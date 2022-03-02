GUD : Application for quotation of securities - GUD
Application for quotation of +securities
Application for quotation of +securities
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity
G.U.D. HOLDINGS LIMITED
We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.
1.2
Registered number type
Registration number
ABN
99004400891
1.3
ASX issuer code
GUD
The announcement is New announcement
Date of this announcement
2/3/2022
Application for quotation of +securities
Application for quotation of +securities
Part 2 - Type of Issue
2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:
+Securities issued under a +dividend or distribution plan
2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:
Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")
2.3b.1 Date of Appendix 3A.1 lodged with ASX in relation to the underlying +dividend or distribution
8/2/2022
Application for quotation of +securities
Application for quotation of +securities
Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B
only
Additional +securities to be quoted in an existing class issued under a +dividend or distribution plan
ASX +security code and description
GUD : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Issue date
4/3/2022
use
Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the
existing issued +securities in that class?
Yes
Issue details
Number of +securities to be quoted
637,994
Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?
Yes
In what currency is the cash consideration being paid? What is the issue price per +security?
AUD - Australian Dollar
AUD 11.51600000
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted
Application for quotation of +securities
Application for quotation of +securities
Part 4 - Issued capital following quotation
Following the quotation of the +securities the subject of this application, the issued capital of the entity will comprise:
(A discrepancy in these figures compared to your own may be due to a matter of timing if there is more than one application for quotation/issuance currently with ASX for processing.)
4.1 Quoted +securities (total number of each +class of +securities quoted on ASX following the +quotation of the +securities subject of this application)
Total number of
ASX +security code and description
+securities on issue
GUD : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
140,894,696
4.2 Unquoted +securities (total number of each +class of +securities issued but not quoted on ASX)
Total number of
ASX +security code and description
+securities on issue
GUDAC : EXECUTIVE SHARE RIGHTS
6,890
GUDAA : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS
1,092,257
GUDAB : SHARE RIGHTS
5,383
Application for quotation of +securities
Sales 2022
829 M
601 M
601 M
Net income 2022
83,4 M
60,5 M
60,5 M
Net Debt 2022
538 M
391 M
391 M
P/E ratio 2022
17,5x
Yield 2022
4,14%
Capitalization
1 649 M
1 197 M
1 197 M
EV / Sales 2022
2,64x
EV / Sales 2023
2,06x
Nbr of Employees
1 115
Free-Float
-
