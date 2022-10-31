Guardian : GHL) – Change in Senior Management

Guardian Holdings Limited (GHL) advises that Mr. Brent Ford has retired from the position of Group Chief Investment Officer with effect from November 30, 2022.
Mr. Ford has been with the Guardian Group for the past 36 years. The Guardian Group takes this opportunity to sincerely thank Mr. Ford for his invaluable contribution to the Group and wishes him all the best in the future.
