- May 27, 2024
- 3:45 pm
Guardian Holdings Limited ("GHL") hereby advises that by mutual agreement Mr. Richard Avey will transition out of his role as Group General Counsel effective 31st May, 2024.
Mr. Avey joined the Group in 2012 and dedicated his years of service in multiple leadership roles within Group subsidiaries and GHL.
Guardian Group takes this opportunity to sincerely thank Mr. Avey for his invaluable contribution and wishes him well in the future.
