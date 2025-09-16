Guerbet has reduced its financial outlook for 2025. Business in France continues to suffer from supply reforms, while in the US, pricing pressure and an unfavorable customer mix are weighing on performance. A technical incident at the Raleigh site, which has now been resolved, also slowed business down.



The group now expects around a 1% decline in revenue at constant exchange rates, compared with previous expectations of 3%-5% growth. It expects its restated EBITDA margin to be between 12% and 13%, compared with a previous target of over 15%. FCF is expected to be slightly negative, whereas a positive result had been anticipated.



Management is implementing measures to improve commercial discipline, optimize costs, and secure supply. It remains confident in its long-term outlook, supported by the ramp-up of Elucirem and the acceleration of Lipiodol.