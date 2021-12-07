GUD : Application for quotation of securities - GUD
12/07/2021 | 05:52pm EST
Application for quotation of +securities
Announcement Summary
Entity name
G.U.D. HOLDINGS LIMITED
Announcement Type
New announcement
Date of this announcement
Wednesday December 08, 2021
The +securities to be quoted are:
+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B
Total number of +securities to be quoted
ASX +security
Number of +securities to
code
Security description
be quoted
Issue date
GUD
ORDINARY FULLY PAID
28,123,660
09/12/2021
Refer to next page for full details of the announcement
Application for quotation of +securities
Application for quotation of +securities
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity
G.U.D. HOLDINGS LIMITED
We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.
1.2
Registered number type
Registration number
ABN
99004400891
1.3
ASX issuer code
GUD
The announcement isNew announcement
Date of this announcement
8/12/2021
Application for quotation of +securities
Application for quotation of +securities
Part 2 - Type of Issue
2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:
+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B
Previous Appendix 3B details:
Announcement Date and
Announcement Title
Selected Appendix 3B to submit quotation
Time
request
30-Nov-2021 10:23
New - Proposed issue of securities -
An accelerated offer (institutional)
GUD
A placement or other type of issue
2.3a.2 Are there any further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B?
Yes
2.3a.3 Please provide details of the further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B
Approximately 10,782,100 new fully paid ordinary shares in GUD are expected to be issued on Wednesday, 22 December 2021 pursuant to the retail component of the accelerated non-renounceable entitlement offer announced to ASX on Tuesday, 30 November 2021 (Entitlement Offer), subject to the determination of GUD, holding reconciliation and rounding.
Application for quotation of +securities
Application for quotation of +securities
Part 3A - number and type of +securities to be quoted where issue has previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B
Placement Details
only
ASX +security code and description
GUD : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Issue date
9/12/2021
use
Issue details
Number of +securities to be quoted
personal
11,490,425
Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?
Yes
In what currency is the cash consideration being paid?
What is the issue price per +security?
AUD - Australian Dollar
AUD 10.40000000
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted
None
Institutional Securities
For
ASX +security code and description
GUD : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Issue date 9/12/2021
Application for quotation of +securities
4 / 6
Application for quotation of +securities

Issue details
Issue details
Number of +securities to be quoted
16,633,235
Issue currency
Issue price or consideration per +security
AUD - Australian Dollar
AUD 10.40000000
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted
None
Application for quotation of +securities
