    GUD   AU000000GUD2

GUD HOLDINGS LIMITED

(GUD)
  Report
Cours en différé.  Delayed Australian Stock Exchange -  03/22 12:11:00 am
11.71 AUD   -0.43%
GUD : Update - Dividend/Distribution - GUD
PU
GUD : Ceasing to be a substantial holder
PU
GUD HOLDINGS LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
GUD : Update - Dividend/Distribution - GUD

03/02/2022 | 12:27am EST
Notification of dividend / distribution

Update Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

G.U.D. HOLDINGS LIMITED

Security on which the Distribution will be paid

GUD - ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Announcement Type

Update to previous announcement

Date of this announcement

2/3/2022

Reason for the Update

Update is to advise the ASX of the DRP price for shares to be issued under the DRP at AUD 11.5160 which includes the

1.5 percent discount, and also to advise the dividend amount in NZD for New Zealand registered shareholders confirmed as NZD 0.180727 per share.

Refer to below for full details of the announcement

Notification of dividend / distribution

1 / 6

Notification of dividend / distribution

Announcement Details

only

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of +Entity

G.U.D. HOLDINGS LIMITED

1.2 Registered Number Type

Registration Number

use

ABN

99004400891

1.3 ASX issuer code

GUD

1.4 The announcement is

Update/amendment to previous announcement

1.4a Reason for update to a previous announcement

Update is to advise the ASX of the DRP price for shares to be issued under the DRP at AUD 11.5160 which includes the

1.5 percent discount, and also to advise the dividend amount in NZD for New Zealand registered shareholders confirmed as NZD 0.180727 per share.

personal

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

1.4b Date of previous announcement(s) to this update

8/2/2022

1.5 Date of this announcement

2/3/2022

1.6 ASX +Security Code

GUD

For

ASX +Security Description

Part 2A - All dividends/distributions basic details

2A.1 Type of dividend/distribution Ordinary

2A.2 The Dividend/distribution: relates to a period of six months

Notification of dividend / distribution

2 / 6

use only

Notification of dividend / distribution

2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date)

31/12/2021

2A.4 +Record Date

21/2/2022

2A.5 Ex Date

18/2/2022

2A.6 Payment Date

4/3/2022

2A.7 Are any of the below approvals required for the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable?

Security holder approval

Court approval

Lodgement of court order with +ASIC

ACCC approval

FIRB approval

Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the dividend/distribution.

No

2A.8 Currency in which the dividend/distribution is made ("primary currency")

AUD - Australian Dollar

For personal

2A.9 Total dividend/distribution payment amount per +security (in primary currency) for all dividends/distributions notified in this form

AUD 0.17000000

2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the currency in which the dividend/distribution is paid to securityholders that it wishes to disclose to the market? Yes

2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this +security?

We have a Dividend/Distribution Reinvestment Plan (DRP)

2A.11a If the +entity has a DRP, is the DRP applicable to this dividend/distribution?

Yes

2A.12 Does the +entity have tax component information apart from franking?

No

2A.11a(i) DRP Status in respect of this dividend/distribution

Full DRP

Part 2B - Currency Information

2B.1 Does the entity default to payment in certain currencies dependent upon certain attributes such as the

Notification of dividend / distribution

3 / 6

Notification of dividend / distribution

banking instruction or registered address of the +securityholder? (For example NZD to residents of New Zealand and/or USD to residents of the U.S.A.).

Yes

2B.2 Please provide a description of your currency arrangements

New Zealand residents will receive either NZD or AUD depending upon the shareholder information provided to our

only

registry.

2B.2a Other currency/currencies in which the dividend/distribution will be paid:

Currency

Payment currency equivalent amount per security

NZD - New Zealand Dollar

NZD 0.18072700

2B.2b Please provide the exchange rates used for non-primary currency payments

use

The dividend is calculated in AUD and converted to NZD at the current market rate.

2B.2c If payment currency equivalent and exchange

Estimated or Actual?

rates not known, date for information to be released

Actual

2/3/2022

2B.3 Can the securityholder choose to receive a currency different to the currency they would receive under the

default arrangements?

personal

No

Part 3A - Ordinary dividend/distribution

3A.1 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution estimated at

3A.1a Ordinary dividend/distribution estimated amount

this time?

per +security

No

AUD

3A.1b Ordinary Dividend/distribution amount per

security

AUD 0.17000000

3A.2 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution franked?

3A.2a Is the ordinary dividend/distribution fully franked?

For

Yes

Yes

3A.3 Percentage of ordinary dividend/distribution that is

3A.3a Applicable corporate tax rate for franking credit

franked

(%)

100.0000 %

30.0000 %

3A.4 Ordinary dividend/distribution franked amount per

3A.5 Percentage amount of dividend which is unfranked

+security

0.0000 %

AUD 0.17000000

3A.6 Ordinary dividend/distribution unfranked amount per +security excluding conduit foreign income amount

AUD 0.00000000

Notification of dividend / distribution

4 / 6

Notification of dividend / distribution

3A.7

Ordinary dividend/distribution conduit foreign

income amount per security

AUD 0.00000000

Part 4A - +Dividend reinvestment plan (DRP)

only

4A.1

What is the default option if +security holders do not indicate whether they want to participate in the DRP?

Do not participate in DRP (i.e. cash payment)

4A.2

Last date and time for lodgement of election

4A.3 DRP discount rate

notices to share registry under DRP

1.5000 %

Tuesday February 22, 2022 17:00:00

use

4A.4

Period of calculation of reinvestment price

Start Date

End Date

23/2/2022

1/3/2022

4A.5

DRP price calculation methodology

Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP)

personal

4A.6

DRP Price (including any discount):

4A.7 DRP +securities +issue date

AUD 11.51600

4/3/2022

4A.8

Will DRP +securities be a new issue?

4A.8a Do DRP +securities rank pari passu from +issue

Yes

date?

Yes

4A.9

Is there a minimum dollar amount or number of +securities required for DRP participation?

No

4A.10 Is there a maximum dollar amount or number of +securities required for DRP participation?

No

4A.11 Are there any other conditions applying to DRP participation?

Yes

4A.11a Conditions for DRP participation

For

Australian and New Zealand registered shareholders only

4A.12 Link to a copy of the DRP plan rules

https://gud.com.au/corporate-governance

4A.13 Further information about the DRP

Malcolm G Tyler

Company Secretary - (03) 9243 3380

malcolmt@gud.com.au

Notification of dividend / distribution

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

GUD Holdings Limited published this content on 02 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2022 05:26:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 829 M 601 M 601 M
Net income 2022 83,4 M 60,5 M 60,5 M
Net Debt 2022 538 M 391 M 391 M
P/E ratio 2022 17,5x
Yield 2022 4,14%
Capitalization 1 649 M 1 197 M 1 197 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,64x
EV / Sales 2023 2,06x
Nbr of Employees 1 115
Free-Float -
Chart GUD HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
GUD Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GUD HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 11,76 AUD
Average target price 14,58 AUD
Spread / Average Target 24,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Graeme Whickman CEO, Director & Managing Director
Martin Andrew Fraser Chief Financial Officer
Graeme Ambrey Billings Chairman
David D. Robinson Independent Non-Executive Director
Jennifer Anne Douglas Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GUD HOLDINGS LIMITED2.20%1 183
DENSO CORPORATION-15.55%53 286
APTIV PLC-21.53%35 015
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.-7.99%22 138
WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD.-13.50%19 583
CONTINENTAL AG-25.78%17 249