Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Guess', Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GES   US4016171054

GUESS', INC.

(GES)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-12-22 pm EST
19.91 USD   -0.99%
04:16pGuess?, Inc. Announces Expanded $150 Million North American Credit Facility With Sustainability-Linked Component
BU
12/16All I want for Christmas is my money back!
MS
12/06GUESS', INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Guess?, Inc. Announces Expanded $150 Million North American Credit Facility With Sustainability-Linked Component

12/22/2022 | 04:16pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) today announced that it has expanded its access to capital in North America. The Company has entered into a $150 million senior secured asset-based revolving credit facility with a term of five years. This facility amends and extends its existing $120 million North American credit facility. The amended facility has an option to further expand its total amount by up to $150 million, subject to certain conditions. Just as with its new European credit facility that was established earlier this year, the new North American credit facility will include annual interest rate and fee adjustments based on the Company’s achievement of certain sustainability goals in its operating and manufacturing processes.

Carlos Alberini, Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We are very pleased to finalize this credit facility, which expands our access to capital in North America and extends our existing facility for another five years. Combined with this year’s new €250 million European facility, the Company will now have access to over $400 million of capital across both North America and Europe, which reflects our lenders’ confidence in our business strategies and financial position. Importantly, both facilities also include sustainability incentives, which align our financial and sustainability goals and underscore our commitment to protecting the environment by integrating sustainability into our operations.”

Forward-Looking Statements

The goals and strategies discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements, which are frequently indicated by terms such as “expect,” “continue,” “remain,” “look,” “path” and similar terms, are only expectations, and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results in future periods to differ materially from what is currently anticipated. Factors that may cause actual results in future periods to differ materially from current expectations, which are identified in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended January 29, 2022, which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on March 24, 2022, and other filings with the SEC, including but not limited to, the risk factors discussed therein, could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations. The current global economic climate, the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and uncertainty surrounding potential changes in U.S. policies and regulations may amplify many of these risks. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

About GUESS?, Inc.

Established in 1981, GUESS began as a jeans company and has since successfully grown into a global lifestyle brand. Guess?, Inc. designs, markets, distributes and licenses a lifestyle collection of contemporary apparel, denim, handbags, watches, eyewear, footwear and other related consumer products. Guess? products are distributed through branded Guess? stores as well as better department and specialty stores around the world. As of October 29, 2022, the Company directly operated 1,064 retail stores in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The Company’s partners and distributors operated 566 additional retail stores worldwide. As of October 29, 2022, the Company and its partners and distributors operated in approximately 100 countries worldwide. For more information about the Company, please visit www.guess.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about GUESS', INC.
04:16pGuess?, Inc. Announces Expanded $150 Million North American Credit Facility With Sustai..
BU
12/16All I want for Christmas is my money back!
MS
12/06GUESS', INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
12/02GUESS INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of O..
AQ
11/22Guess? Earnings, Revenue Decline in Fiscal Q3; Shares Drop After-Hours
MT
11/22Transcript : Guess?, Inc., Q3 2023 Earnings Call, Nov 22, 2022
CI
11/22Guess? Guides For Q4 EPS of $1.32, vs CIQ Analyst Consensus of $1.48/Share
MT
11/22Earnings Flash (GES) GUESS? Reports Q3 Revenue $633.4M
MT
11/22Guess?, Inc. Reports Fiscal Year 2023 Third Quarter Results
BU
11/22Guess?, Inc. Reports Asset Impairment Charges for the Third Quarter Ended October 29, 2..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GUESS', INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 2 642 M - -
Net income 2023 - - -
Net Debt 2023 262 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 095 M 1 095 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,51x
EV / Sales 2024 0,55x
Nbr of Employees 12 500
Free-Float 19,8%
Chart GUESS', INC.
Duration : Period :
Guess', Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GUESS', INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 20,11 $
Average target price 24,00 $
Spread / Average Target 19,3%
Managers and Directors
Carlos E. Alberini Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dennis R. Secor Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Alejandro Yemenidjian Non-Executive Chairman
Anthony Chidoni Independent Non-Executive Director
Deborah L. Weinswig Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GUESS', INC.-17.06%1 095
KERING-31.91%62 488
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.21.48%61 382
ROSS STORES, INC.0.74%39 647
HENNES & MAURITZ AB-36.57%17 664
BURLINGTON STORES, INC.-33.85%12 482