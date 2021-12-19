GUD : Notification regarding unquoted securities - GUD
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Announcement Summary
Entity name
G.U.D. HOLDINGS LIMITED
Date of this announcement
Monday December 20, 2021
The +securities the subject of this notification are:
+Securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are subject to a restriction on transfer and are not being quoted on ASX until the restriction ends
Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred
Total number of
ASX +security
+securities to be
code
Security description
issued/transferred
Issue date
GUDAC
EXECUTIVE SHARE RIGHTS
3,519
15/12/2021
GUDAB
SHARE RIGHTS
2,611
15/12/2021
Refer to next page for full details of the announcement
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
1 / 7
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity
G.U.D. HOLDINGS LIMITED
We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.
1.2
Registered number type
Registration number
ABN
99004400891
1.3
ASX issuer code
GUD
The announcement is New announcement
Date of this announcement
20/12/2021
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
2 / 7
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 2 - Issue details
2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:
+Securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are subject to a restriction on transfer and are not being quoted on ASX until the restriction ends
2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:
has an existing ASX security code ("existing class")
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
3 / 7
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 3B - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B
only
Additional +securities in an existing class issued under an +employee incentive scheme
ASX +security code and description
GUDAB : SHARE RIGHTS
Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued
15/12/2021
use
Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued
+securities in that class
Yes
Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?
personal
No
Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme
or a summary of the terms
https://cdn-api.markitdigital.com/apiman-gateway/ASX/asx-research/1.0/file/2924-02227333-3A539827?access_token=83
ff96335c2d45a094df02a206a39ff4
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification
Issue details
Number of +securities
2,611
For
Additional +securities in an existing class issued under an +employee incentive scheme
ASX +security code and description
GUDAC : EXECUTIVE SHARE RIGHTS
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
4 / 7
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued
15/12/2021
Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class
Yes
Issue details
Number of +securities
3,519
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
5 / 7
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
Disclaimer
GUD Holdings Limited published this content on 19 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 December 2021 22:59:06 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
All news about GUD HOLDINGS LIMITED
Sales 2022
818 M
583 M
583 M
Net income 2022
95,9 M
68,4 M
68,4 M
Net Debt 2022
547 M
390 M
390 M
P/E ratio 2022
12,9x
Yield 2022
5,52%
Capitalization
1 121 M
802 M
799 M
EV / Sales 2022
2,04x
EV / Sales 2023
1,59x
Nbr of Employees
1 115
Free-Float
97,4%
Chart GUD HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends GUD HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Neutral Neutral
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
10
Last Close Price
10,54 AUD
Average target price
14,12 AUD
Spread / Average Target
34,0%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.