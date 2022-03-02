GUD : Update - Dividend/Distribution - GUD

Notification of dividend / distribution
Update Summary
Entity name
G.U.D. HOLDINGS LIMITED
Security on which the Distribution will be paid
GUD - ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Announcement Type
Update to previous announcement
Date of this announcement
2/3/2022
Reason for the Update
Update is to advise the ASX of the DRP price for shares to be issued under the DRP at AUD 11.5160 which includes the
1.5 percent discount, and also to advise the dividend amount in NZD for New Zealand registered shareholders confirmed as NZD 0.180727 per share.
Refer to below for full details of the announcement
|
Notification of dividend / distribution
|
1 / 6
Notification of dividend / distribution
Announcement Details
|
only
|
|
|
|
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
|
|
|
|
1.1 Name of +Entity
|
|
|
|
G.U.D. HOLDINGS LIMITED
|
|
|
|
1.2 Registered Number Type
|
Registration Number
|
use
|
ABN
|
|
99004400891
|
|
|
|
1.3 ASX issuer code
GUD
1.4 The announcement is
Update/amendment to previous announcement
1.4a Reason for update to a previous announcement
Update is to advise the ASX of the DRP price for shares to be issued under the DRP at AUD 11.5160 which includes the
1.5 percent discount, and also to advise the dividend amount in NZD for New Zealand registered shareholders confirmed as NZD 0.180727 per share.
|
personal
|
|
ORDINARY FULLY PAID
|
|
1.4b Date of previous announcement(s) to this update
|
|
8/2/2022
|
|
1.5 Date of this announcement
|
|
2/3/2022
|
|
1.6 ASX +Security Code
|
|
GUD
|
For
|
ASX +Security Description
|
Part 2A - All dividends/distributions basic details
2A.1 Type of dividend/distribution Ordinary
2A.2 The Dividend/distribution: relates to a period of six months
|
Notification of dividend / distribution
|
2 / 6
Notification of dividend / distribution
2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date)
31/12/2021
2A.4 +Record Date
21/2/2022
2A.5 Ex Date
18/2/2022
2A.6 Payment Date
4/3/2022
2A.7 Are any of the below approvals required for the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable?
Security holder approval
Court approval
Lodgement of court order with +ASIC
ACCC approval
FIRB approval
Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the dividend/distribution.
No
2A.8 Currency in which the dividend/distribution is made ("primary currency")
AUD - Australian Dollar
2A.9 Total dividend/distribution payment amount per +security (in primary currency) for all dividends/distributions notified in this form
AUD 0.17000000
2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the currency in which the dividend/distribution is paid to securityholders that it wishes to disclose to the market? Yes
2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this +security?
We have a Dividend/Distribution Reinvestment Plan (DRP)
2A.11a If the +entity has a DRP, is the DRP applicable to this dividend/distribution?
Yes
2A.12 Does the +entity have tax component information apart from franking?
No
2A.11a(i) DRP Status in respect of this dividend/distribution
Full DRP
Part 2B - Currency Information
2B.1 Does the entity default to payment in certain currencies dependent upon certain attributes such as the
|
Notification of dividend / distribution
|
3 / 6
Notification of dividend / distribution
banking instruction or registered address of the +securityholder? (For example NZD to residents of New Zealand and/or USD to residents of the U.S.A.).
Yes
2B.2 Please provide a description of your currency arrangements
New Zealand residents will receive either NZD or AUD depending upon the shareholder information provided to our
|
only
|
registry.
|
|
|
|
2B.2a Other currency/currencies in which the dividend/distribution will be paid:
|
Currency
|
Payment currency equivalent amount per security
|
NZD - New Zealand Dollar
|
NZD 0.18072700
|
2B.2b Please provide the exchange rates used for non-primary currency payments
|
use
|
|
|
The dividend is calculated in AUD and converted to NZD at the current market rate.
|
|
|
|
2B.2c If payment currency equivalent and exchange
|
Estimated or Actual?
|
|
|
|
|
rates not known, date for information to be released
|
Actual
|
|
|
2/3/2022
|
|
|
|
|
2B.3 Can the securityholder choose to receive a currency different to the currency they would receive under the
|
|
|
default arrangements?
|
|
personal
|
No
|
|
|
|
|
|
Part 3A - Ordinary dividend/distribution
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3A.1 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution estimated at
|
3A.1a Ordinary dividend/distribution estimated amount
|
|
|
this time?
|
per +security
|
|
|
No
|
AUD
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3A.1b Ordinary Dividend/distribution amount per
|
|
|
|
security
|
|
|
|
AUD 0.17000000
|
|
|
|
3A.2 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution franked?
|
3A.2a Is the ordinary dividend/distribution fully franked?
|
For
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
3A.3 Percentage of ordinary dividend/distribution that is
|
3A.3a Applicable corporate tax rate for franking credit
|
franked
|
(%)
|
100.0000 %
|
|
30.0000 %
|
3A.4 Ordinary dividend/distribution franked amount per
|
3A.5 Percentage amount of dividend which is unfranked
|
+security
|
0.0000 %
|
|
|
AUD 0.17000000
|
3A.6 Ordinary dividend/distribution unfranked amount per +security excluding conduit foreign income amount
AUD 0.00000000
|
Notification of dividend / distribution
|
4 / 6
Notification of dividend / distribution
|
|
|
3A.7
|
Ordinary dividend/distribution conduit foreign
|
|
|
|
income amount per security
|
|
|
|
AUD 0.00000000
|
|
|
Part 4A - +Dividend reinvestment plan (DRP)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
only
|
4A.1
|
What is the default option if +security holders do not indicate whether they want to participate in the DRP?
|
|
|
|
|
Do not participate in DRP (i.e. cash payment)
|
|
|
|
4A.2
|
Last date and time for lodgement of election
|
4A.3 DRP discount rate
|
|
|
notices to share registry under DRP
|
1.5000 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tuesday February 22, 2022 17:00:00
|
|
use
|
4A.4
|
Period of calculation of reinvestment price
|
|
Start Date
|
End Date
|
|
|
|
|
23/2/2022
|
|
1/3/2022
|
|
|
4A.5
|
DRP price calculation methodology
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP)
|
|
personal
|
|
|
|
|
4A.6
|
DRP Price (including any discount):
|
4A.7 DRP +securities +issue date
|
AUD 11.51600
|
4/3/2022
|
|
|
|
|
4A.8
|
Will DRP +securities be a new issue?
|
4A.8a Do DRP +securities rank pari passu from +issue
|
|
|
Yes
|
date?
|
|
|
|
|
|
Yes
|
|
|
4A.9
|
Is there a minimum dollar amount or number of +securities required for DRP participation?
|
|
|
No
|
|
|
|
4A.10 Is there a maximum dollar amount or number of +securities required for DRP participation?
|
|
|
No
|
|
|
|
4A.11 Are there any other conditions applying to DRP participation?
|
|
|
Yes
|
|
|
|
4A.11a Conditions for DRP participation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For
|
Australian and New Zealand registered shareholders only
|
|
|
|
|
|
4A.12 Link to a copy of the DRP plan rules
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
https://gud.com.au/corporate-governance
|
|
|
|
4A.13 Further information about the DRP
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Malcolm G Tyler
|
|
|
|
Company Secretary - (03) 9243 3380
|
|
|
|
malcolmt@gud.com.au
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Notification of dividend / distribution
|
5 / 6
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.