GUD : Wilsons Rapid Insights Conference

Wilsons Rapid Insights Conference Presentation - 25 November 2021
Attached is a copy of a presentation to be given by Graeme Whickman, Managing Director and CEO and Martin Fraser, Chief Financial Officer of GUD Holdings Limited at the Wilsons Rapid Insights Conference to be held today.
Approved for release by the Company Secretary.
GUD Holdings Limited
VISION X ACQUISITION
GUD Holdings Limited
Vision X (VX) Acquisition - Executive Summary
GUD has entered into an agreement to acquire Vision X Group, a global niche lighting business
onlyVision X Overview
• Established in 1997, Vision X's specialist lighting products have built customer loyalty and brand equity by consistently performing in harsh environments and producing leading light output
• Strong brands supported by over 1,200 products and 500 trademarks, design and utility patents
• Established product development and manufacturing facilities based in Korea and China
use• Marketing, sales, product development, warehouse, and limited manufacturing facilities based in the USA
• Distribution extends to all continents with an emphasis on products used in Industrial, Commercial, and Off-road vehicle applications to both original equipment and after-market customers
• Vision X leadership team will remain in place and be part of the BWI Group, led by George Davies (BWI CEO)
Financial Overview
Upfront payment of US$52.8 million(1), subject to customary cash and working capital adjustments, representing circa 6x FY20 EBITA (pre synergies)
With this upfront payment, and subsequent earn out payments up to a maximum of US$18.6m based on achievement of EBITA milestones(2), the total potential consideration is US$71.4 million
Vision X delivered US$8.8m in EBITA in CY20 and is expected to deliver double-digit EBITA growth in CY21
Vision X's EBITA margins are broadly in line with the average of GUD's legacy automotive businesses
GUD expects the acquisition to be high single digit pro forma FY22F EPSA accretive(3)
Funded from debt drawn from the company's existing lenders (predominantly US and Korean) and a 1-year promissory note (4)
• Solid balance sheet metrics with FY21 pro forma leverage of 1.7x (5)
(1) Completion payment is subject to customary cash and working capital adjustments and an earn-out mechanism outlined in note (2).
(2) An earnout mechanism will be in place for 3 years (ending November 2024) whereby an additional US$8.8 million to US$18.6 million could be paid to the vendors based on achievement of a three-year compound annual growth rate in underlying EBITA of between 0 and 25%
(3) As if the Vision X business had been acquired on 1 July 2021 and excludes the amortisation of identifiable intangibles recognised as a result of the acquisition
(4) Circa $37.8 million in debt from existing lenders (predominantly in the USA and Korea), with the balance funded by way of a 1-year promissory note
