Guardian Holdings Limited ("the Company") advises that at the Company's annual meeting held on May 5, 2022 Mr. Antony Lancaster and Mr. David Hamel- Smith did not offer themselves for re-election as Directors of the Company. As such, they will be removed as Directors of the Company effective May 5, 2022.

The Guardian Group takes this opportunity to sincerely thank Mr. Lancaster and Mr. Hamel-Smith for their invaluable contribution and wishes them well in the future.