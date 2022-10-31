Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Trinidad and Tobago
  4. TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Guardian Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GHL   TTP501551035

GUARDIAN HOLDINGS LIMITED

(GHL)
  Report
End-of-day quote TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2022-10-27
25.06 TTD   -0.04%
10/06Guardian Holdings Limited Appoints Ian Chinapoo as Chief Executive Officer
CI
10/05Guardian : 05 Oct 2022 – Guardian Holdings Limited – Notice of Appointment of Director
PU
10/05Guardian Holdings Limited Appoints Ian Chinapoo as Director
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Guardian : GHL) – Change in Senior Management

10/31/2022 | 03:12pm EDT
Guardian Holdings Limited (GHL) advises that Mr. Brent Ford has retired from the position of Group Chief Investment Officer with effect from November 30, 2022.

Mr. Ford has been with the Guardian Group for the past 36 years. The Guardian Group takes this opportunity to sincerely thank Mr. Ford for his invaluable contribution to the Group and wishes him all the best in the future.

Disclaimer

Guardian Holdings Ltd. published this content on 31 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2022 19:11:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 6 622 M 982 M 982 M
Net income 2021 782 M 116 M 116 M
Net cash 2021 167 M 24,7 M 24,7 M
P/E ratio 2021 8,90x
Yield 2021 2,33%
Capitalization 5 814 M 859 M 862 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,76x
EV / Sales 2021 1,03x
Nbr of Employees 2 955
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart GUARDIAN HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Guardian Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ravi Tewari Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Samanta Saugh Group Chief Financial Officer
Patrick Andrew Alwyn Hylton Chairman
Karen Kelshall Lee Group Head-Compliance
Brent Ford Group Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GUARDIAN HOLDINGS LIMITED-16.47%859
AXA-4.75%58 402
METLIFE, INC.17.04%58 338
AFLAC INCORPORATED10.96%40 942
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC.-2.74%39 160
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION-6.01%31 407