Guerrilla RF to Showcase Newest Products at IMS2023

Guerrilla RF, Inc. (OTCQX: GUER), a leading provider of state-of-the-art radio frequency and microwave communications solutions, will be showcasing the latest additions in its growing portfolio of high-performance MMICs and RFICs at International Microwave Symposium – IEEE’s flagship event in a week dedicated to all things microwaves and RF. IMS2023 is the centerpiece of Microwave Week which includes the RFIC Symposium and ARFTG Conference.

This year’s show will be held at the San Diego Convention Center June 11-16. Guerrilla RF representatives will be available throughout the three days of the exhibition to provide updates on its latest portfolio of LNAs, gain blocks, linear power amplifiers, power detectors, switches, and DSAs. Guerrilla RF is poised to announce several new “firsts” for the company – including new GaN, SOI, GaAs pHEMT, and InGaP HBT products that expand the company’s reach into the automotive and 5G markets.

“We’re excited to exhibit once again at this premier venue for the RF and microwave industry,” says Ryan Pratt, CEO and founder of Guerrilla RF. “IMS provides an excellent opportunity for us to showcase our rapidly growing portfolio while networking directly with customers, press and industry analysts, engineers, and investors. Shows like this are pivotal for our company as we continue to expand our marketing outreach.”

Registration for the live and virtual events is available at:

Registration Information 2023 | IMS Microwave Week | IMS2023 (ims-ieee.org)

For details on Guerrilla RF’s booth location, simply click on the following link and search for booth 241: Interactive Floor Plan and Exhibitor Listing

About Guerrilla RF, Inc.

Founded in 2013 and based in Greensboro, NC, Guerrilla RF develops and manufactures high-performance monolithic microwave integrated circuits (MMICs) to wireless OEMs in multiple market segments – including 5G/4G macro and small cell base stations, cellular repeaters/DAS, automotive telematics such as SDARS/V2X/GPS/DAB, military communications, navigation, and high-fidelity wireless audio. Guerrilla RF has an extensive portfolio of over 100 high-performance radio frequency (RF) and microwave semiconductor devices. The existing product line includes ultra-low noise amplifiers, gain blocks, driver amplifiers, mixers, RF switches, digital step attenuators (DSAs), and linear power amplifiers (PAs) – the critical building blocks for mission-critical, performance-driven wireless applications. To date, the company has shipped over 150 million devices and has repeatedly been included in Inc. Magazine's annual Inc. 5000 list. Guerrilla RF recently made the top Inc. 500 list for the second year in a row, coming in at No. 421 and 489 for the 2020 and 2021 rankings, respectively. For more information, please visit https://guerrilla-rf.com or follow the company on Twitter and LinkedIn.

