  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. GUD Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GUD   AU000000GUD2

GUD HOLDINGS LIMITED

(GUD)
  Report
Cours en différé.  Delayed Australian Stock Exchange -  03/22 12:11:00 am
11.71 AUD   -0.43%
12:27aGUD : Update - Dividend/Distribution - GUD
PU
02/24GUD : Ceasing to be a substantial holder
PU
02/18GUD HOLDINGS LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
GUD : Application for quotation of securities - GUD

03/02/2022 | 12:27am EST
Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary



Entity name

G.U.D. HOLDINGS LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Wednesday March 02, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued under a +dividend or distribution plan

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

GUD

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

637,994

04/03/2022

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details



1.1 Name of entity

G.U.D. HOLDINGS LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

99004400891

1.3

ASX issuer code

GUD

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

2/3/2022

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued under a +dividend or distribution plan



2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

2.3b.1 Date of Appendix 3A.1 lodged with ASX in relation to the underlying +dividend or distribution

8/2/2022

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

only

Additional +securities to be quoted in an existing class issued under a +dividend or distribution plan

ASX +security code and description

GUD : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Issue date

4/3/2022

use

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the

existing issued +securities in that class? Yes

Issue details

For personal

Number of +securities to be quoted

637,994

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

Yes

In what currency is the cash consideration being paid? What is the issue price per +security?

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 11.51600000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 4 - Issued capital following quotation

For personal use only

Following the quotation of the +securities the subject of this application, the issued capital of the entity will comprise:

(A discrepancy in these figures compared to your own may be due to a matter of timing if there is more than one application for quotation/issuance currently with ASX for processing.)

4.1 Quoted +securities (total number of each +class of +securities quoted on ASX following the +quotation of the +securities subject of this application)

Total number of

ASX +security code and description

+securities on issue

GUD : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

140,894,696

4.2 Unquoted +securities (total number of each +class of +securities issued but not quoted on ASX)

Total number of

ASX +security code and description

+securities on issue

GUDAC : EXECUTIVE SHARE RIGHTS

6,890

GUDAA : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS

1,092,257

GUDAB : SHARE RIGHTS

5,383

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

GUD Holdings Limited published this content on 02 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2022 05:26:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 829 M 601 M 601 M
Net income 2022 83,4 M 60,5 M 60,5 M
Net Debt 2022 538 M 391 M 391 M
P/E ratio 2022 17,5x
Yield 2022 4,14%
Capitalization 1 649 M 1 197 M 1 197 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,64x
EV / Sales 2023 2,06x
Nbr of Employees 1 115
Free-Float -
Chart GUD HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
GUD Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GUD HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 11,76 AUD
Average target price 14,58 AUD
Spread / Average Target 24,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Graeme Whickman CEO, Director & Managing Director
Martin Andrew Fraser Chief Financial Officer
Graeme Ambrey Billings Chairman
David D. Robinson Independent Non-Executive Director
Jennifer Anne Douglas Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GUD HOLDINGS LIMITED2.20%1 183
DENSO CORPORATION-15.55%53 286
APTIV PLC-21.53%35 015
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.-7.99%22 138
WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD.-13.50%19 583
CONTINENTAL AG-25.78%17 249