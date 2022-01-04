Log in
    GES   US4016171054

GUESS', INC.

(GES)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 01/04 04:10:00 pm
23.99 USD   +0.71%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Guess?, Inc. Announces Participation at the 24th Annual ICR XChange Conference

01/04/2022 | 05:25pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Guess?, Inc. (NYSE: GES) announced today that the Company will be participating in a virtual fireside chat at the 24th Annual ICR XChange Conference on Monday, January 10, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The Company will be represented at the conference by Carlos Alberini, Chief Executive Officer, Katie Anderson, Chief Financial Officer, and Fabrice Benarouche, VP, Finance and Investor Relations.

The fireside chat will also be available via live webcast. Interested parties can access the live webcast and related presentation materials at investors.guess.com. The webcast and related presentation materials will be available for 30 days following the conference.

Guess?, Inc. designs, markets, distributes and licenses a lifestyle collection of contemporary apparel, denim, handbags, watches, eyewear, footwear and other related consumer products. Guess? products are distributed through branded Guess? stores as well as better department and specialty stores around the world. As of October 30, 2021, the Company directly operated 1,052 retail stores in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The Company’s partners and distributors operated 558 additional retail stores worldwide. As of October 30, 2021, the Company and its partners and distributors operated in approximately 100 countries worldwide. For more information about the Company, please visit www.guess.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 600 M - -
Net income 2022 174 M - -
Net cash 2022 49,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,92x
Yield 2022 2,85%
Capitalization 1 548 M 1 548 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,58x
EV / Sales 2023 0,48x
Nbr of Employees 11 000
Free-Float 27,2%
Chart GUESS', INC.
Duration : Period :
Guess', Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GUESS', INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 23,82 $
Average target price 35,25 $
Spread / Average Target 48,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carlos E. Alberini Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kathryn Anderson Chief Financial Officer
Alejandro Yemenidjian Non-Executive Chairman
Anthony Chidoni Independent Non-Executive Director
Laurie Ann Goldman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GUESS', INC.0.59%1 548
INDITEX0.46%100 806
KERING0.16%98 928
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.-0.72%57 848
ROSS STORES, INC.0.00%39 983
HENNES & MAURITZ AB0.70%32 542