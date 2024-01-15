Official GUERBET press release

Financial agenda for 2024

Villepinte, 15 January 2024: Guerbet (FR0000032526), a global specialist in contrast agents and solutions for medical imaging, is announcing its financial agenda for 2024.

Publications calendar 2023 ANNUAL REVENUE February 08, 2024, after trading 2023 ANNUAL RESULTS March 20, 2024, after trading 2024 1ST QUARTER REVENUE April 25, 2024, after trading ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS’ MEETING May 24, 2024 2024 2ND QUARTER REVENUE July 25, 2024, after trading 2024 FIRST HALF RESULTS September 25, 2024, after trading 2024 3RD QUARTER REVENUE October 24, 2024, after trading









At Guerbet, we build lasting relationships so that we enable people to live better. That is our purpose. We are a leader in medical imaging worldwide, offering a comprehensive range of pharmaceutical products, medical devices, and digital and AI solutions for diagnostic and interventional imaging. A pioneer in contrast media for 95 years, with more than 2,600 employees worldwide, we continuously innovate and devote 10% of our sales to research and development in four centres in France, Israel, and the United States. Guerbet (GBT) is listed on Euronext Paris (segment B – mid caps) and generated €753 million in revenue in 2022.

