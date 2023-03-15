Guardian : 15 Mar 2023 – Guardian Holdings Limited – Audited Financial Statements for the Year ended December 31st, 2022
GUARDIAN HOLDINGS LIMITED
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
31 DECEMBER 2022
GUARDIAN HOLDINGS LIMITED
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
GUARDIAN HOLDINGS LIMITED AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
STATEMENT OF MANAGEMENT'S RESPONSIBILITIES
Management is responsible for the following:
Preparing and fairly presenting the accompanying consolidated financial statements of GUARDIAN HOLDINGS LIMITED (the Company) and its subsidiaries (the Group) and which comprise the consolidated statement of financial position as at 31 December 2022, the consolidated statements of income, comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows for the year then ended, and a summary ofsignificant accounting policies and other explanatory information;
Ensuring that the Group keeps proper accounting records;
Selecting appropriate accounting policies and applying them in aconsistent manner;
Implementing, monitoring and evaluating the system of internal control that assures security of the Group's assets, detection/prevention of fraud;
Ensuring that the system of internal control operated effectively during the reporting period;
Producing reliable financial reporting that complies with laws and regulations, including the Companies Act and Insurance Act; and
Using reasonable and prudent judgment in the determination of estimates.
In preparing these audited consolidated financial statements, management utilised the International Financial Reporting Standards, as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board and adopted by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Trinidad and Tobago. Where International Financial Reporting Standards presented alternative accounting treatments, management chose those considered most appropriate in the circumstances.
Nothing has come to the attention of management to indicate that the Group will not remain a going concern for the next twelve months from the reporting date.
Management affirms that 1t has carried out its responsibilities as outlined above.
Group Chief Executive Officer
27 February 2023
1
Independent auditor's report
To the Shareholders of Guardian Holdings Limited
Report on the audit of the consolidated financial statements
Our opinion
In our opinion, the consolidated financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the consolidated financial position of Guardian Holdings Limited (the Company) and its subsidiaries (together 'the Group') as at 31 December 2022, and their consolidated financial performance and their consolidated cash flows for the year then ended in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards.
What we have audited
The Group's consolidated financial statements comprise:
the consolidated statement of financial position as at 31 December 2022;
the consolidated statement of income for the year then ended;
the consolidated statement of comprehensive income for the year then ended;
the consolidated statement of changes in equity for the year then ended;
the consolidated statement of cash flows for the year then ended; and
the notes to the consolidated financial statements, which include significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.
Basis for opinion
We conducted our audit in accordance with International Standards on Auditing (ISAs). Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor's responsibilities for the audit of the consolidated financial statements section of our report.
We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.
Independence
We are independent of the Group in accordance with the International Code of Ethics for Professional Accountants (including International Independence Standards) issued by the International Ethics Standards Board for Accountants (IESBA Code). We have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with the IESBA Code.
PricewaterhouseCoopers, PO Box 550, 11-13 Victoria Avenue, Port of Spain, 100902, Trinidad, West Indies T: (868) 299 0700, F: (868) 623 6025, www.pwc.com/tt
2
Our audit approach
Overview
Materiality
Group scoping
Key audit
matters
Audit scope
Overall group materiality: TT$63 million, which represents 5% of profit before taxation.
We performed full scope audits for 7 components and audits of certain financial statement line items for a further 7 components.
Our group audit covered 92% of profit before taxation and 92% of total assets.
Methodologies and assumptions used for determining insurance contract liabilities for life and annuity insurance contracts
Valuation of unquoted corporate debt and government securities accounted for at fair value through profit or loss and fair value through other comprehensive income
IFRS 9 'Financial Instruments' - Forward-looking information
As part of designing our audit, we determined materiality and assessed the risks of material misstatement in the consolidated financial statements. In particular, we considered where management made subjective judgments; for example, in respect of significant accounting estimates that involved making assumptions and considering future events that are inherently uncertain. As in all of our audits, we also addressed the risk of management override of internal controls, including, among other matters, consideration of whether there was evidence of bias that represented a risk of material misstatement due to fraud.
How we tailored our group audit scope
We tailored the scope of our audit in order to perform sufficient work to enable us to provide an opinion on the consolidated financial statements as a whole, taking into account the structure of the Group, the accounting processes and controls, and the industries in which the Group operates.
Our group scoping was performed at the legal entity level. The following components were considered individually financially significant and were subject to full scope audits for group audit purposes:
Fatum Life Aruba N.V.
Fatum Life N.V.
Fatum General Insurance N.V.
Guardian General Insurance Limited
Guardian General Insurance Jamaica Limited
Guardian Life of the Caribbean Limited
Guardian Life Limited
For seven other components, we identified account balances which were considered to be significant in size or audit risk at the financial statement line item level and performed audits over the specified balances. The Group engagement team performed analytical procedures over the remaining components that were not inconsequential. Our group scoping provided coverage of approximately 92% of profit before taxation and 92% of total assets of the Group.
In establishing the overall group audit strategy and plan, we determined the type of work that is needed to be performed at the components by the Group engagement team and by component auditors. Where the work was performed by either PwC or non-PwC network firm component auditors, we determined the level of involvement we needed to have in the audit work at those components to be able to conclude whether sufficient appropriate audit evidence had been obtained. The Group engagement team had regular interaction with the component teams during the audit process.
3
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
