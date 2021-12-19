Log in
    GUD   AU000000GUD2

GUD HOLDINGS LIMITED

(GUD)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 12/17
10.54 AUD   -4.18%
05:59pGUD : Notification regarding unquoted securities - GUD
PU
12/07GUD : Application for quotation of securities - GUD
PU
12/05GUD : Non-Renounceable Issue
PU
GUD : Notification regarding unquoted securities - GUD

12/19/2021 | 05:59pm EST
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

G.U.D. HOLDINGS LIMITED

Date of this announcement

Monday December 20, 2021

The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are subject to a restriction on transfer and are not being quoted on ASX until the restriction ends

Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred

Total number of

ASX +security

+securities to be

code

Security description

issued/transferred

Issue date

GUDAC

EXECUTIVE SHARE RIGHTS

3,519

15/12/2021

GUDAB

SHARE RIGHTS

2,611

15/12/2021

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

1 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

G.U.D. HOLDINGS LIMITED

We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

99004400891

1.3

ASX issuer code

GUD

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

20/12/2021

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

2 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 2 - Issue details

For personal use only

2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are subject to a restriction on transfer and are not being quoted on ASX until the restriction ends

2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:

has an existing ASX security code ("existing class")

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

3 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

only

Additional +securities in an existing class issued under an +employee incentive scheme

ASX +security code and description

GUDAB : SHARE RIGHTS

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued

15/12/2021

use

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued

+securities in that class

Yes

Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?

personal

No

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme

or a summary of the terms

https://cdn-api.markitdigital.com/apiman-gateway/ASX/asx-research/1.0/file/2924-02227333-3A539827?access_token=83

ff96335c2d45a094df02a206a39ff4

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

Issue details

Number of +securities

2,611

For

Additional +securities in an existing class issued under an +employee incentive scheme

ASX +security code and description

GUDAC : EXECUTIVE SHARE RIGHTS

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

4 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued 15/12/2021

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class

Yes

only

Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?

No

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme

or a summary of the terms

use

https://cdn-api.markitdigital.com/apiman-gateway/ASX/asx-research/1.0/file/2924-02325094-3A558602?access_token=83

ff96335c2d45a094df02a206a39ff4

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

Issue details

For personal

Number of +securities

3,519

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

5 / 7

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

GUD Holdings Limited published this content on 19 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 December 2021 22:59:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
