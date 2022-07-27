GUESS and Homeboy Industries Announce the Upcycled Collection ‐ A New Way to Re‐Wear

In collaboration with Homeboy Industries, GUESS has developed a unique process to give new life to old clothing. By transforming recycled pieces into fun, fashionable creations, GUESS is building a new pathway to being fabulously sustainable. Sustainability is at the heart of all that GUESS does, and the Company’s partnership with the non‐profit Homeboy Industries represents this commitment.

GUESS will work directly with Homeboy Recycling, a social enterprise branch of Homeboy Industries on the new Upcycled Collection. In partnering with GUESS, Homeboy Recycling has expanded from exclusively electronics recycling into the world of textiles and apparel. GUESS and Homeboy Recycling have created not only a remarkable new line of goods and apparel, but a new way to support environmental sustainability, facilitate creativity, create new jobs, and uplift our community: upcycled with a whole lot of heart.

It is with absolute pride that GUESS announces the Upcycled Collection. A collection unlike any other, because no two pieces are alike. Transforming recycled clothing yields distinctly unique pieces, and that is its ultimate appeal. Tote bags, patchwork denim, bustiers, and even throw pillows; upcycled fashion for everyone. The Upcycled Collection is a sustainable, fashionable, purposeful way to shop‐the truest form of circular fashion.

“Homeboy Industries is grateful for the partnership with GUESS for the Upcycled Collection. We thank GUESS for supporting our mission to provide hope, training, and support to this marginalized population, allowing them to change the arc of their lives and become contributing members of the community. Homeboy Industries provides comprehensive trauma‐informed, wrap‐around support services such as tattoo removal, mental health services, education, legal, housing navigation, case management, workforce development, and job training,” says Chris Zwicke, CEO of Homeboy Industries. “Through this partnership, our employees at our fastest growing social enterprise, Homeboy Recycling, will gain more job skills and training, which we are very excited about.”

“The Upcycled Collection in collaboration with Homeboy Industries is designed with the hope that each piece can give purpose to a member of the community who can learn the skills needed to turn discarded merchandise into desirable, commodified items with an eye to the fashion set. The designs are determined by the resources at hand, which are carefully organized and sorted. The product range is fashion to non‐fashion pieces, so there is something for everyone. And the true joy is the wonderment around the former life of each piece and how it came to be,” says Amy Enuke, Young Contemporary Design Director.

With GUESS’ commitment to circular fashion and Homeboy Recycling’s foundation of sustainability, this partnership is the launching pad for a new kind of sustainable fashion—one that not only supports the environment but also directly supports our communities. To learn more about GUESS’ commitment to our planet, visit guess.com/sustainability

About GUESS?, Inc.

Established in 1981, GUESS began as a jeans company and has since successfully grown into a global lifestyle brand. Guess?, Inc. designs, markets, distributes and licenses a lifestyle collection of contemporary apparel, denim, handbags, watches, eyewear, footwear and other related consumer products. Guess? products are distributed through branded Guess? stores as well as better department and specialty stores around the world. As of April 30, 2022, the Company directly operated 1,073 retail stores in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The Company’s partners and distributors operated 565 additional retail stores worldwide. As of April 30, 2022, the Company and its partners and distributors operated in approximately 100 countries worldwide. For more information about the Company, please visit www.guess.com.

About Homeboy Recycling

Homeboy Recycling is a certified and award-winning social enterprise offering nationwide services for the proper disposal and management of IT assets. As one of the few R2 (Responsible Recycling) and B Corp certified companies in the world, Homeboy is committed to the highest possible standards for electronics reuse, e-waste recycling and the destruction of sensitive data. Each year, Homeboy refurbishes thousands of computers and diverts millions of pounds of electronics away from the landfill while creating jobs for people facing systemic barriers to employment. Beyond our IT asset disposition and e-waste services, we see ourselves broadly as a partner in the circular economy. We work with committed manufacturers and brands to develop socially and environmentally beneficial solutions for their products after their first life. In this capacity, we are expanding our services to include apparel/textiles and other products/materials that fit our mission.

As part of Homeboy Industries, the world’s preeminent gang rehabilitation and re-entry program, Homeboy Recycling proudly employs people committed to transforming their lives after incarceration. For more information, visit https://homeboyrecycling.com/.

