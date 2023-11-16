Guardian Holdings Limited is a diversified financial services company. The Company is engaged in underwriting all classes of long-term and short-term insurance business, insurance brokerage operations, provision of pension and asset management services and property development. It operates in three segments: Life, health and pension; Property and casualty (including insurance brokerage) and Asset management. The Life, health and pension segment includes Guardian Life of The Caribbean Limited, Guardian Life Limited, Fatum Life Insurance N.V. and Fatum Health N.V. Property and casualty segment includes Guardian General Insurance Limited, Kruit en Venema Assuradeuren B.V., Fatum General Insurance N.V., Fatum General Insurance Aruba N.V., Thoma Exploitatie B.V., Almi Holdings Limited, Vanguard Risk Solutions Limited and RoyalStar Assurance Limited. The Asset Management segment includes Guardian Group Trust Limited and Guardian Asset Management and Investment Service Limited.