Guardian Media : 11 May 2023 – Guardian Media Limited – Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended March 31st, 2023
05/11/2023 | 02:34pm EDT
UNAUDITED RESULTS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED 31 MARCH, 2023
GuardianTrinid d & Tobago
CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT
SUMMARY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
During the first quarter of 2023 the country Despite a year-over-year increase in operating experienced a healthy and commercially expenses, management remains focused on buoyant Carnival season. Pursuant to our driving efficiencies and the continuous reduction strategy, we invested in our platforms to of controllable expenses. Cash balances as at enhance our product and service offerings and the quarter's end have improved by $5M over we have augmented our salesforce to improve the 31 December 2022 position of $17M. We our commercial capability. We are confident maintain robust capital levels and our balance that these initiatives will yield the expected sheet remains healthy.
results over the upcoming months.
I am confident that our strategies will deliver a
Revenues for the quarter ending 31 March
turnaround in our financial performance during
2023 were $22.7M, an increase of $.6M or 3%
the three remaining quarters of 2023. We again
over the corresponding quarter in 2022. A loss
wish to thank our shareholders, customers
before taxation of $6M was incurred versus
and employees for their loyalty and continuing
a loss before tax of $3.2M in the prior year.
support.
Multi-media segment revenue in the quarter
increased $.5M or 5% compared with the prior
year. This growth was partially offset by sports
programming rights and higher entertainment
rights costs due to an increase in content
Peter Clarke
availability compared to the prior year.
Chairman
Balance at 1 January, 2023
Net loss for the period
Other comprehensive income Other transfers and movements Dividends
Balance at 31 March, 2023 (Unaudited)
Balance at 1 January, 2022 Net loss for the period Other comprehensive loss Other transfers and movements Dividends
$'000
$'000
$'000
$'000
$'000
Stated
Treasury
Other
Retained
Total
Capital
Shares
Reserves
Earnings
27,288
(1,554)
167
228,263
254,164
-
-
-
(4,697)
(4,697)
-
-
31
-
31
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
27,288
(1,554)
198
223,566
249,498
27,288
(1,554)
268
233,822
259,824
-
-
-
(3,956)
(3,956)
-
-
(10)
-
(10)
-
-
-
(27)
(27)
-
-
-
(2,837)
(2,837)
SUMMARY CONSOLIDATED
$'000
$'000
$'000
STATEMENT OF
Unaudited
Unaudited
Audited
COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
Qtr Ended
Qtr Ended
Year Ended
31-Mar-23
31-Mar-22
31-Dec-22
Third party revenue
22,653
22,054
117,788
(Loss)/profit from operating activities
(5,808)
(2,999)
4,616
Finance costs
(214)
(167)
(733)
(Loss)/profit before taxation
(6,022)
(3,166)
3,883
Taxation credit/(charge)
1,325
(790)
(1,421)
(Loss)/profit for the period
(4,697)
(3,956)
2,462
Other comprehensive income/(loss), net of taxation
31
(10)
(5,234)
Total comprehensive loss for the period
(4,666)
(3,966)
(2,772)
Basic earnings per share
-
-
0.06
Dividends paid per share
-
-
0.04
SUMMARY CONSOLIDATED
$'000
$'000
$'000
STATEMENT OF
Unaudited
Unaudited
Audited
Balance as at
Balance as at
Balance as at
FINANCIAL POSITION
31-Mar-23
31-Mar-22
31-Dec-22
ASSETS
Fixed assets
63,345
69,594
65,696
Other long term assets
139,230
134,639
138,203
202,575
204,233
203,899
Current assets
126,873
129,633
130,606
Total Assets
329,448
333,866
334,505
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
Stated capital
27,288
27,288
27,288
Reserves
222,210
225,706
226,876
Total equity
249,498
252,994
254,164
Non-current liabilities
53,510
52,378
54,312
Current liabilities
26,440
28,494
26,029
Total Equity and Liabilities
329,448
333,866
334,505
Peter Clarke
Dr. Karrian Hepburn Malcolm
Chairman
Managing Director
Balance at 31 March, 2022 (Unaudited)
27,288
(1,554)
258
227,002
252,994
SUMMARY CONSOLIDATED
$'000
$'000
$'000
Unaudited
Unaudited
Audited
STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
3 Months Ended
3 Months Ended
Year Ended
31-Mar-23
31-Mar-22
31-Dec-22
Cash flows from operating activities
(Loss)/profit before taxation
(6,022)
(3,166)
3,883
Adjustment for items not affecting working capital
3,684
3,353
11,294
Operating (loss)/income before working capital changes
(2,338)
187
15,177
Net change in working capital
8,995
1,339
(14,355)
Cash generated from operations
6,657
1,526
822
Interest received
-
455
92
Interest paid
(214)
(167)
(733)
Taxation paid
(528)
(2,152)
(3,777)
Net cash generated from/(used in) operating activities
5,915
(338)
(3,596)
Net cash generated from/(used in) investing activities
91
(588)
(4,534)
Net cash used in financing activities
(892)
(722)
(6,401)
Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
5,114
(1,648)
(14,531)
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period/year
17,051
31,582
31,582
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period/year
22,165
29,934
17,051
NOTES TO THE SUMMARY CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED 31 MARCH, 2023
The accompanying notes form an integral part of these summary consolidated financial statements.
Note 1. Basis of preparation:
The summary consolidated financial statements are prepared in accordance with criteria developed by management. Under management's established criteria, management discloses the summary consolidated statement of financial position, summary consolidated statement of comprehensive income, summary consolidated statement of changes in equity and summary consolidated statement of cash flows.
Note 2. Significant accounting policies:
These summary consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with the accounting policies set out in "Note 2" of the 31 December 2022 audited consolidated financial statements consistently applied from period to period. The Group has adopted all the new and revised accounting standards and interpretations that are mandatory for annual accounting periods on or after 1 January 2023 and which are relevant to the Group's operations.
Note 3. Stated Currency:
Rounded to the nearest thousand Trinidad & Tobago Dollars.
Note 4. Segment information:
The Group's segments are organised and managed separately according to the nature of these services provided by each segment. The reportable segments are the Print and Multi-Media segments. The Print segment is mainly involved in newspaper circulation and other printing services for other publishers. The Multi-Media segment provides broadcasting services through its seven (7) radio stations, the live television station and other business lines.