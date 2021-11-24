GUD : Wilsons Rapid Insights Conference

onlyVision X Overview

• Established in 1997, Vision X's specialist lighting products have built customer loyalty and brand equity by consistently performing in harsh environments and producing leading light output

• Strong brands supported by over 1,200 products and 500 trademarks, design and utility patents

• Established product development and manufacturing facilities based in Korea and China

• Marketing, sales, product development, warehouse, and limited manufacturing facilities based in the USA

• Distribution extends to all continents with an emphasis on products used in Industrial, Commercial, and Off-road vehicle applications to both original equipment and after-market customers

• Vision X leadership team will remain in place and be part of the BWI Group, led by George Davies (BWI CEO)