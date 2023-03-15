Advanced search
    GHL   TTP501551035

GUARDIAN HOLDINGS LIMITED

(GHL)
  Report
End-of-day quote Trinidad and Tobago Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-13
25.17 TTD   +0.44%
Guardian : 15 Mar 2023 – Guardian Holdings Limited – Audited Financial Statements for the Year ended December 31st, 2022

03/15/2023
GUARDIAN HOLDINGS LIMITED

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

31 DECEMBER 2022

GUARDIAN HOLDINGS LIMITED

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Table of Contents

Note

Note

Statement of Management's Responsibilities

15.

Reinsurance assets

Independent Auditor's Report

16.

Deferred acquisition costs

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

17.

Cash and cash equivalents

Consolidated Statement of Income

18.

Share capital

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

19.

Reserves

Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity

20.

Non-controlling interest in subsidiary

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

21.

Insurance contracts

1. Incorporation and Principal Activities of the Group

21.1 Movements in insurance liabilities and

2. Significant Accounting Policies

reinsurance assets

2.1

Basis of preparation

21.2 Claims development tables

2.2

Consolidation

22.

Financial liabilities

2.3

Segment reporting

22.1 Borrowings and repurchase agreements

2.4

Foreign currency translation

23.

Investment contract liabilities

2.5

Property, plant and equipment

24.

Third party interests in mutual funds

2.6

Investment properties

25.

Post-retirement medical benefit obligations

2.7

Intangible assets

26.

Other liabilities

2.8

Properties for development and sale

27.

Net premium income

2.9

Financial assets

28.

Policy acquisition expenses

2.10

Impairment of assets

29.

Net insurance benefits and claims

2.11

Fair value measurement

30.

Investment income

2.12

Offsetting financial instruments

31.

Net realised gains/(losses) on other assets

2.13

Cash and cash equivalents

32.

Net fair value (losses)/gains

2.14

Share capital

33.

Fee income

2.15

Insurance and investment contracts

34.

Other income/(loss)

2.16

Financial liabilities

35.

Net impairment gains/(losses) on financial assets

2.17

Taxation

36.

Operating expenses

2.18

Employee benefits

37.

Finance charges

2.19

Provisions

38.

Taxation

2.20

Revenue recognition

39.

Earnings per share

2.21

Leases

40.

Dividends

2.22

Dividend distributions

41.

Adjustment for non-cash items in operating profit

2.23

Finance charges

42.

Fair value measurement

2.24

Earnings per share

43.

Segment information

2.25

Assets under management

44.

Contingent liabilities

2.26

Subscriptions and redemptions on mutual funds portfolio

45.

Commitments

3. Critical accounting estimates and judgments

46.

Related party disclosures

in applying accounting policies

47.

Assets under management

4. Management of Insurance and Financial Risk

48.

Pledged assets

4.1

Insurance risk

49.

Reclassifications

  1. 4.2 Financial risk

  2. Property, plant and equipment
  3. Leases
  4. Investment properties
  5. Intangible assets
  6. Investment in associated companies
  7. Investment securities
  8. Loans and receivables
  9. Properties for development and sale
  10. Pension plan assets/liabilities
  11. Deferred taxation

GUARDIAN HOLDINGS LIMITED AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

STATEMENT OF MANAGEMENT'S RESPONSIBILITIES

Management is responsible for the following:

  • Preparing and fairly presenting the accompanying consolidated financial statements of GUARDIAN HOLDINGS LIMITED (the Company) and its subsidiaries (the Group) and which comprise the consolidated statement of financial position as at 31 December 2022, the consolidated statements of income, comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows for the year then ended, and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information;
  • Ensuring that the Group keeps proper accounting records;
  • Selecting appropriate accounting policies and applying them in aconsistent manner;
  • Implementing, monitoring and evaluating the system of internal control that assures security of the Group's assets, detection/prevention of fraud;
  • Ensuring that the system of internal control operated effectively during the reporting period;
  • Producing reliable financial reporting that complies with laws and regulations, including the Companies Act and Insurance Act; and
  • Using reasonable and prudent judgment in the determination of estimates.

In preparing these audited consolidated financial statements, management utilised the International Financial Reporting Standards, as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board and adopted by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Trinidad and Tobago. Where International Financial Reporting Standards presented alternative accounting treatments, management chose those considered most appropriate in the circumstances.

Nothing has come to the attention of management to indicate that the Group will not remain a going concern for the next twelve months from the reporting date.

Management affirms that 1t has carried out its responsibilities as outlined above.

Group Chief Executive Officer

27 February 2023

1

Independent auditor's report

To the Shareholders of Guardian Holdings Limited

Report on the audit of the consolidated financial statements

Our opinion

In our opinion, the consolidated financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the consolidated financial position of Guardian Holdings Limited (the Company) and its subsidiaries (together 'the Group') as at 31 December 2022, and their consolidated financial performance and their consolidated cash flows for the year then ended in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards.

What we have audited

The Group's consolidated financial statements comprise:

  • the consolidated statement of financial position as at 31 December 2022;
  • the consolidated statement of income for the year then ended;
  • the consolidated statement of comprehensive income for the year then ended;
  • the consolidated statement of changes in equity for the year then ended;
  • the consolidated statement of cash flows for the year then ended; and
  • the notes to the consolidated financial statements, which include significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

Basis for opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with International Standards on Auditing (ISAs). Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor's responsibilities for the audit of the consolidated financial statements section of our report.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Independence

We are independent of the Group in accordance with the International Code of Ethics for Professional Accountants (including International Independence Standards) issued by the International Ethics Standards Board for Accountants (IESBA Code). We have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with the IESBA Code.

PricewaterhouseCoopers, PO Box 550, 11-13 Victoria Avenue, Port of Spain, 100902, Trinidad, West Indies T: (868) 299 0700, F: (868) 623 6025, www.pwc.com/tt

2

Our audit approach

Overview

Materiality

Group scoping

Key audit

matters

Audit scope

  • Overall group materiality: TT$63 million, which represents 5% of profit before taxation.
  • We performed full scope audits for 7 components and audits of certain financial statement line items for a further 7 components.
  • Our group audit covered 92% of profit before taxation and 92% of total assets.
  • Methodologies and assumptions used for determining insurance contract liabilities for life and annuity insurance contracts
  • Valuation of unquoted corporate debt and government securities accounted for at fair value through profit or loss and fair value through other comprehensive income
  • IFRS 9 'Financial Instruments' - Forward-looking information

As part of designing our audit, we determined materiality and assessed the risks of material misstatement in the consolidated financial statements. In particular, we considered where management made subjective judgments; for example, in respect of significant accounting estimates that involved making assumptions and considering future events that are inherently uncertain. As in all of our audits, we also addressed the risk of management override of internal controls, including, among other matters, consideration of whether there was evidence of bias that represented a risk of material misstatement due to fraud.

How we tailored our group audit scope

We tailored the scope of our audit in order to perform sufficient work to enable us to provide an opinion on the consolidated financial statements as a whole, taking into account the structure of the Group, the accounting processes and controls, and the industries in which the Group operates.

Our group scoping was performed at the legal entity level. The following components were considered individually financially significant and were subject to full scope audits for group audit purposes:

  • Fatum Life Aruba N.V.
  • Fatum Life N.V.
  • Fatum General Insurance N.V.
  • Guardian General Insurance Limited
  • Guardian General Insurance Jamaica Limited
  • Guardian Life of the Caribbean Limited
  • Guardian Life Limited

For seven other components, we identified account balances which were considered to be significant in size or audit risk at the financial statement line item level and performed audits over the specified balances. The Group engagement team performed analytical procedures over the remaining components that were not inconsequential. Our group scoping provided coverage of approximately 92% of profit before taxation and 92% of total assets of the Group.

In establishing the overall group audit strategy and plan, we determined the type of work that is needed to be performed at the components by the Group engagement team and by component auditors. Where the work was performed by either PwC or non-PwC network firm component auditors, we determined the level of involvement we needed to have in the audit work at those components to be able to conclude whether sufficient appropriate audit evidence had been obtained. The Group engagement team had regular interaction with the component teams during the audit process.

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

