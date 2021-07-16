Log in
    GES   US4016171054

GUESS', INC.

(GES)
GUESS? INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Guess?, Inc. - GES

07/16/2021 | 10:51pm EDT
Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”), announces that KSF has commenced an investigation into Guess?, Inc. (NYSE: GES).

In July 2021, media outlets reported that the Company had sent letters to an unknown number of individuals regarding its investigation into a “cybersecurity incident” that was discovered on February 19, 2021, involving “unauthorized access to certain Guess systems between February 2 and February 23, 2021.” Further, the Company had determined on May 26, 2021, that “personal information related to certain individuals may have been accessed or acquired by an unauthorized actor…that Social Security numbers, driver's license numbers, passport numbers and/or financial account numbers may have been accessed or acquired.”

KSF’s investigation is focusing on whether Guess?’s officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to Guess?’s shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws.

If you have information that would assist KSF in its investigation, or have been a long-term holder of Guess? shares and would like to discuss your legal rights, you may, without obligation or cost to you, call toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or email KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-ges/ to learn more.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation’s premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients – including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors – in seeking to recover investment losses due to corporate fraud and malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2021
