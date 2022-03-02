GUD : Update - Dividend/Distribution - GUD

For personal use only

Entity name

G.U.D. HOLDINGS LIMITED

Security on which the Distribution will be paid

GUD - ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Announcement Type

Update to previous announcement

Date of this announcement

2/3/2022

Reason for the Update

Update is to advise the ASX of the DRP price for shares to be issued under the DRP at AUD 11.5160 which includes the

1.5 percent discount, and also to advise the dividend amount in NZD for New Zealand registered shareholders confirmed as NZD 0.180727 per share.

Refer to below for full details of the announcement