GUESS INC SHARES UP 1.8% AFTER B. RILEY SECURITIES STARTS COVERAGE WITH "BUY"
Today at 09:49 am
|Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 10:18:44 2023-09-12 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|22.96 USD
|+0.92%
|-3.31%
|+11.45%
|03:49pm
GUESS INC SHARES UP 1.8% AFTER B. RILEY SECURITIES STARTS COVERAGE WITH "BUY"
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi. (M$)
|23.00 USD
|+1.08%
|-3.31%
|1 219 M $
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+11.45%
|1 219 M $
|-23.67%
|1 221 M $
|+1.58%
|1 214 M $
|+64.29%
|1 211 M $
|+36.64%
|1 471 M $
|-18.85%
|958 M $
|0.00%
|1 507 M $
|-13.87%
|905 M $
|+21.41%
|888 M $
|+76.70%
|863 M $