included

on the accruals basis:

- Other finance charges

88,701

103,823

- Investment income

(654,275)

(639,907)

Interest and dividends received

637,058

639,060

Adjustments for non-cash items

(122,231)

489,993

Operating profit before changes in

operating assets/liabilities

307,971

748,149

Change in insurance contract assets/liabilities

454,415

404,386

Change in reinsurance contract assets/liabilities

(142,925)

362,867

Net increase in investment contracts

32,199

41,112

Purchase of investment securities

(5,843,180)

(4,035,202)

Proceeds from sale of investment securities

4,857,447

3,903,866

Purchase of/additions to investment properties

(7,297)

(21,654)

Proceeds from sale of investment property

41,383

-

Additions to properties for development and sale

(99)

(91)

Net increase in loans and receivables

(855,177)

(1,571,489)

Net decrease in other operating assets/liabilities

611,219

753,855

Cash (used in)/provided by

operating activities

(544,044)

585,799

Interest paid

(101,161)

(113,875)

Net taxation paid

(180,699)

(115,021)

Net cash (used in)/provided by

operating activities

(825,904)

356,903

Cash flows from investing activities

Acquisition of brokerage portfolio

-

(13,882)

Purchase of property, plant and equipment

(23,534)

(42,903)

Proceeds from sale of property,

plant and equipment

285

389

Purchase of intangible assets

(1,709)

(5,431)

Net cash used in investing activities

(24,958)

(61,827)

Cash flows from financing activities

Proceeds from borrowings and

repurchase agreements

166,333

22,319

Repayments of borrowings and

repurchase agreements

(167,164)

(73,729)

Payment of principal portion of lease liabilities

(8,273)

(7,819)

Dividends paid to equity holders

of the company

(120,651)

(120,652)

Redemptions from mutual funds

(367,083)

(195,140)

Subscriptions to mutual funds

538,212

169,199

Net cash provided by/(used in)

financing activities

41,374

(205,822)

Net (decrease)/increase in cash

and cash equivalents

(809,488)

89,254

Cash and cash equilvalents at beginning

of period

3,609,093

3,806,464

Net impairment gain/(loss)

2,526

(500)

Exchange rate adjustments

5,183

3,879

Cash and cash equilvalents at end of period

2,807,314

3,899,097

Comprising:

Cash at bank and in hand

2,140,346

2,900,041

Short-term deposits (90 days or less)

458,876

766,550

Cash and cash equivalents

2,599,222

3,666,591

Cash and cash equivalents in mutual funds

221,643

248,849

Loss allowance

(13,551)

(16,343)

2,807,314

3,899,097

2

Guardian Holdings Limited

Summary Consolidated Financial Statements

Second Quarter Results to 30th June, 2023

Expressed in Trinidad and Tobago Dollars

SEGMENT INFORMATION

Life, health

Property

Insurance

Asset

Other including

and pension

and casualty

brokerage

consolidation

business

business

business

Management

adjustments

Total

TT$'000

TT$'000

TT$'000

TT$'000

TT$'000

TT$'000

Six months ended 30 June 2023

Insurance revenue

1,360,127

1,287,516

-

-

-

2,647,643

Insurance service expenses

(1,202,428)

(594,356)

-

-

31,972

(1,764,812)

Net income/(expenses) from reinsurance contracts held

(10,079)

(527,943)

-

-

72

(537,950)

Insurance service result

147,620

165,217

-

-

32,044

344,881

Net income from investing activities

749,707

57,793

2,297

55,402

3,959

869,158

Net insurance finance expenses

(433,478)

(7,713)

-

-

-

(441,191)

Net insurance and investment result

463,849

215,297

2,297

55,402

36,003

772,848

Fee and commission income from brokerage activities

-

-

118,064

-

(34,197)

83,867

Net income from all activities

463,849

215,297

120,361

55,402

1,806

856,715

Other operating expenses

(152,180)

(63,333)

(84,768)

(32,126)

(83,713)

(416,120)

Other finance charges

(1,903)

(1,921)

(449)

(2,270)

(82,158)

(88,701)

Operating profit/(loss)

309,766

150,043

35,144

21,006

(164,065)

351,894

Share of after tax profits of associated companies

-

3,247

-

-

3,577

6,824

Profit/(loss) before taxation

309,766

153,290

35,144

21,006

(160,488)

358,718

Taxation

(74,517)

(18,820)

(6,540)

(4,458)

(685)

(105,020)

Profit/(loss) for the period

235,249

134,470

28,604

16,548

(161,173)

253,698

Six months ended 30 June 2022

Insurance revenue

1,187,197

1,205,565

-

-

-

2,392,762

Insurance service expenses

(1,085,357)

(641,793)

-

-

34,355

(1,692,795)

Net income/(expenses) from reinsurance contracts held

(2,184)

(429,634)

-

-

72

(431,746)

Insurance service result

99,656

134,138

-

-

34,427

268,221

Net income/(loss) from investing activities

173,357

28,923

(1,036)

61,630

5,186

268,060

Net insurance finance income/(expenses)

13,744

(9,401)

-

-

-

4,343

Net insurance and investment result

286,757

153,660

(1,036)

61,630

39,613

540,624

Fee and commission income from brokerage activities

-

-

109,086

-

(32,784)

76,302

Net income from all activities

286,757

153,660

108,050

61,630

6,829

616,926

Other operating expenses

(127,465)

(70,873)

(91,085)

(39,374)

(40,626)

(369,423)

Other finance charges

(1,925)

(2,139)

(469)

(2,405)

(96,885)

(103,823)

Operating profit/(loss)

157,367

80,648

16,496

19,851

(130,682)

143,680

Share of after tax profits of associated companies

-

5,132

-

-

6,368

11,500

Profit/(loss) before taxation

157,367

85,780

16,496

19,851

(124,314)

155,180

Taxation

9,432

(18,579)

(2,203)

(8,134)

(5,704)

(25,188)

Profit/(loss) for the period

166,799

67,201

14,293

11,717

(130,018)

129,992

Total Assets

30 June 2023

29,771,369

4,372,550

601,510

2,489,500

(203,409)

37,031,520

30 June 2022

28,372,117

4,429,105

568,380

2,588,062

(387,319)

35,570,345

Note 1: Basis of Preparation

The summary consolidated financial statements are prepared in accordance with criteria developed by management. Under management's established criteria, management discloses the summary consolidated statement of financial position, summary consolidated statement of income, summary consolidated statement of comprehensive income, summary consolidated statement of changes in equity and summary consolidated statement of cash flows.

The summary consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with the accounting policies set out in "Note 2" of the 31 December 2022 audited financial statements consistently applied from period to period, except for the adoption of IFRS 17 Insurance Contracts that became effective for the Group from 1 January 2023. Details on the Group's adoption of IFRS 17 Insurance Contracts are provided in Note 2 below.

Note 2: IFRS 17 Insurance Contracts

Effective 1 January 2023, IFRS 17 replaced IFRS 4 Insurance Contracts, materially changing the recognition and measurement of insurance contracts and the corresponding presentation and disclosures in the Group's financial statements.

  1. Change in Accounting Policies
    Refer to Note 2.1(d) of the Group's audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2022 for details of the Group's accounting policies under IFRS 17.
  2. Transition Approach
    In accordance with the transition requirements of IFRS 17, the Group has restated its financial statements, and is therefore presenting:
    • Within the summarised consolidated statement of financial position, an opening balance sheet as at 1 January 2022, the date of transition to IFRS 17. Differences between the carrying value of assets, liabilities and equity previously recorded and those under IFRS 17 were recorded in retained earnings.
    • Summarised consolidated statement of financial position as at 31 December 2022, now restated under the IFRS 17 regime.
    • Summarised consolidated statements of financial position, income, comprehensive income, cash flows, and changes in equity as at and for the periods ended 30 June 2023 and 30 June 2022, in compliance with IFRS 17.

While retrospective application is required, if full retrospective application to a group of contracts is impractical, the modified retrospective or fair value methods may be used. The Group therefore applied the fair value approach to all long-term portfolios within the Life, Health, and Pension businesses that were in issue as at 1 January 2022 and prior, and the full retrospective approach thereafter. For all other portfolios, the full retrospective approach was used for all relevant periods.

  1. Redesignation of Financial Assets
    The Group, having previously applied IFRS 9 Financial Instruments, was permitted under IFRS 17 to change its classification and designation of financial assets. Accordingly, some redesignations were performed based on facts and circumstances existing at the date of initial application of IFRS 17 (i.e.,
    1 January 2023) and were applied on that date.
  2. Impact of Initial Application of IFRS 17

The initial application of IFRS 17 resulted in a reduction of total equity of $746 million as at 1 January 2022. The opening IFRS 17 statement of financial position and related adjustments are presented below:

Unaudited

IFRS 17 Initial

Application

Audited

Adjustments

Unaudited

31-Dec-21

1-Jan-22

1-Jan-22

ASSETS

TT$'000

TT$'000

TT$'000

Intangible assets

808,844

(144,238)

664,606

Reinsurance contract assets

1,100,732

(466,074)

634,658

Insurance contract assets

-

176,240

176,240

Deferred acquisition costs

130,988

(130,988)

-

Other assets

32,537,117

590,613

33,127,730

Total assets

34,577,681

25,553

34,603,234

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

Share capital

1,970,043

-

1,970,043

Reserves

(799,010)

-

(799,010)

Retained earnings

3,803,348

(745,891)

3,057,457

Attributable to equity holders of the company

4,974,381

(745,891)

4,228,490

Non-controlling interest in subsidiary

8,997

-

8,997

Total equity

4,983,378

(745,891)

4,237,487

Insurance contract liabilities

19,503,373

1,507,306

21,010,679

Reinsurance contract liabilities

427,191

127,324

554,515

Investment contract liabilities

2,645,659

(653,606)

1,992,053

Other liabilities

7,018,080

(209,580)

6,808,500

Total liabilities

29,594,303

771,444

30,365,747

Total equity and liabilities

34,577,681

25,553

34,603,234

3

Guardian Holdings Limited

Summary Consolidated Financial Statements

Second Quarter Results to 30th June, 2023

Expressed in Trinidad and Tobago Dollars

Note 2: IFRS 17 Insurance Contracts (continued)

The initial application adjustments arise principally from:

  • The introduction of the Contractual Service Margin (CSM)
    This is a new liability that represents future unearned profits on long-term insurance contracts written.
  • The measurement of the Risk Adjustment
    This is a concept in IFRS 17 that is similar to the Margins for Adverse Deviation that was previously estimated under IFRS 4. IFRS 17 does however introduce some specific considerations in the calculation and application of this item.
  • The determination of Discount Rates
    IFRS 17 introduced some changes in how discount rates are determined, primarily removing from consideration the characteristics of the assets which support the related insurance liabilities.
  • Other measurement changes
    This includes changes to the level at which contracts are aggregated for measurement purposes and how contract boundaries are defined.
  • Presentation changes
    Several assets and liabilities experienced no change to their measurement but have been moved to other areas of the financial statements, including:
    o Premiums receivable and Policy loans - These amounts were previously reported in loans and receivables and have now been reclassified to insurance contract liabilities/assets as they are insurance contract related.
    o Deposits with/balances due from reinsurers - These amounts were previously reported in loans and receivables and have now been reclassified to reinsurance contract assets/liabilities as they are related to reinsurance contracts.
    o Deposits and premiums received in advance - These amounts were previously reported in other liabilities and have now been reclassified to insurance contract liabilities/assets as they are insurance contract related.
    o Amounts due to reinsurers - These amounts were previously reported in Other liabilities and have now been reclassified to reinsurance contract assets/liabilities as they are related to reinsurance contracts.
    o Deferred acquisition costs - These were previously reported as a separate line within the assets section of the financial statements and have been reclassified to insurance contract liabilities/assets as they are insurance contract related.

Forward-looking statements

This statement may contain certain forward-looking statements, including but not limited to, statements as to future operating results and plans that involve risks and uncertainties. We use words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", or "estimates", the negative of these terms and similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by those projected in the forward-looking statements for any reason.

4

