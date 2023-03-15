Guardian : 15 Mar 2023 – Guardian Holdings Limited – Audited Financial Statements for the Year ended December 31st, 2022

Independent auditor's report

To the Shareholders of Guardian Holdings Limited

Report on the audit of the consolidated financial statements

Our opinion

In our opinion, the consolidated financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the consolidated financial position of Guardian Holdings Limited (the Company) and its subsidiaries (together 'the Group') as at 31 December 2022, and their consolidated financial performance and their consolidated cash flows for the year then ended in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards.

What we have audited

The Group's consolidated financial statements comprise:

the consolidated statement of financial position as at 31 December 2022;

the consolidated statement of income for the year then ended;

the consolidated statement of comprehensive income for the year then ended;

the consolidated statement of changes in equity for the year then ended;

the consolidated statement of cash flows for the year then ended; and

the notes to the consolidated financial statements, which include significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

Basis for opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with International Standards on Auditing (ISAs). Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor's responsibilities for the audit of the consolidated financial statements section of our report.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Independence

We are independent of the Group in accordance with the International Code of Ethics for Professional Accountants (including International Independence Standards) issued by the International Ethics Standards Board for Accountants (IESBA Code). We have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with the IESBA Code.

