GRF Adds to High Linearity Gain Block Portfolio, Extending Coverage to Include Full Suite of Gain Options

New GaAs pHEMT Amplifiers from Guerrilla RF Provide Additional Degrees of Freedom for RF/Microwave Designs

Guerrilla RF, Inc. (OTCQX: GUERD) announces the production release of the GRF2010 and GRF2011, two high linearity gain blocks targeting infrastructure applications such as 5G/4G base stations, automotive telematics, and cellular repeaters/DAS. These new cores extend the gain coverage for GRF’s existing portfolio of general-purpose RF/microwave gain blocks. When used in conjunction with the popular GRF2013, customers can now choose from a family of devices offering nominal gain levels of 10dB, 15dB and 18dB. In addition, the entire set of components is drop-in compatible with the GRF2040, GRF2042 and GRF2043 – Guerrilla RF’s corresponding collection of gain blocks with bypass.

When describing the motivation behind the extension of the product line, Ryan Pratt, CEO and founder of Guerrilla RF, says, “By offering these additional gain variants, GRF provides significant design latitude to its customer base. Since these devices utilize our popular 1.5mm x 1.5mm DFN-6 package, designers can quickly modify existing hardware to support new bands and lineup requirements. Each of these DFN-6 modular cores can be easily swapped out to yield different levels of gain, linearity and noise figure – all critical parameters that define a radio’s overall performance and spec compliance. In today’s highly competitive business environment, this flexibility gives our customers a significant edge when pivoting to chase new design opportunities.”

The entire series of gain blocks provide exceptionally flat gain and flexible biasing options – essential features allowing for high levels of re-use within a single design and across multiple platforms. When using a nominal 5V bias and single match covering 400 to 4000MHz, the GRF2010 draws 90mA of current while delivering 10.dB of Gain, 36dBm of OIP3 linearity, a compression level of 20dBm, and a Noise Figure of 3.1dB. The GRF2011, with a single match tune of 700 to 3800MHz, increases the gain offering to 15.2dB, with 40dBm of OIP3 linearity, 22.7dBm of OP1dB compression, and an even lower Noise Figure of only 2dB. Both devices can be tuned to operate over lower frequencies reaching down to 50MHz.

Pricing and Availability

Samples and evaluation boards are available for the GRF2010 and GRF2011. Prices start at $0.85 for each (10,000-up, EXW USA). Visit https://www.guerrilla-rf.com/products/detail/sku/2010 and https://www.guerrilla-rf.com/products/detail/sku/2011 for additional details.

About Guerrilla RF, Inc.

Founded in 2013 and based in Greensboro, NC, Guerrilla RF develops and manufactures high-performance monolithic microwave integrated circuits (MMICs) to wireless OEMs in multiple market segments – including 5G/4G macro and small cell base stations, cellular repeaters/DAS, automotive telematics such as SDARS/V2X/GPS/DAB, military communications, navigation, and high-fidelity wireless audio. Guerrilla RF has an extensive portfolio of over 100 high-performance radio frequency (RF) and microwave semiconductor devices. The existing product line includes ultra-low noise amplifiers, gain blocks, driver amplifiers, mixers, RF switches, digital step attenuators (DSAs), and linear power amplifiers (PAs) – the critical building blocks for mission-critical, performance-driven wireless applications. To date, the company has shipped over 150 million devices and has repeatedly been included in Inc. Magazine's annual Inc. 5000 list. Guerrilla RF recently made the top Inc. 500 list for the second year in a row, coming in at No. 421 and 489 for the 2020 and 2021 rankings, respectively. For more information, please visit https://guerrilla-rf.com or follow the company on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include projections, predictions, expectations, or beliefs about future events or results or otherwise are not statements of historical fact. Such statements are often characterized by the use of qualifying words (and their derivatives) such as “expect,” “believe,” “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “anticipate,” or other statements concerning opinions or judgments of the company and its management about future events. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult or impossible to predict and, in some cases, beyond the company's control. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described in the company's filings with the SEC available at www.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. The company undertakes no obligation to revise or update information in this release to reflect events or circumstances in the future, even if new information becomes available.

