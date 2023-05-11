Guardian Media : 11 May 2023 – Guardian Media Limited – Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended March 31st, 2023

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these summary consolidated financial statements.

Note 1. Basis of preparation:

The summary consolidated financial statements are prepared in accordance with criteria developed by management. Under management's established criteria, management discloses the summary consolidated statement of financial position, summary consolidated statement of comprehensive income, summary consolidated statement of changes in equity and summary consolidated statement of cash flows.

Note 2. Significant accounting policies:

These summary consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with the accounting policies set out in "Note 2" of the 31 December 2022 audited consolidated financial statements consistently applied from period to period. The Group has adopted all the new and revised accounting standards and interpretations that are mandatory for annual accounting periods on or after 1 January 2023 and which are relevant to the Group's operations.

Note 3. Stated Currency:

Rounded to the nearest thousand Trinidad & Tobago Dollars.