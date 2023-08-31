Today, the Business Intelligence Group presented GUESS? Inc. with the 2023 Sustainability Leadership Award and Carlos Alberini, Chief Executive Officer, with the Sustainability Hero Award in the 2023 Sustainability Awards program. The Sustainability Awards honor those people, teams and organizations who have made sustainability an integral part of their business practice or overall mission.

For GUESS, being a sustainable company means showing the utmost respect for nature. The iconic brand is taking active steps to address impacts on the environment by creating new pathways to reduce their footprint, encourage a circular economy, and choose materials wisely.

“GUESS is honored to be recognized by Business Intelligence Group in the 2023 Sustainability Awards program. With the support of [Founder and Chief Creative Officer] Paul Marciano, we challenged the brand to put sustainability first by reducing carbon emissions, expanding on the commitment to using sustainable materials, and continuing the Company’s dedication to fair treatment and pay parity,” said Carlos Alberini. “Being a part of this journey has been rewarding in itself. We are truly grateful for our team’s hard work and are excited about our continued transformation to become a more sustainable business and brand.”

GUESS recently released its FY2022-2023 ESG Report, highlighting 9 years of meaningful reporting progress and its sustainability commitments for the future, and included GUESS’ first ‘double materiality assessment,’ which was examined by KPMG.

“We are proud to reward and recognize GUESS? Inc. and Carlos Alberini for their sustainability efforts,” said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer, Business Intelligence Group. “It was clear to our judges that their vision and strategy will continue to deliver results toward a cleaner, more sustainable world. Congratulations!”

To learn more about GUESS' FY2022-2023 ESG goals and progress, visit https://sustainability.guess.com

About GUESS?, Inc.

Guess?, Inc. designs, markets, distributes and licenses a lifestyle collection of contemporary apparel, denim, handbags, watches, eyewear, footwear and other related consumer products. Guess? products are distributed through branded Guess? stores as well as better department and specialty stores around the world. As of July 29, 2023, the Company directly operated 1,023 retail stores in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The Company’s partners and distributors operated 546 additional retail stores worldwide. As of July 29, 2023, the Company and its partners and distributors operated in approximately 100 countries worldwide. For more information about the Company, please visit www.guess.com.

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, business executives—those with experience and knowledge—judge the programs. The organization’s proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

