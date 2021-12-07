Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. GUD Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GUD   AU000000GUD2

GUD HOLDINGS LIMITED

(GUD)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 12/07
11.51 AUD   +2.04%
05:52pGUD : Application for quotation of securities - GUD
PU
12/05GUD : Non-Renounceable Issue
PU
12/01Australian Shares Decline Amid Q3 GDP Contraction, First Omicron Community Case
MT
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GUD : Application for quotation of securities - GUD

12/07/2021 | 05:52pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

G.U.D. HOLDINGS LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Wednesday December 08, 2021

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

GUD

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

28,123,660

09/12/2021

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

G.U.D. HOLDINGS LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

99004400891

1.3

ASX issuer code

GUD

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

8/12/2021

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

For personal use only

Previous Appendix 3B details:

Announcement Date and

Announcement Title

Selected Appendix 3B to submit quotation

Time

request

30-Nov-2021 10:23

New - Proposed issue of securities -

An accelerated offer (institutional)

GUD

A placement or other type of issue

2.3a.2 Are there any further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B?

Yes

2.3a.3 Please provide details of the further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B

Approximately 10,782,100 new fully paid ordinary shares in GUD are expected to be issued on Wednesday, 22 December 2021 pursuant to the retail component of the accelerated non-renounceable entitlement offer announced to ASX on Tuesday, 30 November 2021 (Entitlement Offer), subject to the determination of GUD, holding reconciliation and rounding.

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3A - number and type of +securities to be quoted where issue has previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

Placement Details

only

ASX +security code and description

GUD : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Issue date

9/12/2021

use

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted

personal

11,490,425

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

Yes

In what currency is the cash consideration being paid?

What is the issue price per +security?

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 10.40000000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

None

Institutional Securities

For

ASX +security code and description

GUD : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Issue date 9/12/2021

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted

16,633,235

For personal use only

Issue currency

Issue price or consideration per +security

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 10.40000000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

None

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

GUD Holdings Limited published this content on 07 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 December 2021 22:51:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about GUD HOLDINGS LIMITED
05:52pGUD : Application for quotation of securities - GUD
PU
12/05GUD : Non-Renounceable Issue
PU
12/01Australian Shares Decline Amid Q3 GDP Contraction, First Omicron Community Case
MT
12/01GUD Holdings Completes $53 Million Acquisition of Specialist Lighting Business
MT
12/01GUD HOLDINGS LIMITED : RIGHTS ISSUE: 100 new shares @ 10.4 AUD for 346 existing shares
FA
11/30Australian Shares Close with Little Gains as Market Stays Cautious on Omicron COVID Var..
MT
11/30GUD Holdings Acquiring Automotive Accessories Manufacturer for $532 Million
MT
11/29GUD : Proposed issue of securities - GUD
PU
11/29GUD : AutoPacific Group Investor Presentation
PU
11/29GUD : agrees to acquire AutoPacific Group
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 761 M 542 M 542 M
Net income 2022 92,7 M 66,0 M 66,0 M
Net Debt 2022 422 M 300 M 300 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,3x
Yield 2022 5,06%
Capitalization 1 092 M 777 M 777 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,99x
EV / Sales 2023 1,63x
Nbr of Employees 1 115
Free-Float 97,4%
Chart GUD HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
GUD Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GUD HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 11,51 AUD
Average target price 14,12 AUD
Spread / Average Target 22,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Graeme Whickman Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Martin Andrew Fraser Chief Financial Officer & Co-Secretary
Graeme Ambrey Billings Chairman
David D. Robinson Independent Non-Executive Director
Jennifer Anne Douglas Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GUD HOLDINGS LIMITED-1.96%754
DENSO CORPORATION42.19%57 841
APTIV PLC26.19%44 475
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.12.42%23 830
WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD.2.57%23 031
CONTINENTAL AG-14.16%21 320