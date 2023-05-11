Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Trinidad and Tobago
  4. Trinidad and Tobago Stock Exchange
  5. Guardian Media Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GML   TTP939491085

GUARDIAN MEDIA LIMITED

(GML)
  Report
End-of-day quote Trinidad and Tobago Stock Exchange  -  2023-05-09
2.300 TTD    0.00%
02:34pGuardian Media : 11 May 2023 – Guardian Media Limited – Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended March 31st, 2023
PU
04/06Guardian Media : 06 Apr 2023 – Guardian Media Limited – Notice of Annual General Meeting
PU
03/24Guardian Media : 24 Mar 2023 – Guardian Media Limited – Audited Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended December 31st, 2022 (Full)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Guardian Media : 11 May 2023 – Guardian Media Limited – Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended March 31st, 2023

05/11/2023 | 02:34pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

UNAUDITED RESULTS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED 31 MARCH, 2023

GuardianTrinid d & Tobago

CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT

SUMMARY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

During the first quarter of 2023 the country Despite a year-over-year increase in operating experienced a healthy and commercially expenses, management remains focused on buoyant Carnival season. Pursuant to our driving efficiencies and the continuous reduction strategy, we invested in our platforms to of controllable expenses. Cash balances as at enhance our product and service offerings and the quarter's end have improved by $5M over we have augmented our salesforce to improve the 31 December 2022 position of $17M. We our commercial capability. We are confident maintain robust capital levels and our balance that these initiatives will yield the expected sheet remains healthy.

results over the upcoming months.

I am confident that our strategies will deliver a

Revenues for the quarter ending 31 March

turnaround in our financial performance during

2023 were $22.7M, an increase of $.6M or 3%

the three remaining quarters of 2023. We again

over the corresponding quarter in 2022. A loss

wish to thank our shareholders, customers

before taxation of $6M was incurred versus

and employees for their loyalty and continuing

a loss before tax of $3.2M in the prior year.

support.

Multi-media segment revenue in the quarter

increased $.5M or 5% compared with the prior

year. This growth was partially offset by sports

programming rights and higher entertainment

rights costs due to an increase in content

Peter Clarke

availability compared to the prior year.

Chairman

Balance at 1 January, 2023

Net loss for the period

Other comprehensive income Other transfers and movements Dividends

Balance at 31 March, 2023 (Unaudited)

Balance at 1 January, 2022 Net loss for the period Other comprehensive loss Other transfers and movements Dividends

$'000

$'000

$'000

$'000

$'000

Stated

Treasury

Other

Retained

Total

Capital

Shares

Reserves

Earnings

27,288

(1,554)

167

228,263

254,164

-

-

-

(4,697)

(4,697)

-

-

31

-

31

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

27,288

(1,554)

198

223,566

249,498

27,288

(1,554)

268

233,822

259,824

-

-

-

(3,956)

(3,956)

-

-

(10)

-

(10)

-

-

-

(27)

(27)

-

-

-

(2,837)

(2,837)

SUMMARY CONSOLIDATED

$'000

$'000

$'000

STATEMENT OF

Unaudited

Unaudited

Audited

COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

Qtr Ended

Qtr Ended

Year Ended

31-Mar-23

31-Mar-22

31-Dec-22

Third party revenue

22,653

22,054

117,788

(Loss)/profit from operating activities

(5,808)

(2,999)

4,616

Finance costs

(214)

(167)

(733)

(Loss)/profit before taxation

(6,022)

(3,166)

3,883

Taxation credit/(charge)

1,325

(790)

(1,421)

(Loss)/profit for the period

(4,697)

(3,956)

2,462

Other comprehensive income/(loss), net of taxation

31

(10)

(5,234)

Total comprehensive loss for the period

(4,666)

(3,966)

(2,772)

Basic earnings per share

-

-

0.06

Dividends paid per share

-

-

0.04

SUMMARY CONSOLIDATED

$'000

$'000

$'000

STATEMENT OF

Unaudited

Unaudited

Audited

Balance as at

Balance as at

Balance as at

FINANCIAL POSITION

31-Mar-23

31-Mar-22

31-Dec-22

ASSETS

Fixed assets

63,345

69,594

65,696

Other long term assets

139,230

134,639

138,203

202,575

204,233

203,899

Current assets

126,873

129,633

130,606

Total Assets

329,448

333,866

334,505

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

Stated capital

27,288

27,288

27,288

Reserves

222,210

225,706

226,876

Total equity

249,498

252,994

254,164

Non-current liabilities

53,510

52,378

54,312

Current liabilities

26,440

28,494

26,029

Total Equity and Liabilities

329,448

333,866

334,505

Peter Clarke

Dr. Karrian Hepburn Malcolm

Chairman

Managing Director

Balance at 31 March, 2022 (Unaudited)

27,288

(1,554)

258

227,002

252,994

SUMMARY CONSOLIDATED

$'000

$'000

$'000

Unaudited

Unaudited

Audited

STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

3 Months Ended

3 Months Ended

Year Ended

31-Mar-23

31-Mar-22

31-Dec-22

Cash flows from operating activities

(Loss)/profit before taxation

(6,022)

(3,166)

3,883

Adjustment for items not affecting working capital

3,684

3,353

11,294

Operating (loss)/income before working capital changes

(2,338)

187

15,177

Net change in working capital

8,995

1,339

(14,355)

Cash generated from operations

6,657

1,526

822

Interest received

-

455

92

Interest paid

(214)

(167)

(733)

Taxation paid

(528)

(2,152)

(3,777)

Net cash generated from/(used in) operating activities

5,915

(338)

(3,596)

Net cash generated from/(used in) investing activities

91

(588)

(4,534)

Net cash used in financing activities

(892)

(722)

(6,401)

Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

5,114

(1,648)

(14,531)

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period/year

17,051

31,582

31,582

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period/year

22,165

29,934

17,051

NOTES TO THE SUMMARY CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED 31 MARCH, 2023

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these summary consolidated financial statements.

Note 1. Basis of preparation:

The summary consolidated financial statements are prepared in accordance with criteria developed by management. Under management's established criteria, management discloses the summary consolidated statement of financial position, summary consolidated statement of comprehensive income, summary consolidated statement of changes in equity and summary consolidated statement of cash flows.

Note 2. Significant accounting policies:

These summary consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with the accounting policies set out in "Note 2" of the 31 December 2022 audited consolidated financial statements consistently applied from period to period. The Group has adopted all the new and revised accounting standards and interpretations that are mandatory for annual accounting periods on or after 1 January 2023 and which are relevant to the Group's operations.

Note 3. Stated Currency:

Rounded to the nearest thousand Trinidad & Tobago Dollars.

Note 4. Segment information:

The Group's segments are organised and managed separately according to the nature of these services provided by each segment. The reportable segments are the Print and Multi-Media segments. The Print segment is mainly involved in newspaper circulation and other printing services for other publishers. The Multi-Media segment provides broadcasting services through its seven (7) radio stations, the live television station and other business lines.

Print Segment

Multi-media Segment

Total

Unaudited

Audited

Unaudited

Audited

Unaudited

Audited

3 Months Ended

Year Ended

3 Months Ended

Year Ended

3 Months Ended

Year Ended

2023

2022

2022

2023

2022

2022

2023

2022

2022

Revenue

11,829

11,716

50,852

10,824

10,338

66,936

22,653

22,054

117,788

(Loss)/profit

before taxation

(2,105)

(1,635)

117

(3,917)

(1,531)

3,766

(6,022)

(3,166)

3,883

Assets

171,313

170,272

167,053

158,135

163,594

167,452

329,448

333,866

334,505

Liabilities

35,977

36,392

36,153

43,972

44,480

44,188

79,950

80,872

80,341

Depreciation and

amortisation

1,974

2,416

10,133

1,635

1,081

4,270

3,609

3,497

14,403

Capital expenditure

99

505

2,178

500

476

3,067

599

981

5,245

Disclaimer

Guardian Media Ltd. published this content on 11 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 May 2023 18:33:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about GUARDIAN MEDIA LIMITED
02:34pGuardian Media : 11 May 2023 – Guardian Media Limited – Unaudited Financial Re..
PU
04/06Guardian Media : 06 Apr 2023 – Guardian Media Limited – Notice of Annual Gener..
PU
03/24Guardian Media : 24 Mar 2023 – Guardian Media Limited – Audited Consolidated F..
PU
03/24Guardian Media : 24 Mar 2023 – Guardian Media Limited – Audited Consolidated F..
PU
03/15Guardian Media Limited Announces Dividend, Payable on 15 June 2023
CI
03/15Guardian Media : 15 Mar 2023 – Guardian Media Limited – Final Dividend Timetab..
PU
03/15Guardian Media : 15 Mar 2023 – Guardian Media Limited – Final Dividend Timetab..
PU
03/15Guardian Media : 15 Mar 2023 – Guardian Media Limited – Audited Financial Resu..
PU
03/15Guardian Media : 15 Mar 2023 – Guardian Media Limited – Audited Financial Resu..
PU
03/15Guardian Media Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended December 3..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 118 M 17,4 M 17,4 M
Net income 2022 2,46 M 0,36 M 0,36 M
Net cash 2022 69,6 M 10,3 M 10,3 M
P/E ratio 2022 49,4x
Yield 2022 1,36%
Capitalization 91,8 M 13,5 M 13,5 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,29x
EV / Sales 2022 0,40x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart GUARDIAN MEDIA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Guardian Media Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Karrian Hepburn Malcolm Managing Director & Executive Director
Gerhard Pettier Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Peter E. Clarke Chairman
Anthony Seegobin Head-Operations
Conrad Sabga Independent Non-Executive Director
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer